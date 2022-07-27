Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter Review

It's been six years since Evnroll introduced itself to the golfing world, but in that time, the brand has gone on to become one of the best putter manufacturers in golf. And we can certainly see why, with the brand having won several designer's awards since its inception in 2016, making it one of the most trusted and reliable putter manufacturers on the market.

We recently had the pleasure of testing out the Evnroll ER5v Midlock Putter and we were so enamored by this offering, that we decided to add it to our Editors Choice List for 2021. It is a showcasing of the brilliant technology that Evnroll cram into all of their putters, which are some of the most forgiving putters (opens in new tab) in the game. If you've ever thought about using an armlock putter, we'd definitely recommend giving this one a try.

Evnroll describes this putter as 'Armlock made easy,' and we have to agree with that statement. This fascinating concept comes from putter design expert Guerin Rife, the brains behind Evnroll's parabolic grooves system, which aims to help putts roll straighter and more consistently. This putter features a patented grip design that has the deepest pistol dimension allowed by the USGA. It positions the grip sideways, pushing the shaft angle away from the mid-forearm. That reduces the typical nine degrees of loft to just four, which is similar to a simple forward press. This leads to a set-up which should encourage an effortless one-piece putting stroke, eliminating all unwanted wrist movement. If you're unsure of what grip is best for you, take a look at our best grips guide (opens in new tab) to learn more about the different types of putter grips available.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The design of the ER5v also means there's no need for any special shafts or heavy head weights. The club's armlock feature solves the problem of too much shaft lean and eliminates the chances of you pulling a putt or you having to perform an exaggerated forward press. As for its head, there are six new shapes in the V-Series range, including a blade head, mallet head, winged head and a high MOI head. Evnroll believes that every golfer can improve their putting significantly by having a putter with the correct hosel design.

The ER5V we tested had a winged mallet design with a hatched-out middle section that is designed to spread the weight of the club head out to its extremities to improve its MOI. To get the correct length of putter shaft, you simply add six inches onto your normal shaft length. For example, if you tend to play with a 34" shaft, you should play with a 40" midlock putter.

If you’ve not tried an Armlock-style putter before, we think the Evnroll ER5v could provide the eureka moment you’re after if you struggle with inconsistency on the greens. For more advice on what the best golf putters (opens in new tab) are, check out our guides on the best mallet putters (opens in new tab), best blade putters (opens in new tab) and best armlock putters (opens in new tab).