County Louth Golf Club Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 53

2017/18 – 55

2015/16 – 59

2013/14 – 56

2011/12 – 53

2009/10 – 75

Summer Green Fees

Round – €165 Monday – Thursday, €185 Friday – Sunday

Visitors: See website

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,716 Yards

countylouthgolfclub.com

Changes since previous ranking

None advised

Although County Louth Golf Club dates back to 1892, the course is largely the work of Tom Simpson in 1938. Despite, or rather because of some more recent changes from Tom MacKenzie, it remains traditional, stirring, bracing seaside golf at its best.

It’s a strong layout that has played host to numerous top-level competitions over the years. It was host to the Irish Open in 2004 and again in 2009 when Shane Lowry famously won the event as an amateur.

County Louth is a regular host to the East of Ireland Championship.

The wind is almost always a factor at County Louth, or Baltray, and you need to be able to shape the ball both ways to score well.

There’s an excellent selection of holes with four strong par 3s, the pick of which might be the short 15th to a small, well-bunkered target.

From the 12th to the 16th, the holes run through the dunes alongside the sea and there are great views to be had from the elevated 14th tee.

Although the dunes may not be the size of some to be found on Irish links, they are in plentiful supply and provide an excellent frame to many of the holes, particularly around the turn.

It’s really a members club but visitors are made to feel very welcome. As it doesn’t see as much tourist traffic as some of the more commercial venues, the playing surfaces are less distressed and are always in great condition.

County Louth is one of the jewels within Irish Links golf, a true championship venue with a confident yet understated air about it.

Assessor Feedback

The home of the East of Ireland championship is a true test of class links golf. An honest, subtle test of shot making set within one of the understated greats of Irish links golf.

There is something of a natural, simple elegance to be found in this piece of links land. It is to be found without pretention.

GM Verdict

A traditional and classic course that delivers fair and honest links golf. It’s subtle and understated yet a true championship venue.