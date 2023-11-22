In Search Of A Premium Pair Of Golf Shoes? Our Experts Have Found 9 adidas Deals For You This Black Friday

When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, golfers are truly spoilt for choice, with several manufacturers providing high-performing models. However, one of the companies that sits top of the pile is adidas, with the German brand donned by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Rose Zhang, to name a few! Not only are the best adidas golf shoes worn by the world's elite, but their different models span across the best spikeless and best spiked golf shoe categories, with adidas offering various shoes at various price points.

Currently, with Black Friday on the horizon, (see our best deals hub) you can find a number of adidas models with sizeable discounts and, here at Golf Monthly, our expert shoe testers have taken a look through the various sites to bring you the best ones! Along with adidas, FootJoy golf shoes are also on sale and we have noticed plenty of others from Nike, Puma, Ecco and more on offer right now. (Our Black Friday shoe deals hub has the best - but for now, lets focus on adidas).

Spiked

adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 64% off at Amazon

Was $200 Now $72.83 The ZG23 provides users with a super soft midsole and upper, with a lightweight and incredibly stable feeling meaning you can go after every shot on the golf course. Although we felt it's not the most premium-looking shoe, which I am not sure I agree with Dan on that one, it is a great all rounder that is now up to 64% off. Read our full adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 62% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $67.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. Overall it is a golf shoe that can be worn all day and all-year round, providing grip and control when you're swinging and comfort in between shots. Unbelievably it has 62% off right now as well. Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes | Up to 46% off at Amazon

Was $65 Now $34.99 The Tech Response 2.0 already offers great value for money, and that's before you take off the discount here! Offering solid stability, grip and comfort, they are also very light weight. Although there are more eye-catching models on the market, they do everything and more for a cut down price. Read our full adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review

adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes | Up to 50% off at Amazon

Was $140 Now $69.99 Such is the quality of the S2G, we actually included it in our best golf boots guide! Yes, although these are more of a mid-rise shoe we have included them as they do perform like a boot, with the design fully waterproof and comfortable. The comfort is thanks to the bounce midsole, which made them feel like we had trainers on.

Spikeless

adidas Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Amazon

Was $150 Now $79.99 Available in multiple sizes and styles, you can pick up a pair of the best adidas golf shoes on the market for as low as $80! With sharp looks, we found that they have plenty of grip, making them perfect for both summer and winter conditions.

adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $122.40 In our testing, we found the MC80 to be a near faultless golf shoe, with it's modern, stylish looks making way for incredible stability and quality. We found the heel does take one or two rounds to wear in but, once it does, it's an excellent shoe that is now up to 32% off. Read our full adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 70% off at Amazon

Was $159.95 Now $47.60 These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk. Selected sizes and colors have the largest discounts here! Read our full Adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review

adidas Retrocross Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 45% off at Amazon

Was $110 Now $61 A golf shoe that can be worn on the course, as well as off it, the Retrocross is one of the best summer golf shoes that money can buy. Providing a lightweight feel and flexible fit, adidas say that this shoe is "an easy choice for casual rounds."

adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe | Up to 75% off at Amazon

Was $90 Now $22.35 The perfect cross-over between a running shoe and a golf shoe. This shoe is lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable, with the bounce midsole providing excellent cushioning. Plus it’s made from recycled materials that are environmentally-friendly. Amazingly it has 70% off right now in select sizes and colors. Read our full adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review

When looking through the sites, it wasn't just adidas who caught my eye, but also a number of different manufacturers, with a number of Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals already live in the US and UK on sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf. Be sure to check those out if you want a shoe from brands like FootJoy, Puma or Under Armour as there are lots of deals out there right now.