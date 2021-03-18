Impressive renovation work at this classic heathland course has elevated the offering. The club has a great history and heritage.

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 64

2017/18 – 63

2015/16 – 68

2013/14 – 72

2011/12 – 76

2009/10 – 79

Summer Green Fees

See website/contact club for details.

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,466 Yards

worplesdongc.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

A complete redesign and renovation of the 80 bunkers, re-establishing large heather areas and adding bunker liners and drainage. Improved practice facilities.

Worplesdon Golf Club Course Review

With large heather areas restored and all 80 bunkers having been renovated, Worplesdon has been working hard to elevate their offering.

J F Abercromby was responsible for the original layout at Worplesdon back in 1908, but it was Sunningdale Old Course architect, Willie Park Jnr who oversaw construction of the greens and bunkering.

It’s a fantastically pretty layout, particularly when the heather is in bloom. Recently the club has worked hard on the course with a view to emphasising the natural heathland elements, as described above.

The design uses the natural contours well with only small changes in elevation, but several holes are dog-legged over heather to make straight hitting necessary. You do not feel crowded on the course as holes flow well throughout.

This is a club with a great heritage. Former Prime Minister Arthur Balfour was first captain, HRH The Prince of Wales held the position in 1933.

Worplesdon has hosted many notable competitions, but the most famous and historic is the annual Mixed Foursomes tournament.

In his book “Golf Between Two Wars” Bernard Darwin wrote chapters on: The Open, Ryder Cup and Amateur Championship. He also wrote a chapter on the Worplesdon Mixed Foursomes – it says a great deal about the prestige of this event. Indeed, in the early years, the Mixed Foursomes attracted the cream of Britain’s golfing talent.

Back in 1921, England international Miss Eleanor Helme and Walker Cup player T.A. Torrance won the first final. They defeated the famous brother and sister pairing of Joyce and Roger Wethered.

From then, the honours board reads like a who’s who of British golf. Cecil Leitch, Leonard Crawley, Bruce Critchley, Angela and Michael Bonallack and Jessie Valentine were all victors.

On course, the first four holes loop round and back to the clubhouse, and heather and pine are an almost constant companion.

The ‘signature’ hole is the delightful 10th played over a pond (pictured above), although strangely enough the hole is more Augusta than Surrey and the water is not really representative of the challenges waiting elsewhere.

Back-to-back par 5s immediately follow across the road in a particularly strong sequence of four holes that are completed by a well-bunkered par 3 and then the toughest two-shotter on the course, the 14th.

The closing four are all very pretty, and no matter how you play, it would be a cheerless person not to enjoy the fine golf on offer at Worplesdon.

Assessor Feedback

Worplesdon is a great place to visit and a pleasure to play. It feels like a proper golf club with great history and presence. The welcome from all concerned was tremendous – friendly and accommodating – and all members of staff (including green staff) were open and welcoming. The course was in great condition and inspired shot making.

GM Verdict

