In this 2021 Titleist T200 Iron review, Joel Tadman tests the new model and gives his assessment of the looks and performance

2021 Titleist T200 Iron Review

The new T200 represents the biggest makeover of any iron within the updated Titleist T-Series not only because of how the iron looks but also how it has been constructed.

Watch Joel Tadman test all four of the new Titleist T-Series irons for 2021

It has been made smaller overall to give a sleeker look – specifically, the blade length has been shortened and the offset reduced to match the new T100. From the back, the cavity has been enclosed by a polymer cap that has a metallic appearance to match the rest of the head, making it look like a hollow head.

Better players won’t be at all put off by the look of this club – it certainly doesn’t look chunky and has hallmarks of the impressive TaylorMade P770 – but the 7-iron loft of 31° suggests this is a small game-improvement iron rather than a forgiving players club.

Titleist claims to have made a conscious effort to improve the sound and feel of this iron versus the prior model – but while it remains lively from a wide area, we didn’t feel like there was any improvement here and actually maintained a clicky sound similar to if you were to tap the back of the iron with your fingernail.

In terms of what the data from the Full Swing Golf simulator was telling us, it was refreshing to see the spin not drop too much versus the T100 and T100s – only by 200-300 rpm – and the flight overall was a little higher as to maintain stopping power.

The stronger loft did provide a lot more ball speed than the T100s, but this didn’t really lead to longer carries, which was disappointing, although our longest effort did carry 177 yards. The turf interaction didn’t seem as clean or brisk either, which could be a contributing factor.

The performance certainly opens the door for mixing the models within a set – perhaps combining T200 long irons with T100s short irons – although there is a noticeable difference in size between the two which might be too much for some.

For any low handicapper that isn’t the best ball striker, or a keen golfer in the low teen handicap range, the T200 would seem to offer the ideal blend of performance attributes.

But better players should certainly consider following the tour players lead and adding the T200 model in the long iron slots in their bag (or as a utility iron too) because of the extra playability it affords versus the T100 irons.

Where this club stands out from the T100s is the more powerful feel but also the forgiveness. It feels a lot more stable overall and the margin for error is certainly a lot greater here, which enhances your confidence over the ball and the dispersion of your shots.