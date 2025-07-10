We Asked Golfers What Their Favorite Distance Tech Was: Here's The Answer And Some Deals To Match

Knowing your exact yardage is one of the most crucial elements for improving consistency and ultimately lowering your scores on the golf course. The confidence to select the right club and hit a shot with full commitment is a game-changer, and a reliable distance measuring device is the key to unlocking that potential. Whether you favor the convenience of a GPS watch or the pinpoint accuracy of a laser rangefinder, now is an opportune moment to invest in your game.

We recently ran a poll to identify which style of devices our readers most prefer to use and have identified some of the most popular and effective models on the market, some of which are currently on sale during these Amazon Prime Days. While handheld devices marginally led our poll, there weren't a huge number of deals for products in this category I'm afraid - but we did our best. However, in a close second and third, there were some fantastic deals on GPS watches and laser rangefinders as you'll see below.

GPS Devices

Interestingly in the poll we created handheld GPS devices were the top of the tree. People are clearly drawn to how simple they are to use - perhaps the don't like the faff of using a rangefinder, taking it out of the case, shooting the target and going from there. Others may simply not like wearing a watch when they play.

GPS Devices are by far the easiest tech gadgets to use on the course and are sometimes the most detailed. The G80 does that and more, doubling up as a launch monitor for your warm up or practice sessions. With over 41,000 courses preloaded, I'd be impressed if you played a golf course that wasn't included on this device. This is an excellent “two in one” product, both as a GPS unit and a portable launch monitor.

Garmin Approach G80: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Not everyone likes playing with a watch on, so why not leave this trusty little GPS device in your bag for instead, accurate yardages? It also features a neat launch monitor feature that is very useful when warming uptesting a new club or hitting a precise distance via the target practice mode. Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review

As simple as a GPS device could ever be. It's about the size of a poker chip so be aware, but the Garmin Approach G12 can quickly become your best friend on the golf course. I used one before transitioning to a trusty rangefinder a few years ago and simply clipped it onto my golf bag. One brief look before a shot and I had all the info I needed to plan my next swing.

The Garmin Approach G12 is very lightweight (25g), small and has been cleverly designed to be clipped to your golf bag, hat or clothes. It's also the perfect size to pop into your trouser pocket but be careful not to accidentally drop and lose it if you do!

Garmin Approach G12: was $149.99 now $130.88 at Amazon Small is size but big in terms of usefulness on the course, the G12 is a simple device that provides you with critical shot information with ease. It's very easy to operate and also pairs with the excellent Garmin app to give you a hole-by-hole overview. Ideal for golfers on a budget that want simple but accurate distances to various points of interest. Read our full Garmin Approach G12 Review

Watches

GPS watches accounted for 33% of our total responses on our poll, so it’s only right to kick off with a couple of great options from Garmin. The S12 Approach is ideal for the golfer who values simplicity and immediate, reliable performance. This GPS watch excels at providing accurate distances to the front, middle, and back of the green. Its high-contrast black and white screen isn’t as flashy as some of the other devices on offer, but it is easy to read even in the brightest sunlight. By removing the guesswork from your approach shots and providing the data to help you hit as many greens as possible in a round, the S12 helps you make more decisive and confident swings. As one of the lower-priced models in Garmin's esteemed lineup, the current discount at Amazon makes it an even more compelling value for those looking to improve their course management.

Garmin Approach S12 Watch: was $199.99 now $188.78 at Amazon If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen. It comes at the lowest price in the Garmin range and you can get even more value right now with a modest 15% off at the moment too. Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review

The Garmin Approach S62 is the perfect match for the tech-savvy golfer who demands a wealth of features for both their game and their daily life. This premium GPS watch boasts a stunning full-color display with detailed course maps, a "PlaysLike Distance" feature that adjusts for elevation changes, and a virtual caddie that suggests clubs based on your previous performances - a very cool feature. By analyzing your game with such depth, the S62 can help you make smarter strategic decisions on the course, reducing your handicap and potentially shooting your lowest score ever. Away from the course, it functions as a stylish and feature-rich smartwatch, making it a versatile tool for the modern golfer who wants easy access to phone notifications as well as contactless payments through Garmin Pay.

Lasers

Rangefinders were slightly less in demand than watches at 24% of the votes, but with their increasing capabilities, it’s only right we present three models all on sale during these Amazon Prime Days.

Demonstrating that high performance doesn't necessarily have to come with a premium price tag, the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 offers exceptional value. This laser rangefinder provides the essential features needed to hone your precision, including rapid and accurate distance readings to the flagstick or any other target you want to zap on the course. Its robust construction and clear display give it a premium feel that plays above its affordable price. For golfers who want the pinpoint accuracy of a laser to confidently fire at pins and carry hazards, this device delivers without straining the wallet.

If you want one of the most premium models on offer, then the Bushnell Pro X3+ is one you’ll want to check out. This model is widely regarded as a premier laser rangefinder, delivering unparalleled performance and accuracy. What sets the X3+ apart is its advanced feature set, including an innovative "Elements" mode that factors in temperature and barometric pressure to provide an even more precise "plays as" distance. Of course, this can be switched off during competition to make it tournament legal. Its crystal-clear optics and rapid target acquisition give you unwavering confidence in your numbers. For the serious golfer looking to eliminate any doubt and gain a professional-level understanding of their yardages, the current 22% discount makes the X3+ a truly worthwhile investment in your game.

A common challenge with laser rangefinders is maintaining a steady hand to lock onto the target, hence why handheld and clip-on distance measuring devices seem to be the most popular in our recent poll. However, the Nikon Coolshot Pro II masterfully solves this issue with its groundbreaking stabilization technology. This feature calms the image in the viewfinder, allowing for effortless and rapid target acquisition. Combined with top-tier optics that provide a bright and sharp view, this rangefinder is a pleasure to use and helps you identify your target or potential hazards through a crystal clear lens. The result is faster play and more decisive club selection that could drastically lower your scores and handicap. At a huge 34% off, this is a fantastic opportunity to own one of the most user-friendly and effective rangefinders available.

Poll Results

