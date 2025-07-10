Worrying Scenes At Evian Championship As Charley Hull Carried Off The Course

A disappointing year for Charley Hull in the Majors got even worse at the Evian Championship as she withdrew from the tournament in worrying circumstances having left the course on a stretcher.

What evidently was a bad virus left Hull really struggling, and after collapsing twice on the fourth tee she was then driven off the course on a stretcher laid on a golf cart.

Hull had completed 12 holes of her first round at Evian-les-Bains and was one under when she had to call it a day - and needed medical assistance to leave the course.

No other details have so-far been released of the exact nature of the illness, other than the 29-year-old was suffering from a virus.

A worrying post on X from The Fried Egg's Meg Adkins showed images from the Golf Channel broadcast of Hull sat on the floor and then being driven away from the course on a stretcher.

Charley Hull's Evian Championship is over. Suffering from a virus she collapsed twice on the 4th tee and was taken off the course via stretcher. pic.twitter.com/iqLgeWOcGTJuly 10, 2025

Starting on the 10th, Hull made an opening bogey before three birdies in seven holes followed, with then a second bogey closing out her first nine.

She managed just three more holes though, making three pars, before heading for the clubhouse with the illness too much to carry on with.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a blow for Hull who is desperately searching for a maiden Major title, and now has just one more chance this year at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl at the end of July.

Hull missed the cut the last two years at the Evian, but finished T3 in 2022 so did have some form there to suggest she could make another challenge.

This year, Hull missed the cut at the Chevron Championship but managed back-to-back T12 finishes at the US Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship so was in decent touch ahead of the fourth Major of the year.

So all eyes will now switch to Royal Porthcawl and whether Hull can recover from this nasty looking illness and get back into form to challenge for the AIG Women's Open.

Hull's not had the best record in the event, with just one top 10 in the Women's Open, but that was a runner-up finish just two years ago and if anything like back to her best she'll again be among the leading fancies.