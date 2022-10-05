Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Voice Caddie A2 Golf Watch Review

My experience with Voice Caddie products is relatively limited but every time I’ve used one, I have been suitably impressed. It started with the SL2 Active Hybrid rangefinder, which I crowned the best golf rangefinder of 2022, and it continues with this A2 Golf GPS watch.

This stylish, modern and waterproof sports watch is noticeably lightweight and the flexible white strap with a significant amount of buckle holes allow for a secure yet comfortable fit. You navigate the A2 using a combination of the colour touch screen and four corner buttons. You can use either, depending on your preference - for example, the right hand buttons double as up and down functions on certain menus, but you can swipe the screen up or down to achieve the same thing. The touch screen itself is responsive enough and becomes brighter when you lift it up to look at it, a clever feature that no doubt saves on battery life too.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The automatic course detection was inconsistent for us. Sometimes, it took less than 10 seconds, other times it took over a minute, the latter being quite a frustrating experience. To get going, it also requires you to be near the first tee, which won’t be a problem most of the time but could be an issue if you’re playing in a shotgun start.

The main golf screen has a lot of information on it but displayed in a clear, easy-to-digest format. As well as front, middle and back distances, you get the time, battery life, hole and par, yards or metres, and your current score. It will also tell you the number of steps you’ve taken. Swipe to the side and you access the full color hole maps. On these, the graphics are basic but the layout is clear enough. You can reposition the pointer to see distances to various points of interest and if you enter in your driving distance beforehand, it will show you where a typical drive will finish on any given hole.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Swipe again and you’ll see a colourful view of the green displaying the undulation data, something not many of the best golf watches offer. It takes a while to get your head around and is only really somewhat useful in extreme situations where you can’t see the green or if there is a tier to be short or long of. But you are also able to move the flag position for a more specific yardage, something you should take advantage of if you have access to the day’s pin positions.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Once you walk off a green, the watch will vibrate to remind you to enter your score for the hole you’ve just played as well as the number of putts. Most of the time, it had already guessed correctly, but there were some changes that need to be made, which involves quite a fiddly swiping procedure. It also doesn’t work overly well when wearing a glove, so be sure to do this before putting your glove to hit your next tee shot. The stats are stored on the scoring screen for your perusal by tapping the bottom right button and at the end of the round, you’re presented with a nice screen that summarises your performance, albeit at a basic level.

In the settings you’re able to play around with other useful features, most notably the option of slope-adjusted distances or Tournament mode that disables them. You can also measure shots and opt for the Night mode, which illuminates the screen to a brighter level.

All in all, this is a comprehensive golf GPS watch that is both insightful and intuitive. Not only does it provide with the requisite information and then a whole lot more, it presents it in a clear fashion that is simple to navigate.