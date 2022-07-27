Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter Review
Joel Tadman puts this Editors Choice 2021 putter to the test out on the course.
An excellent option for any player struggling with consistency on the greens, the Evnroll ER5v features an innovative hosel design that encourages an almost effortless and fluid putting stroke. The brand bills this offering as 'Armlock putting made easy' and we certainly agreed with that statement.
Very forgiving putter
Shaft lean technology allows for greater consistency
Great for golfers struggling with the yips
Armlock features may not be for everyone
Pistol grip does seem large at the top
Why you can trust Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test
It's been six years since Evnroll introduced itself to the golfing world, but in that time, the brand has gone on to become one of the best putter manufacturers in golf. And we can certainly see why, with the brand having won several designer's awards since its inception in 2016, making it one of the most trusted and reliable putter manufacturers on the market.
We recently had the pleasure of testing out the Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter and we were so enamored by this offering, that we decided to add it to our Editors Choice List for 2021. It is a showcasing of the brilliant technology that Evnroll cram into all of their putters, which are some of the most forgiving putters (opens in new tab) in the game. If you've ever thought about using an armlock putter, we'd definitely recommend giving this one a try.
Evnroll describes this putter as 'Armlock made easy,' and we have to agree with that statement. This fascinating concept comes from putter design expert Guerin Rife, the brains behind Evnroll's parabolic grooves system, which aims to help putts roll straighter and more consistently. This putter features a patented grip design that has the deepest pistol dimension allowed by the USGA. It positions the grip sideways, pushing the shaft angle away from the mid-forearm. That reduces the typical nine degrees of loft to just four, which is similar to a simple forward press. This leads to a set-up which should encourage an effortless one-piece putting stroke, eliminating all unwanted wrist movement. If you're unsure of what grip is best for you, take a look at our best grips guide (opens in new tab) to learn more about the different types of putter grips available.
The design of the ER5v also means there's no need for any special shafts or heavy head weights. The club's armlock feature solves the problem of too much shaft lean and eliminates the chances of you pulling a putt or you having to perform an exaggerated forward press. As for its head, there are six new shapes in the V-Series range, including a blade head, mallet head, winged head and a high MOI head. Evnroll believes that every golfer can improve their putting significantly by having a putter with the correct hosel design.
The ER5V we tested had a winged mallet design with a hatched-out middle section that is designed to spread the weight of the club head out to its extremities to improve its MOI. To get the correct length of putter shaft, you simply add six inches onto your normal shaft length. For example, if you tend to play with a 34" shaft, you should play with a 40" midlock putter.
If you’ve not tried an Armlock-style putter before, we think the Evnroll ER5v could provide the eureka moment you’re after if you struggle with inconsistency on the greens. For more advice on what the best golf putters (opens in new tab) are, check out our guides on the best mallet putters (opens in new tab), best blade putters (opens in new tab) and best armlock putters (opens in new tab).
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
