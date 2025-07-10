Nearly 50% Of You Only Want To Spend Up To $100 On New Golf Shoes, So I've Picked Out The 6 Best Discounted Models For You This Prime Day
After conducting polls on our website, we have collated the six best golf shoes you can get without emptying your wallet.
Conor Keenan, Dan Parker
At Golf Monthly we are constantly looking to help people make informed buying decisions, this is why our buying advice content seeks to be transparent with our testing process, give proper honest advice, and make very clear that no manufacturer can pay for a good review. Another avenue we have decided to go down is to try and hear from you, the reader, more about what you are looking for in your golf gear. As such we recently conducted some polls on the Golf Monthly website on golf shoes and a couple of other equipment categories.
The reason for this is we wanted to find out how much you would be willing to spend on a new pair of golf shoes and we split the poll into up to $100, up to $125, up to $150, up to $175 and over $200. The results are very interesting indeed as you can see below...
Up to $100
46%
Up to $125
10%
Up to $150
19%
Up to $175
12%
Over $200
13%
The big takeaway from the data was that golfers love a bargain - who doesn't? Nearly half of you said your budget was around the $100 mark, meaning the best budget golf shoes are on the wish list rather than a newly released model costing upwards of $200. For this reason, I've partnered with our resident shoe tester Dan Parker to search for some of the best golf shoes for around that price point, venturing over it ever so slightly for the additional numbers of pollsters who had a slightly higher budget.
Another task I set myself was that I could only choose golf shoes that we've tested and reviewed. If I didn't, that wouldn't be very informative buying advice, would it? Most, if not all, feature in our best golf shoes buying guide, our north star when it comes to our favorite golf shoes on the market. Top models from adidas, Under Armour and Puma are heavily reduced in lots of sizes and colors so given the poll data, I figured it best to point you in the direction of our favorite models at this price.
Amazingly, the Drive Pro SL (in a wide fit), currently has as much as 69% off at Amazon which is an unbelievable saving. Available in three colors and lots of sizes, the Drive Pro shows us how the brand once again excels when it comes to building a performance golf shoe that delivers golfers the full experience. We loved the Pro SL in testing thanks to the comfortable fit, lightweight build and the sensational levels of support and grip.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
First I wanted to mention the adidas S2G shoe which might just be the best value golf shoe on the market right now. It is a well executed hybrid golf shoe that offers outstanding value for money thanks to its versatility and quality of build. For the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 60% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
I have been voting the G/FORE Gallivan2r as the best looking golf shoe for a while now and I know several members of the Golf Monthly team love the new camo design pictured here as well so I had to include it, especially when you consider it is 50% off at G/FORE right now! It is worth saying that the camo finish is the only one available at the moment at this price but if you like it, I doubt you will find a better price on this shoe.
Read our full G/FORE Gallivan2r Golf Shoe Review
Dan voted these as his best value pick of 2025 narrowly beating the S2G's above. The reason is they offer excellent performance, slick looks and a price tag that means you won't have to break the bank for a proper pair of golf shoes. Sure, it's not the softest or best-looking shoe on the market, but the right tradeoffs have been made to offer a competitively priced shoe that performs well.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review
Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 32% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
It's easy to let Puma pass you by when you think of the best golf shoe brands, but their latest release in the 'classic' shoe market is one that should not be missed. The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money.
Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
- Dan ParkerStaff Writer
- Conor KeenanEcommerce Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.