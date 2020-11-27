We Kitted Ourself Out For Winter With These Cyber Monday Golf Deals

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get yourself ready for winter golf - here's what we chose

We've got a long winter ahead of us and we're going to need to be kitted out to ensure we stay warm, dry and comfortable during the colder months.

That's why Cyber Monday comes at such a great time, as we can stock up on the essential items we need to help us play our best in the weeks and months ahead.

We'll picked out our top deals this Cyber Monday on items like waterproofs, shoes, jumpers, hats, umbrellas and more.

What did we go for?

Puma Men's Storm Jacket

$199.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

$120 off this waterproof Puma jacket! Wow. One of our favourite deals this Cyber Monday to keep us bone dry during any weather. Not got a decent waterproof jacket? This is a brilliant option.

adidas Frostguard Insulated Jacket

£129.95 £97.47 at adidas

The Frostguard Insulated jacket from adidas is lightweight, warm and has a water repellent finish to keep you dry in light rain - a perfect option to wear on a drizzly day. Given how good the performance is here, it is an absolute bargain with more than £30 off.

Calvin Klein Tech Hybrid Jacket

£99.95 £49.95 at American Golf

Save £50 on this Calvin Klein jacket! It looks super smart, offers up some serious warmth and also can be worn off the course too - a really nice Cyber Monday purchase.

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

$39.99 $27.85 at Amazon

These will be the perfect moisture-wicking polo that we need during the winter months. There are loads of color and size options at a range of bargain prices below the usual $39.99 RRP.

Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes

$174.99 $95 with Worldwide Golf Shops

These stylish Nike shoes will ensure our feet look good and stay warm and dry this winter. They're fully waterproof, offer great grip and are supremely comfortable. Oh, and they can be picked up for just $95 in the US today!

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

£130 £99.99 at American Golf

We love this Stormproof Rain Jacket, so much so that it features in our best golf waterproofs guide. It is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction. For less than £100, it is an absolute steal.

Stromberg Weather Lite Stand Bag

£199 £129 at American Golf

We're going to need a waterproof bag for when we inevitably get caught in the rain, and there's a huge saving of £70 now on this Stromberg stand bag. It has a waterproof construction, ample storage and is also lightweight which makes it perfect for carrying on the course.

adidas Men's Team Issue Fold Beanie

$20 $15 at Amazon

We're going to need a beanie hat during those cold rounds and this adidas Team Issue Fold beanie will also look great off the course in everyday life too. It's a bargain on Cyber Monday and there are some other color options too.

Mizuno Men's Rainfit Gloves - Pair

$21.99 $19.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Okay, not the best saving here but still a saving nonetheless. We'll pick these up, keep them in the bag and be ready to use them when it's chilly or wet. Your hands are the only point of contact between you and the club and these gloves will help you play your best in all weathers.

Srixon Q-Star Golf Balls, Yellow, 12 Pack

$29.99 $18.99 at Walmart

Whether we're playing in fog, heavy rain, sleet or rain, these Q-Star balls from Srixon will offer great performance and brilliant visibility. They feature Srixon's SpinSkin technology, which helps the urethane cover spin more on the greens for added control.

