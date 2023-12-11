Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review
We took the ball of the great Tiger Woods out on to the golf course...
The Bridgestone Tour B XS ball is designed for Tiger Woods and it delivers the kind of performance you would expect. It’s fast off the face and low spinning in the long game so you get excellent distance and accuracy with a fast swing. It’s soft, spinny and consistent in the short game and feels controlled with the putter. At this price, it offers excellent value given the all-round performance.
Very long and straight for golfers with faster swing speeds. Superb feel and exceptional spin control around the greens.
Performance off the tee might be sub optimal for slower swingers.
Durability of the cover could be improved.
Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review
The Tour B XS is the ball used by Tiger Woods so that tells you a bit about what kind of golfer it’s aimed at. Don't let this put you off however, you don't need to be arguably the greatest player of all time to reap the benefits!
It’s designed for golfers who swing the driver at speeds in excess of 105mph and require tour-level spin control and feel around the greens. It's also aimed at the more feel-orientated player, versus the Tour B X (used by Bryson DeChambeau) which is geared slightly more for distance.
I took this ball out for a number of rounds to see if it sits amongst the best golf balls on the market.
A lot of golfers will, rightly or wrongly, look at that driver swing speed recommendation and think it’s not for them and while that will be the case for many handicap golfers, I swing the driver between 100mph and 105mph and play off mid single figures and really enjoyed using the ball.
It's not like it was completely unplayable off the tee so it’s definitely an option for better players, even if you’re not quite at the swing speed level suggested to be optimum for this ball.
The speed recommendations from Bridgestone are very much a guideline to provide a starting point for selection, but we have definitely seen success outside those parameters so don't be afraid to experiment.
I was able to generate enough speed to take advantage of the Gradational Compression core, so it launched with high speed and the low spin ensured distance was more than competitive against the premium ball I usually play.
The Dual Dimple pattern certainly seemed to live up to the promise of delivering enhanced aerodynamics and extra distance. The good shots flew very long and very straight, holding their line impressively well.
Particularly slow swing speed players might find the ball dropping out of the sky a little too quickly on long-game shots, so really think about which area of the game you prioritise.
That said, any golfer will enjoy this ball’s performance around the greens. The 'Reactiv' urethane cover is designed to absorb shock on slow impact shots for more spin and control and the ability to consistently hit all the finesse shots you require was evident throughout testing.
It feels exceptionally soft and comes of the clubface slowly (which is what you want for short pitches and chip shots) and grabbed up quickly on the second bounce. The feel was also very nice to putt with, especially on faster greens.
The durability was acceptable for a urethane-covered ball, although the cover did show some signs of scuffing up after a round or two of use.
Overall, the Tour B XS delivers everything it promises and I was very impressed. The high levels of spin, control and the exceptionally soft feel were my highlights of a very impressive premium golf ball.
Kit Alexander is a golf broadcaster and journalist who commentates and presents for the DP World Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Rose Ladies Series. He has over 15 years’ experience of magazine and television work in the golf industry and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly.
