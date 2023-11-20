Best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf Deals 2023

Golfers are always looking out for a deal and, with Black Friday on the horizon, now is the ideal time to start searching the market for some new golf gear, especially when the best golf GPS', best golf clubs and best golf balls are all seeing significant reductions. If, like many, you are unsure which retailer to check out, then one of the obvious ones is Clubhouse Golf, with the company one of the most recognized and largest in the UK and Europe.

Along with the likes of Amazon and American Golf, Clubhouse Golf also have a range of products on offer, with some incredible discounts now available with Black Friday drawing closer and closer. In this piece, we have taken a look at the best ones, with a number of products seeing discounted rates ahead of the official sales event which takes place on the 24th November later this year!

Club deals

Callaway Paradym Driver | 11% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £599 Now £529 Currently, you can grab £70 off the Paradym Driver from Callaway, which we found to be a great all-rounder. It perfectly balanced power with forgiveness and, thanks to the aspirational aesthetics and a lively feel, it would make a great addition to any golf bag. Read our full Callaway Paradym Driver Review

Titleist TSi2 Golf Driver | 33% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £519 Now £349 It's rare that you will find Titleist clubs with such a discount, with the TSi2 now 33% off. Like the Paradym, we found it to be an exceptional all-rounder, with Titleist's classically aspirational look and ease of use being the standouts. Read our full Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood | 15% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £379 Now £319 In testing, we felt that the Paradym was extremely forgiving across the face and produces incredibly high ball speeds. The main stand-out though, was its high launch and mid-spin characteristics which makes it a great option from both the tee and fairway. Read our full Callaway Paradym Fairway Wood Review

TaylorMade SIM2 MAX Irons | 42% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £899 Now £519 Featuring in 5-iron to sand wedge, you can pick up seven clubs for just over £500, with the SIM2 MAX featuring a generous sole width, offset and a thick topline that ensures maximum confidence at address. Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Iron Review

TaylorMade 2021 P770 Golf Irons | 34% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £989 Now £649 Save a huge £340 on these incredible P770 Irons, which received a five star rating in our review. Providing a lively feel off the face, we found the set a great option for those who generate a lot of spin with their irons. Read our full TaylorMade 2021 P770 Golf Iron Review

Mizuno T22 Satin Chrome Golf Wedge | 41% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £169 Now £99.99 Mizuno may be known for producing some of the best golf irons on the market, but they know a thing or two about making wedges. This T22 is a prime example, with the range earning five stars out five in our testing! What particularly impressed us were the looks, feel, spin performance and raft of finishes and grinds available. Read our full Mizuno T22 Wedge Review

Scotty Cameron 2021 Phantom X 11 Golf Putter | 15% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £409 Now £349 It's rare that you will see a Scotty Cameron reduced, such is the quality. However, in the run-up to Black Friday, you can grab the Phantom X 11 for under £350! It ranks as one of the best Scotty Cameron putters on the market, with the X 11 constructed of precision-milled 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminium sole.

Wilson Infinite II Michigan Avenue Golf Putter | 47% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £150 Now £79 Wilson are known for producing some of the best cheap putters, with their Infinite II range one of the most recognized. Currently, a number of their putters are almost half price and, with multiple styles and head shapes on offer, it's a great opportunity to buy a premium model that won't break the bank.

Ball deals

Srixon AD333 Golf Balls | Two dozen now 26% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £53.98 Now £39.99 Srixon’s most popular and perpetual ball franchises is now reduced this Black Friday, with 24 AD333s now under £40! An excellent all rounder, this is perfect for the keen golfer who doesn't want to pay premium prices, with this deal perfect for the upcoming winter. Read our full Srixon AD333 Golf Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £29.99 Now £24.99 A fantastic performing ball that provides unbelievable value, the Supersoft received four-and-a-half stars in our review, with the control around the green and handy black background providing a great alignment aid. Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

Bag deals

Callaway 2022 Chev Golf Stand Bag | 24% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £169.99 Now £129.99 Having previously tested the Chev Dry Stand Bag, we know that you will be getting a lightweight model that features comfortable, well-designed straps. Available with 24% off, the Chev features in an array of designs and colors, which means there should be something for everyone.

Big Max Dri-Lite Tour Golf Cart Bag | 29% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £239 Now £169.99 In our testing, we found it difficult to fault this bag as it's an attractive design and has every feature that you could possibly want to ensure your equipment and accessories are well protected and easily accessible during 18 holes of golf. Right now, you can grab it for under £170! Read our full Big Max Dri Lite Tour Cart Bag Review

Bag Boy T-660 Golf Travel Cover | 9% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £109.99 Now £99.99 A travel cover is crucial for when you're golfing abroad and, with this T-660, you will be getting an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the boxes for under £100. Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

Shoe deals

FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoes | 17% off at Clubhouse Golf

Was £144.99 Now £119.99 Such was the love for the Pro SL Carbon Shoes, we actually gave them five stars in our testing. Why, you may ask? Well, it's because FootJoy have updated the key areas of this shoe, which has only enhanced the comfort while maintaining the grip and premium look and feel golfers love. Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Golf Shoe Review