Full Field Revealed For The Players Championship

After three signature events in recent weeks, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour season has well and truly taken flight.

However, for any fan not yet immersed in the 2026 season, that will surely change with the arrival of an event that, for many, is a Major in all but name.

The Players Championship isn’t one of the Tour’s Signature Events, but it is its flagship tournament, and in 2026, it is being held for the 52nd time.

As it has done every year since 1982, the tournament takes place at TPC Sawgrass, where most of the world’s best players will assemble for the chance to win the famous trophy as well as a prize money of $4.5m from the overall purse of $25m.

Various categories qualify players for the tournament, providing they meet PGA Tour eligibility requirements to compete, including winners of PGA Tour events since the last edition, recent Major winners, and the top 100 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup points list.

As a result, all but a few of the world’s best players will be teeing it up in Florida.

JJ Spaun lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational before the third round because of a back injury, Rory McIlroy is expected to be fit to defend his title. A year ago, he beat JJ Spaun in a Monday playoff to take the title for the second time. Spaun, who went on to win the US Open last year, also plays.

Other recent winners of The Players Championship in the field include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who took the title in both 2023 and 2024.

McIlroy and Scheffler are the only two players in the field capable of matching Jack Nicklaus’ record of titles at the event. He won it for the third time in 1978.

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third Players Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no place for 2022 winner Cameron Smith as he is now a LIV Golfer, but 2021 champion Justin Thomas is in the field to make only his second PGA Tour appearance since returning after being sidelined for four months following back surgery.

As well as former winners, other big names in the field include FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood, and a host of players who have won on the PGA Tour already this season, including Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa.

The likes of two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, and one of the breakout stars of 2025, Ben Griffin, play too.

Other notable names in the field include Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley and Robert MacIntyre.

Brooks Koepka is also in the Players Championship field for the first time since his return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf, where he will be hoping to improve on a best finish of T11 at the event, which he achieved in 2018.

Brooks Koepka will be hoping for his first top-10 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American qualified as a result of winning the PGA Championship while on LIV Golf in 2023.

One notable absentee is two-time champion Tiger Woods. He is still recovering from back surgery. However, even if he were fit to play, he wouldn't qualify for the tournament as his exemption following his 2019 Masters win expired last year.

Below is the full field for the 2026 Players Championship.

The Players Championship Field

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dou, Zecheng

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Lee, Min Woo

Li, Haotong

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Valimaki, Sami

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin