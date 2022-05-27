MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge Review
The MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge is designed to help those for whom chipping can be a problem
The MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge is not for everyone. It is designed for those who struggle to chip well, or who lack confidence doing it. For these golfers, it offers clear benefits.
-
+
Helps to reduce fat and thin chips
-
+
Promotes straighter shots
-
+
Confidence-inducing
-
-
Right hand only
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge Review
The MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge is marketed towards those people for whom chipping is a weakness of their game. The wide sole is designed to reduce miss-hits, through eradicating thin and fat shots. The wide sole makes it hard for the club to dig into the turf; instead the club glides over it.
The degree of loft is 66 which compares with the more standard 54-58 degrees found on most sand wedges. This extra loft helps to get the ball into the air and makes it easier to clear lips of bunkers and also helps shots stop quickly on the green.
As someone who learnt golf on a links course, where it was drummed into me to putt from off the green whenever possible, chips have never played a large part of my game. Certainly not a particularly successful one. Even on parkland courses, my innate instinct is to putt wherever possible. So I was intrigued to see how the MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge would perform. I used it over several rounds.
Although the club is promoted as reducing fat and thin shots, another advantage of the wide sole is that it prevents turning the club over, thus closing or opening the face. I was reliably straight with my chips using this club, and straighter than I normally am.
At exiting bunkers it was good, but probably little better than my existing sand wedge. But where the club did score was when using it for shots where one could normally employ a lob wedge. The loft of the MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge is higher than than a standard lob wedge, and it proved great at tackling shots such as the chip over a bunker to a narrow strip of green. Here it was confidence-inducing.
The MacGregor V Foil Wide Sole Sand Wedge is not for everyone. It is designed for those who struggle with chipping, or who lack confidence when doing so. It is intended to be almost machine like – press-this-button-and-X-will-happen type of thing. It is not designed to offer the ability to create or craft a lot of different shots. Good chippers and inventive players therefore are unlikely to be attracted to it. But then it was never intended for them.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
'One That Got Away' - McIlroy Breaks Silence On PGA Disappointment
The 33-year-old was left to rue another missed opportunity to land Major No. 5
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Reveals Plans To Step Away From Golf
The former child phenomenon will play the next two US Women's Opens but has no other plans to compete
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Live Stream
Here is how you can watch the action from Colonial Country Club.
By Sam Tremlett • Published