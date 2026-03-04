The Most Feature Packed Golf Watch I've Ever Used Has $50 Off Right Now
I loved the Amazfit so much that I've been wearing it ever since testing it last year - find out why this multi-sport smartwatch appealed so much for yourself and save big, just in time for summer golf
Paul Brett
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It's safe to say that the best golf watches market is dominated by Garmin, and our top-pick overall is the Garmin Approach S70 Golf Watch. However, that won't leave you with much change from $600, the same price as some of the best golf drivers.
Outside of Garmin, there are plenty of options if you fancy some additional golf tech assistance to your game, and brands including Bushnell, SkyCaddie, and Shot Scope all have impressive golf watches.
A top-rated golf watch you may never have considered, which is also a superb all-rounder as a general fitness watch, is the Amazfit Balance 2. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the Amazfit Balance 2 for just $249.99 - that's a saving of $50, and 17% off the usual $299.99.
Below you'll find the details on the Amazfit Balance 2, including the US and UK discounts, and if you're considering a purchase, then it's worth noting these are marked as limited-time deals on Amazon.
The Amazfit Balance 2 impressed in our testing as a very capable golf watch, loaded with golf-specific tracking and accuracy. It also has over 170+ sports for the multi-sport individual, and has a sleek aluminum body and a 1.5" durable sapphire crystal glass screen, making it perfect for everyday use.
Read our full Amazfit Balance 2 Smartwatch Review.
For UK shoppers, the Amazfit has an excellent £52 discount and is a recommended golf smartwatch. Features away from golf include brilliant health monitoring, long battery life, and offline mapping. Making the Amazfit Balance 2 a seriously good option, now at a very attractive price point.
In my review, I gave the Amazfit Balance 2 an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars for a number of reaons. I highlighted not only its capabilities as a top-performing golf watch, but also its overall general purpose fitness and health features. It makes the Amazfit a real contender in the fitness/hybrid watch market and an attractive option if you require more than just golf tracking in your smartwatch, especially at this discounted price.
Firstly, though, the list of golf features is long and on par with leading brands like Garmin and Bushnell. Highlights include over 40,000 golf courses to choose from, although it's worth noting you'll have to download these from the app, which only takes a few seconds.
One of the most important aspects of a golf watch is accuracy and I found that the yardages to the front, back and middle, and the course previews and yardages to hazards on each hole were pleasingly accurate. You can also move the pin on each green to get a more accurate yardage to your target.
In comparison to more expensive models, the score tracker felt slightly clunky, sometimes appearing when I hadn't finished the hole I was playing on, but this was a minor gripe - ultimately, this is a really good smartwatch with decent golf features.
The Amazfit Balance 2 comes into its own if you're a multi-sport user like myself and our deals writer Paul Brett. As a cyclist, and having used many of the best smartwatches for cycling, Paul endorses that the Amazfit has plenty of familiar features that appeal.
The Balance 2 claims industry-leading GPS and offline mapping and can accurately track your every move with dual-band support from six satellite systems for fast, reliable connection. You can also download free maps and get turn-by-turn directions.
Battery life is also right up there with the best of the market, with up to 21 days of battery life under typical use, albeit this will be less if you use sports modes like golf, cycling, running and more. You'll be hard pushed to find a sport not included on the Amazfit; it boasts 170+, and is capable of advanced multisport tracking, including industry-first official HYROX training and competition modes.
Another feature I always value is health monitoring, and Amazfit has similar tracking to the best Garmin watches, and can monitor your energy levels throughout the day while the advanced sensor and algorithms ensure precise, real-time monitoring of heart rate, sleep quality, blood-oxygen, and stress, plus recovery metrics like HRV.
For swimmers, it offers pro-grade waterproofing and has a military-grade endurance, 45m diving certification, and 10 ATM water-resistance, so it should easily cope with some drizzle on the golf course.
At this price, you could do a lot worse than strap the Amazfit on to your wrist, and for the very sporty individuals out there who want a well-rounded fitness companion, this ticks nearly all the boxes.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
- Paul BrettDeals writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.