New 2026 Drivers: What We Know So Far And Who’s Using Them

As is tradition, the end of the golf season is a time for manufacturers to tease us with never-seen-before golf equipment, as new drivers are spotted on the world's major tours.

For 2025, it's no different as, in the run-up to Christmas, brands like TaylorMade, Callaway and Cobra have given us an insight into what to expect for 2026, with their new models hitting the USGA's Conforming List as well as players' bags.

Although it's not clear when these clubs will be available to the general public, we do know that players have put new equipment into play, and you can check out the full details below.

TaylorMade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting with TaylorMade, whose Qi4D range hit the USGA's Conforming List the week of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in mid-November.

During that event, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Angel Ayora and Keita Nakajima were among the players to put the driver and the fairway woods in play, with Scottie Scheffler and Charley Hull quickly following them.

A total of three different heads are on the Conforming List and, like the current Qi35 range, they are the standard Qi4D, the LS and the Max.

For Scheffler, McIlroy and Fleetwood, their drivers all interestingly featured different club faces. Scheffler has a dark blue face on his Qi4D, which looks very similar to that of his previous gamer, the Qi10.

McIlroy appears to have a lighter grey with fitting markers on the face of his new driver, while Fleetwood has a much darker grey with more subtle markers.

Ping

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having released the Ping G440 range at the start of this year, the brand has now appeared to have added another driver to the family, specifically the G440 K, which could be the replacement for the Ping G430 Max 10K.

Like the Qi4D, it hit the USGA's Conforming List the week of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with Thriston Lawrence, John Parry and Kristoffer Reitan some of the notable names on the DP World Tour to use it in tournament action.

On the LPGA Tour, specifically at The Annika driven by Gainbridge in November, Solheim Cup star Lauren Coughlin was spotted using the Ping G440 K, as was Gurleen Kaur.

Featuring in a 7.5°, 9°, 10.5° and 12° head, the K features the Carbonfly Wrap and turbulators we see on the best Ping drivers, with a movable weight port present at the rear of the head, which helps with draw and fade bias.

Callaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A few weeks after the Qi4D and G440 K hit the USGA Conforming List, Callaway joined them with the brand's Quantum range making its way into the bags of those playing the Hero World Challenge, Crown Australian Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

In terms of the heads available, there is the Quantum Triple Diamond, Triple Diamond Max, Triple Diamond Tour Draw and the Max D, with the Triple Diamond and Triple Diamond Max spotted in tournament play.

Sam Burns was one of the Callaway staffers using the latter at the Hero World Challenge, as was Tom McKibbin at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Si Woo Kim, meanwhile, had the standard Quantum Triple Diamond in play at the Crown Australian Open, where he finished two shots back of winner, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

Cobra

(Image credit: USGA)

The same week Callaway's drivers hit the Conforming List, Cobra also gave us a glimpse of its new driver range, as the OPTM appeared prior to the trio of events.

Like Callaway, there were four heads being shown off, as the OPTM LS, Max-D, Max-K and the X which follow the same trend to that of the current DS-Adapt family.

Although it's unclear as to whether any Cobra staffers had the drivers in the bag at their respective tournaments, it wouldn't surprise us to see Max Homa and Rickie Fowler employ the OPTM into their set-ups in their next appearance.

Looking at the new drivers, the LS (likely to stand for low spin) model provides the most adjustability, with it featuring two weights on the sole of the head. The X and Max-D also provide a sole weight on the head, while the K has no weighting on the bottom.

PXG

(Image credit: Future)

As of writing, these aforementioned drivers are yet to hit the retail stands, but one driver that has is the PXG Lightning range, which features a total of four different heads.

These are the standard Lightning Tour, the Lightning Tour Mid, the Max Lite and the Max 10K+, all catering for different ability levels.

Hitting the Conforming List back in September, they have made their way into multiple PXG staffers' bags, including Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished solo fourth at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Chad Ramey, Cristobal Del Solar and Patrick Fishburn were also spotted with the new driver in the bag at the Procore Championship in September, with the trio keeping it in ever-since.