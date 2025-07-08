Already Running Low On Golf Balls This Summer? Fear Not, Here Are 13 Great Amazon Prime Day Golf Ball Deals I Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls on Amazon this Prime Day Sale Event
Amazon Prime Day golf deals are flying here there and everywhere now that the week of Prime Day has arrived and for golfers it's an ideal opportunity to pick up a bargain or two in the middle of the golf season. If you're anything like me, you'll have started the summer with an ample supply of golf balls having taken advantage of some of the Big Spring sale deals earlier this year, only to find that the supply wasn't so 'ample' after all!
Shaking off the rust after a winter lay off can be troublesome and expensive, as golf balls are sprayed all over the course. I looked in my golf bag this week and wondered just where all of those shiny new golf balls I had just a couple of months ago had disappeared to. The answer is various bushes, long grasses, water hazards, ditches, neighboring farmer's fields and even the car park that runs alongside the ninth green at one of my local courses (thankfully no cars were injured during the filming of this event).
So I need a re-stock and I'm sure many of you do too.
Sale events such as this are an ideal time to do it as it can be expensive when you are paying the full RRP, especially if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls. It's alarming just how quickly you can go through a full box of ProV1's and they aren't cheap to replace.
The good news is that there are some nifty savings to be had in this Prime Day Sale, so whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or if you are a slower swinger who uses soft golf balls, there are some great deals to be had. If you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
My personal favorite deal so far is the half price offer on Legato LTX3085 golf balls. I reviewed them earlier this year and I can tell you that a dozen of these three-piece, urethane covered balls for under 20 bucks is an absolute steal. If that doesn't float your boat though we've got plenty of other options for you.
If you're stocked up on golf balls but fancy treating yourself to a different golf gift for yourself, check out our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live Blog for the latest and greatest discounts we've found throughout the four day event.
The Xtreme Tour is a very impressive offering from PXG. It is slightly lower spinning than it's sibling the Xtreme Tour X, making it a strong option in windy conditions. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Ball Review
The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
Legato is a name you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently and matches up well against more expensive balls in the same mid-handicap category
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
The TP5 is softer than the TP5x and spins a little more. We found in testing that it gave us a solid combination of distance and spin with a feel that is hard to match. The Stripe version lacks the bright colors of the Tour Response and is a much more business-like black and white as its a premium ball aimed at the serious golfer.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Used by Tommy Fleetwood, the TP5x Pix does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. This ball performed well for us in the wind and offers good distance and levels of consistency off the tee, while the unique markings help on the greens.
This is an extremely good value two-piece ball that costs a small fraction of the price that you will be paying for a premium ball. It offers many of the benefits that you would expect from a multi-layered ball.
Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review
The Srixon Z-Star from a couple of years ago is a premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players but it’s a solid all rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability. Unfortunately the latest 2025 model is not on offer yet but if it does receive a discount, you will be the first to know.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Golf Ball Review
Arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls from the 2023 line, the Diamond is also on offer. It is fast and low spinning with the driver, controlled with irons and provides extreme spin with wedges as well as a soft yet responsive feel through the bag.
Read our full Srixon Z Star Diamond Golf Ball Review
The Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball offers a firmer option to the Z-Star and is ideal for those with higher swing speeds. Despite the firmer feel it has plenty of spin and control and the divide option helps with alignment and is great for seeing how your ball is rolling on the greens.
Read our full Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls Review
The RB Tour from Mizuno provides a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens. One of the most under-rated golf balls on the market.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
With good durability, all-round performance and three color options (Lime, Red & White), Vice Golf Pro balls offer a more than reasonable alternative at a modest price, especially if you buy in bulk – which is always advised as it improves consistency compared to switching models every round.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
