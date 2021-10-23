Check out these cracking TaylorMade Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
TaylorMade is one of the most recognised names in the golfing world, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm using the brand on Tour.
With a whole host of clubs, attire and balls on the market, it can be difficult to spot a good deal on the internet.
However, we have searched through the various websites to bring you the best TaylorMade offers available right now.
Black Friday – US
TaylorMade SIM Max Draw Driver
$499.99 $399.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Featuring Twist Face Technology, the SIM Driver is one of the most forgiving drivers on the market, with the revolutionary sole shape helping to increase swing and ball speed.
TaylorMade TM20 8.0 Cart Bag
$249.99 $198.99 at Walmart
Featuring a 14-way top and multiple pockets, the 8.0 is designed for easy access, with the sizeable pockets providing great storage.
TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood
$299.99 $199.99 at Walmart
With a $100 off, the M6 is an absolute steal, with Twist Face and Speed Pocket Technology giving the fairway wood a fantastic performance.
TaylorMade Project A Golf Balls
$34.99 $28 at Amazon.com
Featuring a three-layer design with a Dual-Distance core, the Project A offers superb value for money, with a dozen costing under $30.
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge
$149.99 $109.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The Milled Grind uses advanced surface milling techniques to ensure the best quality and consistency.
TaylorMade Performance Lite Hat
$29.99 $14.99 at Walmart
The Performance Lite Hat offers great UV protection from the sun, with the adjustable strap providing great comfort and sweat control.
Black Friday – UK
TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag
£129 £99.43 at Amazon.co.uk
Incredibly lightweight and featuring seven spacious pockets, the Pro 8.0 is unbelievable value at just under £100.
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Slant Putter
£269 £198.90 at Online Golf
The Spider Tour is one of the most recognised putters in the world and, offering an array of options, you can find the right fit for your game.
TaylorMade SIM2 Max Golf Driver £449 £399 at Scottsdale Golf
One of the best drivers money can buy is now £50 off. Used by many Tour players, the SIM2 offers lightweight capabilities, meaning an increase in swing speeds.
TaylorMade Stratus Tech Golf Glove
£23.99 £19.20 at Amazon.co.uk
Used by a number of players on the Professional circuit, the Stratus Tech offers sizes Small to Extra Large, so there’s a fit available no matter what size your hands are.
TaylorMade SIM2 Max Graphite Irons
£1049 £908.90 at Online Golf
Featuring a Cap Back Design, the SIM2 offers a fast forgiving face, as well as fantastic performance and distance.
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
£49.99 £41.90 at Online Golf
Used by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, the TP5 is one of the best premium golf balls available on the market right now.
TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag
£239 £119.99 at Amazon.co.uk
With a 14-way top and two side handles, the Pro Cart 6.0 offers easy access both on and off the course, with four colourways giving great customisation options.
TaylorMade Double Canopy Tour Umbrella
£69.99 £54.99 at Clickgolf
Perfect for the upcoming winter weather, the Double Canopy Tour Umbrella is lightweight and durable in strong winds, thanks to its Elastic Venting System.
TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball
£39.99 £30.33 at Amazon.co.uk
For those not wanting to buy the premium TP5s then the Tour Reponses pose a good option, with a three piece urethane cover providing superb consistency.
