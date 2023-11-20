Best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf Deals 2023
One of the best retailers for golf gear, we run through our favorite deals currently available on Clubhouse Golf
Best Black Friday American Golf Deals: Quick Menu
1. Quick links
2. Club deals
3. Ball deals
4. Bag deals
5. Shoe deals
6. Tech deals
7. More Black Friday deals
8. When is Black Friday?
9. Where to find the best deals
Golfers are always looking out for a deal and, with Black Friday on the horizon, now is the ideal time to start searching the market for some new golf gear, especially when the best golf GPS', best golf clubs and best golf balls are all seeing significant reductions. If, like many, you are unsure which retailer to check out, then one of the obvious ones is Clubhouse Golf, with the company one of the most recognized and largest in the UK and Europe.
Along with the likes of Amazon and American Golf, Clubhouse Golf also have a range of products on offer, with some incredible discounts now available with Black Friday drawing closer and closer. In this piece, we have taken a look at the best ones, with a number of products seeing discounted rates ahead of the official sales event which takes place on the 24th November later this year!
Quick Links
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 50% off in Black Friday sale
- Amazon: Big savings on Paradym, Stealth 2, shoes and more
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 50% off on all golf equipment
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs as well as 2-day free shipping on select deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 50% off clothing and footwear
- adidas: Up to 70% on apparel, footwear and accessories
- Walmart: Big savings to be had on launch monitors, balls and other golf gear
- Rock Bottom Golf: Up to 50% off wedges and putters
- The Golf Warehouse: Black Friday deals on all categories
- Nike: Up to 60% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- Best Buy: Tech savings including launch monitors and GPS watches
Club deals
Callaway Paradym Driver | 11% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £599 Now £529
Currently, you can grab £70 off the Paradym Driver from Callaway, which we found to be a great all-rounder. It perfectly balanced power with forgiveness and, thanks to the aspirational aesthetics and a lively feel, it would make a great addition to any golf bag.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review
Titleist TSi2 Golf Driver | 33% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £519 Now £349
It's rare that you will find Titleist clubs with such a discount, with the TSi2 now 33% off. Like the Paradym, we found it to be an exceptional all-rounder, with Titleist's classically aspirational look and ease of use being the standouts.
Read our full Titleist TSi2 Driver Review
Cobra LTDx MAX Driver | 43% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £399 Now £229
One of the best Cobra drivers is now under £230, with an astonishing £170 off! In our testing, it was the forgiveness and consistency which impressed us most.
Read our full Cobra LTDx MAX Driver Review
TaylorMade Stealth Driver | 25% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £469 Now £349
Like the LTDx MAX, there is also £120 off this TaylorMade Stealth driver, which was a revelation when it was released to the public in 2022. Such was the performance, it secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards that year.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Driver Review
Wilson D9 Golf Driver | 40% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £329 Now £199
Do you want a premium performing driver for under £200? Well, look no further than the D9, which is one of the most forgiving drivers currently on the market. Along with the forgiveness, it is extremely lightweight, something that will help produce speed in the swing.
Read our full Wilson Staff D9 Driver Review
Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood | 15% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £379 Now £319
In testing, we felt that the Paradym was extremely forgiving across the face and produces incredibly high ball speeds. The main stand-out though, was its high launch and mid-spin characteristics which makes it a great option from both the tee and fairway.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood Review
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Golf Fairway Wood | 32% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £219 Now £149
Having tested the hybrid version of the Launcher XL Halo, we know that these clubs are a versatile option that are easy to hit out of a various array of lies. Now 32% off, you can grab it for under £150!
Wilson Dynapower Fairway Wood | 10% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £220 Now £199
Featuring a forgiving head and high launch, the Dynapower is already one of the best value fairway woods on the market. Currently, you can grab one with 10% off.
Read our full Wilson Dynapower Fairway Wood Review
Ping G425 Golf Hybrid | 23% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £260 Now £199
Ping know a thing or two about making the best golf hybrid clubs, with an adjustable loft sleeve allowing you to hone in your numbers. What's more, we found this to be an incredibly long option that performed excellently from an array of lies.
Read our full Ping G425 Hybrid Review
TaylorMade SIM2 MAX Irons | 42% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £899 Now £519
Featuring in 5-iron to sand wedge, you can pick up seven clubs for just over £500, with the SIM2 MAX featuring a generous sole width, offset and a thick topline that ensures maximum confidence at address.
Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Iron Review
TaylorMade 2021 P770 Golf Irons | 34% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £989 Now £649
Save a huge £340 on these incredible P770 Irons, which received a five star rating in our review. Providing a lively feel off the face, we found the set a great option for those who generate a lot of spin with their irons.
Read our full TaylorMade 2021 P770 Golf Iron Review
Titleist Vokey SM9 Tour Chrome Golf Wedge | 24% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £169 Now £129
When it comes to the best wedges, Vokey is, arguably, the most recognized, with their models used by some of the best players in the world. Currently, you can grab the SM9 in Chrome, Jet Black and Brushed Steel with 24% off and, at £129, this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen the SM9 at.
Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review
Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge | 19% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £169 Now £129
Ping make some of the best golf wedges on the market, with their Glide range one of the most recognized. Delivering high levels of spin and confidence-inspiring looks, it's now 19% off at American Golf.
Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
Mizuno T22 Satin Chrome Golf Wedge | 41% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £169 Now £99.99
Mizuno may be known for producing some of the best golf irons on the market, but they know a thing or two about making wedges. This T22 is a prime example, with the range earning five stars out five in our testing! What particularly impressed us were the looks, feel, spin performance and raft of finishes and grinds available.
Read our full Mizuno T22 Wedge Review
Scotty Cameron 2021 Phantom X 11 Golf Putter | 15% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £409 Now £349
It's rare that you will see a Scotty Cameron reduced, such is the quality. However, in the run-up to Black Friday, you can grab the Phantom X 11 for under £350! It ranks as one of the best Scotty Cameron putters on the market, with the X 11 constructed of precision-milled 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole.
Odyssey Eleven Putter | 28% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £329.99 Now £179
One of the best Odyssey putters is now under £180 in the run up to Black Friday, with the Eleven a very stable high MOI putter that has a good choice of hosels and alignment lines.
Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter Review
Wilson Infinite II Michigan Avenue Golf Putter | 47% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £150 Now £79
Wilson are known for producing some of the best cheap putters, with their Infinite II range one of the most recognized. Currently, a number of their putters are almost half price and, with multiple styles and head shapes on offer, it's a great opportunity to buy a premium model that won't break the bank.
Ball deals
Srixon AD333 Golf Balls | Two dozen now 26% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £53.98 Now £39.99
Srixon’s most popular and perpetual ball franchises is now reduced this Black Friday, with 24 AD333s now under £40! An excellent all rounder, this is perfect for the keen golfer who doesn't want to pay premium prices, with this deal perfect for the upcoming winter.
Read our full Srixon AD333 Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Ball | 11% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £44.99 Now £39.99
If it's good enough for Tiger then it's likely good enough for you. You can save 11% on a dozen of these B XS balls, which is the same model used by the 15-time Major winner.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review
Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £29.99 Now £24.99
A fantastic performing ball that provides unbelievable value, the Supersoft received four-and-a-half stars in our review, with the control around the green and handy black background providing a great alignment aid.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
Bag deals
Callaway 2022 Chev Golf Stand Bag | 24% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £169.99 Now £129.99
Having previously tested the Chev Dry Stand Bag, we know that you will be getting a lightweight model that features comfortable, well-designed straps. Available with 24% off, the Chev features in an array of designs and colors, which means there should be something for everyone.
Cobra 2022 Ultradry Pro Waterproof Golf Stand Bag | 35% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £199 Now £129
Cobra make some of the best golf stand bags on the market, with their Ultradry model the most recognized. Not only is it fully waterproof, but it has a smart shoulder strap system which helps carry the bag with ease.
Big Max Dri-Lite Tour Golf Cart Bag | 29% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £239 Now £169.99
In our testing, we found it difficult to fault this bag as it's an attractive design and has every feature that you could possibly want to ensure your equipment and accessories are well protected and easily accessible during 18 holes of golf. Right now, you can grab it for under £170!
Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review
Motocaddy Pro Series Golf Cart Bag | 29% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £209 Now £149
Constructed of premium, quality materials, the Pro Series is one of the best golf trolley bags money can buy. We were particularly impressed with the great storage and club organisation but, slight warning, it is rather heavy with or without clubs in.
Read our full Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag Review
Bag Boy T-660 Golf Travel Cover | 9% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £109.99 Now £99.99
A travel cover is crucial for when you're golfing abroad and, with this T-660, you will be getting an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the boxes for under £100.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
Shoe deals
FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoes | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £144.99 Now £119.99
Such was the love for the Pro SL Carbon Shoes, we actually gave them five stars in our testing. Why, you may ask? Well, it's because FootJoy have updated the key areas of this shoe, which has only enhanced the comfort while maintaining the grip and premium look and feel golfers love.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | 38% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £129.99 Now £79.99
In testing, we felt that Puma's reputation in the spikeless golf shoe category has only been more enhanced with this Alphacat Nitro model. Not only does it look crisp and modern, but the comfort and grip is amongst the best on the market.
Read our full Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes Review