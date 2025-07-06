John Deere Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Brian Campbell And Emiliano Grillo Share The Lead In Thrilling Finale At TPC Deere Run

Refresh

EAGLE FOR LIPSKY The drama continues! Where did this come from? Lipsky follows his incredible approach at the par 5 17th with an eagle putt to match. He is now 18-under and now in a three-way tie for first. If he birdies the 18th he would win the tournament!

WHAT AN EFFORT FROM GRILLO Grillo leaves himself 38-foot for birdie at the last and, mid-way out, it looks in all the way. However, somehow it dives left and misses! Grillo taps in for par, remaining at 18-under.

WHAT A SHOT FROM LIPSKY That is a stunning shot from David Lipsky, who fires in a fairway wood at the par 5 17th to just eight-foot. From 250 yards, the American leaves himself a great chance to tie the lead! Ahead, Grillo is on the fairway with his tee shot at the 18th, but his second is very safe and finds the center of the green. He will have a chance to get to 19-under.

CAMPBELL SHOOTS 67 Campbell's final round is finished and, at the 18th hole, he pars to remain 18-under. He is in a share of the lead with Grillo, who has found the fairway at the 72nd hole.

GRILLO TIES THE LEAD Huge moment from Grillo, who birdies the par 5 17th! Faced with five-foot for birdie, the Argentinian rolls it into the center of the cup to join Campbell at 18-under.

SO CLOSE FOR HOMA Playing the par 5 17th, Homa has a chance to move to 17-under, but his birdie attempt slides by the left side.

CAMPBELL LEADS Campbell has played the 17th perfectly and, with an 18-footer for eagle, his putt slides by. He taps in for birdie, moving him to 18-under and into the outright lead!

HOMA BIRDIES THE 16TH (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent from Homa, who is searching for his seventh PGA Tour title. The American puts it to five-foot on the par 3 16th and, holing his putt, Homa is now 16-under-par and one back of the lead.

GRILLO BOGEYS Wow... I didn't expect this! Grillo misses a short putt for par and he is now in a three-way share of the lead with Roy and Campbell. This is anyone's for the taking, but we are in for a thrilling finale at TPC Deere Run!

DOUBLE FOR CAMPBELL (Image credit: Getty Images) A huge swing at the par 4 15th, where Campbell fails to hole his bogey putt and taps in for a double. He falls from 19-under to 17-under, with Grillo now leading at 18-under. Huge moments in the closing stages...

GRILLO PARS THE 14TH Grillo is 18-under-par and, at the par 4 14th, his birdie putt slides by the right-side, with the 32-year-old remaining one back of Campbell.

APPROACH FROM CAMPBELL Campbell takes a drop and, from 230-yards, the American hits a fairway wood short of the green. It's a good shot from Campbell, but he will have around 35-yards for an up-and-down bogey.

CAMPBELL CONTINUES TO LEAD It's very close here at TPC Deere Run and, following a great par save, Campbell still leads at 19-under. However, at the par 4 15th, he pulls his tee shot left and it's deep in the hazard. He will have to drop well back for his next shot. Behind the leader, Grillo is still one back after a par at the 13th, while several players are 16-under, two back of Campbell at 18-under.

GRILLO WITHIN ONE (Image credit: Getty Images) Campbell seems to be increasing his lead but, behind the American, Grillo puts his tee shot at the par 3 12th to 11-foot, with the Argentinian holing his birdie putt to move within one of Campbell.

CAMPBELL LEADS BY TWO This is superb from Campbell! The American's putter has been on fire today and, at the par 4 13th, Campbell holes a 15-footer to get to 19-under, two clear of Grillo, who is currently on the 12th hole.

BOGEY FOR BRIDGEMAN The American has played some great golf today but, at the final hole, Jacob Bridgeman shoves his par putt to the right and settles for a bogey. That drops him to 16-under, two back of Campbell at 18-under.

BIG SAVE FOR CAMPBELL Playing the 12th, Campbell puts his first putt well short and, leaving a six-footer for par at the par 3, the American rolls it in to remain at 18-under, one shot clear over the back nine.