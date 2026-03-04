The Most Feature Packed Golf Watch I've Ever Used Has $50 Off Right Now

It's safe to say that the best golf watches market is dominated by Garmin, and our top-pick overall is the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch. However, that won't leave you with much change from $600, the same price as some of the best golf drivers.

Outside of Garmin, there are plenty of options if you fancy some additional golf tech assistance to your game, and brands including Bushnell, SkyCaddie, and Shot Scope all have impressive golf watches.

A top-rated golf watch you may never have considered, which is also a superb all-rounder as a general fitness watch, is the Amazfit Balance 2. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the Amazfit Balance 2 for just $249.99 - that's a saving of $50, and 17% off the usual $299.99.

Below you'll find the details on the Amazfit Balance 2, including the US and UK discounts, and if you're considering a purchase, then it's worth noting these are marked as limited-time deals on Amazon.

Save 17% (£52) Amazfit Balance 2 Smartwatch: was £299.99 now £247.99 at Amazon For UK shoppers, the Amazfit has an excellent £52 discount and is a recommended golf smartwatch. Features away from golf include brilliant health monitoring, long battery life, and offline mapping. Making the Amazfit Balance 2 a seriously good option, now at a very attractive price point.

In my review, I gave the Amazfit Balance 2 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars for a number of reaons. I highlighted not only its capabilities as a top-performing golf watch, but also its overall general purpose fitness and health features. It makes the Amazfit a real contender in the fitness/hybrid watch market and an attractive option if you require more than just golf tracking in your smartwatch, especially at this discounted price.

Firstly, though, the list of golf features is long and on par with leading brands like Garmin and Bushnell. Highlights include over 40,000 golf courses to choose from, although it's worth noting you'll have to download these from the app, which only takes a few seconds.

One of the most important aspects of a golf watch is accuracy and I found that the yardages to the front, back and middle, and the course previews and yardages to hazards on each hole were pleasingly accurate. You can also move the pin on each green to get a more accurate yardage to your target.

In comparison to more expensive models, the score tracker felt slightly clunky, sometimes appearing when I hadn't finished the hole I was playing on, but this was a minor gripe - ultimately, this is a really good smartwatch with decent golf features.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Amazfit Balance 2 comes into its own if you're a multi-sport user like myself and our deals writer Paul Brett. As a cyclist, and having used many of the best smartwatches for cycling, Paul endorses that the Amazfit has plenty of familiar features that appeal.

The Balance 2 claims industry-leading GPS and offline mapping and can accurately track your every move with dual-band support from six satellite systems for fast, reliable connection. You can also download free maps and get turn-by-turn directions.

Battery life is also right up there with the best of the market, with up to 21 days of battery life under typical use, albeit this will be less if you use sports modes like golf, cycling, running and more. You'll be hard pushed to find a sport not included on the Amazfit; it boasts 170+, and is capable of advanced multisport tracking, including industry-first official HYROX training and competition modes.

Another feature I always value is health monitoring, and Amazfit has similar tracking to the best Garmin watches, and can monitor your energy levels throughout the day while the advanced sensor and algorithms ensure precise, real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep quality, blood-oxygen, and stress, plus recovery metrics like HRV.

For swimmers, it offers pro-grade waterproofing and has a military-grade endurance, 45m diving certification, and 10 ATM water-resistance, so it should easily cope with some drizzle on the golf course.

At this price, you could do a lot worse than strap the Amazfit on to your wrist, and for the very sporty individuals out there who want a well-rounded fitness companion, this ticks nearly all the boxes.