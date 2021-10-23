Check out these superb American Golf Black Friday deals here.
Best Black Friday American Golf Deals
Everybody loves a deal and, with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon, now is the time to pick up some great offers before the inevitable rush.
American Golf is Europe’s largest golf retailer, with the company stocking every bit of equipment imaginable for the golfing aficionado.
Currently, there are some great offers on some superb golfing attire, clubs and balls. Check them out here.
- Keep up to date with Golf Monthly’s Black Friday deals here.
Wilson Staff Lite II Cart Bag –
£130 Now £109
This Lite II bag weighs just 4.1lbs and features multiple pockets, 14-way divider system and a glove and umbrella holder.
OceanTee Oceanic Polo Shirt
£49.99 Now £29.99
The OceanTee offers superb breathability and a lightweight feel, with the environmental garment scoring 5 stars out of 5 in our review.
Ping G400 Steel Irons
£770 Now £529
Featuring Face-Flex Technology, the Ping G400s have been designed to offer forgiveness, as well as faster ball speeds and a higher launch.
Puma Golf Signature Pocket Polo Shirt
£50 Now £29.99
A classic design that is dedicated to the King himself – Arnold Palmer – and, with nearly 50% off, this Signature Polo drips class and style.
Srixon AD333
£27 Now £22.99
The AD333 has been the best-selling two-piece ball for over 10 years. Ranked among our best value golf balls, the AD333 is now only £22.99 a box.
TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Steel Package Set
£1069 Now £999
This premium package set is now available for under a £1000. Featuring a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6i-SW and a putter, it is perfect for any novice golfer.
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
£49.99 Now £41.99
Used by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, the TP5 is one of the best premium golf balls on the market.
