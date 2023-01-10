PING G430 SFT Driver Review
In this PING G430 SFT driver review, Neil Tappin sees how the draw-biased SFT version compares to the other models in the latest PING family
There’s a lot to like about the Ping G430 SFT driver - it’s easy to launch, forgiving and surprisingly long. It’s a model that will have broad appeal, and is especially worth trying if you struggle with a slice.
If you’re looking for a draw-bias driver this year, PING’s offering in the anti-slice category is the PING G430 SFT. It features a moveable weight that can be set in either a Draw or Draw + setting. According to PING, on the Draw + setting, it delivers seven yards more draw bias versus the G430 Max version in neutral.
Playability has always been a major focus for PING, and the G’s family has been built on user-friendliness. This remains the case with the three new G430 drivers – that’s the Ping G430 Max (the standard model), the lower spinning Ping G430 LST driver, and this one, the PING G430 SFT. However, PING is also promising extra distance, something engineers have achieved through a shallower face, and one that is 6% thinner. Meanwhile, Variable Face Thickness delivers more face flexing, which should give golfers more ball speed on shots struck across the entire face.
What I like about the looks is that despite being a draw bias driver, it sits fairly square behind the ball. This neutral set up, along with the generous profile, gives it a confidence-inspiring appearance at address. Compared to the other two models in the range, the head is slightly longer from front to back. This slightly stretched out look works well here as it's fairly subtle and combined with a modern-looking matte black crown.
So, what did the data say? I tested the PING G430 SFT against the other two new models, using a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports European HQ. The shaft was the PING Tour 2.0 65s, and the drivers were all set to 9˚. I hit Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.
The first important point to make concerning the data is that often, when I switch into the bigger-looking draw-biased heads, I see a not too insignificant drop off in distance. However, this was not as noticeable with the G430 SFT. You will notice that it was the highest spinning of the three models (as you’d expect) but the head and ball speed were almost comparable with the LST version. As a result, I hit this further than both the Cobra Aerojet Max and Callaway Paradygm X drivers.
The distance on offer from the PING G430 SFT was as surprising as it was pleasing.
The draw bias was noticeable too. From my testing, it was clear to see that my dispersion circle moved a few yards to the left (I had it fixed in the standard Draw setting). It is worth saying here that draw-biased drivers don’t tend to suit my game and can result in the odd miss left. During my G430 SFT testing however, this wasn’t a problem. My feeling is that because this sits square at address, I had the confidence to swing with just as much commitment as I did with the other two models. The result was a right-to-left ball flight that was consistently hitting the fairway.
All in all, I was hugely impressed with the performance of the G430 SFT driver. PING has combined aspirational aesthetics with impressive distance and consistency. Of the three new options from the brand, my choice would be the LST model but for me, the SFT was the surprise package. I might not be looking for a draw bias version myself, but if I had to to choose a draw model to play with this year, it would be this one.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
