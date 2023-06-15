FAQs

Can I buy new clubs at 2nd Swing Golf? The brand offers a large range of brand new golf clubs and equipment from some of the game’s biggest brands like Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra.

Does 2nd Swing offer free shipping? Yes, you can pay less for your shipping costs with 2nd Swing Golf and put that money towards more new golf equipment by taking advantage of their free shipping offers. You can get your products shipped to you for free if you order them on specific days. Free shipping is not offered on larger items like bags and trolleys though.

Are custom fittings at 2nd Swing Golf free? The brand offers free custom fittings with qualifying purchases of new clubs. You can also benefit from the brand’s free Tour Van fitting too, which includes custom fittings that tour pros use to tweak their clubs before events.

What happens if I don’t live near a shop and can’t get to a custom fitting? Customers can also get custom fitted for golf clubs over the phone. Just give 2nd Swing Golf’s experts your specifications ability and swing style and they can precisely deliver a fitting over the phone.

Can you demo the clubs before you buy them? Yes, you can demo any clubs you want to buy before making your purchase. The brand has hitting bays with state-of-the-art technology in all of their shops. That allows you to test all the products and break down all the data from the launch monitor.

Does 2nd Swing Golf offer a returns policy? Yes, 2nd Swing Golf does offer a returns policy and a 30-day play guarantee that enables customers to trial purchased items to ensure they are satisfied with them. Should you be unsatisfied or the items are not as expected, deliver the items back within 30 days of purchase to receive in-store credit in the full amount.

Hints and tips

Take advantage of their trade-in policy: 2nd Swing Golf offers a fantastic trade-in policy that will help you save even more cash on your new golf clubs, while also helping you to be more sustainable, recycling old and unwanted golf equipment. Trade your old gear in with the brand and get money off towards your next purchase. The price you get for your old golf gear will largely depend on the make, model and condition the clubs are in. For more advice head to 2nd Swing Golf’s trade-in pages.

Weekly golf deals: While many brands regularly have sales on, not many launch new deals each week, with 2nd Swing Golf publishing new savings on their site each and every week. This is the perfect way to cop a great bargain on some new golf gear.

Sign up to their newsletter: Another good way to save money with 2nd Swing Golf is to sign up to the brand’s newsletter. Here, you’ll receive regular updates and information on new products launching, sales events and discounts on products online or in store. Keeping tabs on their announcements and newsletters can be a fantastic way to help you save more money.

Get a club fitting: 2nd Swing Golf’s brick-and-mortar stores are located all around the country and offer up custom fitting sessions for anyone buying new golf gear with the brand. Their experts are on hand to deliver cutting edge knowledge and insights that’ll help you pick out the right clubs for you. They’ll then be able to tailor them to your specifications, altering things like the grip, shaft, loft and head weight to optimize that club for your needs. Why’s this such a big deal? Well, getting a set of clubs that are fitted to your needs will help you get your money’s worth out of these clubs, which will typically, last longer, be more beneficial for you and help you play better golf. The best part of that is that their custom fittings are free!

Clearance sales: As the brand stocks a ton of golf equipment, they often find that their warehouse spaces get a little full. This is where you can take advantage of their clearance sale offers, whereby you can grab a bargain on some of the older products that line the shelves of their warehouses. You should also keep an eye out for their seasonal sales, with their summer golf sales and winter deals both being great ways to save a ton of money on golf gear.

How to use 2nd Swing promo codes 1. Firstly add the clubs, bag or apparel you’re looking to buy to your basket. 2. Next, check out some of the excellent and rather lucrative voucher codes we have available for 2nd Swing Golf. Select the one that’ll give you the biggest discount. 3. Click ‘Get Code’ on the code you want to use, and enter your personal information when prompted. 4. Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it down and make a note of it. 5. Next, head back to 2nd Swing Golf and go to the ‘Checkout’. 6. Complete the steps and proceed to payment. Look for the button that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’ This is where you’re going to want to paste in your voucher ID. 7. You should then see the discount on your total order price. Once that’s happened, hit pay and wait for your new golf equipment to be delivered!

What we love about 2nd Swing

If you’re looking to grab a bargain on some top quality golf equipment, then 2nd Swing Golf is certainly a good place to do it. Here at Golf Monthly, we’re big fans of buying second hand golf equipment and think that there are big savings and benefits to be had when purchasing some of the best used irons and best second hand drivers from places like 2nd Swing Golf. We are also big advocates for getting a club fitting sorted before you buy your new equipment as this can help you get more value from your purchases, and 2nd Swing Golf’s free fitting services are a great way to add that extra value.

The brand stocks a whole range of products from the best golf rangefinders to the best golf package sets for beginners . In the shop, you’ll also be able to select products from some of the best brands in the business including Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade and Ping. For example, you’ll be able to grab the brand new Ping G430 driver at 2nd Swing Golf, while also being able to demo the club before you buy!