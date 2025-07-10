Worrying Scenes At Evian Championship As Charley Hull Carried Off The Course
Charley Hull's disappointing year took a worrying turn at the Evian Championship as she had to withdraw after being stretchered off the course having collapsed due to a virus
A disappointing year for Charley Hull in the Majors got even worse at the Evian Championship as she withdrew from the tournament in worrying circumstances having left the course on a stretcher.
What evidently was a bad virus left Hull really struggling, and after collapsing twice on the fourth tee she was then driven off the course on a stretcher laid on a golf cart.
Hull had completed 12 holes of her first round at Evian-les-Bains and was one under when she had to call it a day - and needed medical assistance to leave the course.
No other details have so-far been released of the exact nature of the illness, other than the 29-year-old was suffering from a virus.
A worrying post on X from The Fried Egg's Meg Adkins showed images from the Golf Channel broadcast of Hull sat on the floor and then being driven away from the course on a stretcher.
Charley Hull's Evian Championship is over. Suffering from a virus she collapsed twice on the 4th tee and was taken off the course via stretcher. pic.twitter.com/iqLgeWOcGTJuly 10, 2025
Starting on the 10th, Hull made an opening bogey before three birdies in seven holes followed, with then a second bogey closing out her first nine.
She managed just three more holes though, making three pars, before heading for the clubhouse with the illness too much to carry on with.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's a blow for Hull who is desperately searching for a maiden Major title, and now has just one more chance this year at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl at the end of July.
Hull missed the cut the last two years at the Evian, but finished T3 in 2022 so did have some form there to suggest she could make another challenge.
This year, Hull missed the cut at the Chevron Championship but managed back-to-back T12 finishes at the US Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship so was in decent touch ahead of the fourth Major of the year.
So all eyes will now switch to Royal Porthcawl and whether Hull can recover from this nasty looking illness and get back into form to challenge for the AIG Women's Open.
Hull's not had the best record in the event, with just one top 10 in the Women's Open, but that was a runner-up finish just two years ago and if anything like back to her best she'll again be among the leading fancies.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.