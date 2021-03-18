A high quality, traditional links that delivers the challenge and experience you would expect from a course on The Open rota.

Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Previous Rankings

2019/20 – 17

2017/18 – 20

2015/16 – 29

2013/14 – 24

2011/12 – 24

2009/10 – 24

Summer Green Fees

Round – £260

Visitors: Tee times available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Medal Tee: Par 71 – 6,641 Yards

royaltroon.co.uk

Changes since previous ranking

None advised

Royal Troon Golf Club Old Course Review

Host to one of the most exciting Open Championships in recent times when Henrik Stenson outduelled Phil Mickelson in a thrilling final round in 2016, then to the highly memorable AIG Women’s Open in 2020, won by Sophia Popov, golf fans (and the golfing media) have been reminded just what a superb links the Old Course at Royal Troon is.

Huge skies stretch above as you forge out from the clubhouse, and the front nine takes you towards the loop and the famous “Postage Stamp” 8th hole.

In fact, the course could be considered in three distinct sections – the first six head out along the coast, allowing you to build an early score with the prevailing wind behind. Then holes 7 to 12 ask more technical questions as they move through the dunes.

The challenge ramps up further as you head for home with the last six generally played into the wind. It’s a fabulous stretch of testing holes all the way back in that will really identify the best ball strikers – as Henrik Stenson proved in 2016.

The Old Course is a natural but subtle layout and with views to the Ailsa Craig, Arran and the Kintyre peninsula, it’s a far more striking setting than one might think at first glance.

It’s a layout that demands shot-making and the ability to manipulate ball flight – There’s generally a stiff breeze, so being able to keep the ball down is crucial.

The bunkering is very well positioned for both tee shots and approaches, and the gorse is often a threat too.

Royal Troon will play host to The Open Championship once again in 2024.

Assessor Feedback

Considering my visit to Royal Troon, I was minded of a fine wine sitting in the rack for years untouched. Once opened it’s so good and you wonder ‘why did I leave it so long?’ There is just something very special that you can’t quite put the finger on. The whole place has an eye for attention to detail.

The purest links greens I have ever played on, super smooth and decent pace

GM Verdict

A high quality, traditional links that delivers the challenge and experience you would expect from a course on the Open rota.