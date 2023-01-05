Callaway Paradym X Hybrid Review
Sam De'Ath gives his verdict on the Callaway Paradym X hybrid, built for a high launch and forgiveness from every lie
A highly-forgiving hybrid option that will suit the mid-to-high handicap golfer. Thanks to multiple loft options as well as hosel adjustability, this can be tailored to multiple spots in your bag to replace long or even mid irons.
Impressive forgiveness across the face
Strong, powerful flight
Fully adjustable hosel
Minimal gains over Rogue ST Max
Large club footprint may not suit everyone
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Callaway Paradym X Hybrid Review
When it comes to hybrid clubs Callaway has two offerings this year - the Paradym and Paradym X. The Paradym X has the larger footprint of the two models and possesses more draw bias to aid a player who typically misses to the right. Both models create high, towering ball flights, with the X designed to launch and fly a little higher than the standard model. The Paradym X hybrid is designed for the mid-high handicapper, providing a perfect blend of distance and forgiveness enabling this club to easily fit into the bag of the average golfer. I tested the Callaway Paradym X hybrid both indoors on a launch monitor and on the course to see just how impressive and forgiving this model would be and if we could consider it one of the best Callaway hybrid models.
So what is the difference between the Paradym X and last year's model, the Rogue ST Max OS? On initial inspection, Callaway has reverted back to a classic gloss black crown for the hybrids in the Paradym range. I do think this detracts from shelf appeal a little and would love to have seen the blue carbon crown found on the Paradym driver and Paradym fairway. Interestingly despite being a slight draw bias model, the Paradym X has very little offset at address, which I think will certainly make this a more attractive prospect to a large proportion of golfers.
The Paradym X is certainly more a full-sized wood-shaped hybrid, which will inspire confidence from a multitude of lies on the course thanks to the new Cutwave Sole Design. Hitting out of thick, wet rough and lies where the ball was sitting down slightly, the design seemed to make picking the ball cleanly easier. It also produced a high but powerful ball flight with a hint of draw when used off the tee.
The impressive distance and forgiveness was noticeable, particularly from off-center. Using both Titleist Pro V1x golf balls and a Foresight Sports CGQuad Launch monitor, I saw that spin rates on both models stayed within 300 rpm (revolutions per minute) of each other across testing, averaging 3362 rpm. This meant I saw a consistent ball flight, albeit with the ball sometimes drifting left of target due to the design of the head.
When testing an 18° model I was seeing an average carry distance of 234 yards, which was actually a yard shorter than its predecessor the Rogue ST Max OS. However due to the lower spin rate (nearly 1000 rpm on average) of the Paradym X, it produced a stronger ball flight, which combined with a slightly larger head inspires confidence behind the ball. For that reason there’s no doubt this is one of the most forgiving hybrids we have tested in recent times. Thanks to the range of lofts offered by Callaway, the Paradym X hybrid would be the perfect replacement for multiple long irons with lofts ranging from 18 to 30 degrees.
The Callaway Paradym X hybrid's impressive versatility and power makes this seriously worth considering for the mid-to-high handicapper looking for more forgiveness at the top end of their bag. The lower handicapper may consider the Callaway Pardaym hybrid if looking for similar forgiveness but with a slightly lower flight and a more compact head at address.
The Callaway Paradym X hybrid will be available to purchase from the 24th February 2023 and will retail at $299/£299. A Project X HZRDUS Silver will come fitted as standard in regular and stiff flex shafts. Lighter flex options are available in the Aldila Ascent PL Blue shaft.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15°
Utility Iron: Titleist U510 3 Iron
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
