Nearly 50% Of You Only Want To Spend Up To $100 On New Golf Shoes, So I've Picked Out The 6 Best Discounted Models For You This Prime Day

At Golf Monthly we are constantly looking to help people make informed buying decisions, this is why our buying advice content seeks to be transparent with our testing process, give proper honest advice, and make very clear that no manufacturer can pay for a good review. Another avenue we have decided to go down is to try and hear from you, the reader, more about what you are looking for in your golf gear. As such we recently conducted some polls on the Golf Monthly website on golf shoes and a couple of other equipment categories.

The reason for this is we wanted to find out how much you would be willing to spend on a new pair of golf shoes and we split the poll into up to $100, up to $125, up to $150, up to $175 and over $200. The results are very interesting indeed as you can see below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Up to $100 46% Up to $125 10% Up to $150 19% Up to $175 12% Over $200 13%

The big takeaway from the data was that golfers love a bargain - who doesn't? Nearly half of you said your budget was around the $100 mark, meaning the best budget golf shoes are on the wish list rather than a newly released model costing upwards of $200. For this reason, I've partnered with our resident shoe tester Dan Parker to search for some of the best golf shoes for around that price point, venturing over it ever so slightly for the additional numbers of pollsters who had a slightly higher budget.

Another task I set myself was that I could only choose golf shoes that we've tested and reviewed. If I didn't, that wouldn't be very informative buying advice, would it? Most, if not all, feature in our best golf shoes buying guide, our north star when it comes to our favorite golf shoes on the market. Top models from adidas, Under Armour and Puma are heavily reduced in lots of sizes and colors so given the poll data, I figured it best to point you in the direction of our favorite models at this price.

adidas S2G Shoes: was $100 now $55.64 at Amazon First I wanted to mention the adidas S2G shoe which might just be the best value golf shoe on the market right now. It is a well executed hybrid golf shoe that offers outstanding value for money thanks to its versatility and quality of build. For the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 60% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

G/FORE Gallivan2r Camo Golf Shoe: was $195 now $97.50 at G/FORE I have been voting the G/FORE Gallivan2r as the best looking golf shoe for a while now and I know several members of the Golf Monthly team love the new camo design pictured here as well so I had to include it, especially when you consider it is 50% off at G/FORE right now! It is worth saying that the camo finish is the only one available at the moment at this price but if you like it, I doubt you will find a better price on this shoe. Read our full G/FORE Gallivan2r Golf Shoe Review

adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $150 now $122.12 at Amazon Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 32% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. This is amazing considering this shoe came out just a few months ago! The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what I consider as close to a classic spiked grip as I've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

Puma Royale Golf Shoes: was $160 now $121.96 at Amazon It's easy to let Puma pass you by when you think of the best golf shoe brands, but their latest release in the 'classic' shoe market is one that should not be missed. The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money. Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review