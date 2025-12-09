Alfred Dunhill Championship Betting Tips: A Popular Pick Could Claim His Maiden Title On Home Soil

It's a second consecutive week in South Africa, this time for the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

After a red hot run of tipping from the expert panel, it turned out to be a barren week at the Australian Open but we are fired up and ready to start again with a winner at Royal Johannesburg.

The tournament has shifted from its usual spot at Leopard Creek, so who do our panel of betting experts fancy to get the job done? Let's find out...

Alfred Dunhill Championship Betting Tips: Expert Panel Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Daniel Hillier has three top-10 finishes in his last five starts - including two top-5s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Angel Ayora (+1200) To Win @ BetMGM

The young Spaniard is playing great golf at the moment with six top-10s in his last seven starts including four in a row. Ayora came through the HotelPlanner Tour last year and has stepped up well on the DP World Tour so far this campaign.

He is yet to win but should be there or thereabouts (I am hoping), especially as he has good form after finishing T5th last year.

Pick Two: Dan Bradbury (+3300) To Win @ BetMGM

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Englishman and two-time DP World Tour winner comes into the week in great form after a T2 at the Nedbank last time out, which was statistically the second-best result of his career.

Interestingly, four of his six best career weeks have come in South Africa, including a win in Joburg. He clearly loves this part of the world and given his form last week and pedigree as a proven winner, I like his chances for another title.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Jayden Schaper has a great chance to claim his maiden DP World Tour win this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jayden Schaper (+1200) To Win @ BetMGM

The South African is playing some quality golf right now, highlighted by a runner-up finish at last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge, where Schaper carded rounds of 66 and 68 over the weekend to finish a single shot back of Kristoffer Reitan.

Prior to that result, he finished inside the top 25 of the DP World Tour Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as well as T6th at the DP World India Championship and T5th at the Open de Espana.

He's in-form, continuing on home soil and is quite eye-catching odds given these two factors.

Pick Two: Zander Lombard To Win (+8000) @ BetMGM

I've tried to find value with my second pick, and that comes in the form of another South African, Zander Lombard.

At Q-School last month, he shot an incredible 37-under to win by 13 and, although his DP World Tour form wasn't the best prior to that because of injury, he is returning to his home country and will likely be itching to make a good start to his 2026 season. It is a long shot, but he could crack the top 10 on a track that will suit his game

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Dan Bradbury won his maiden DP World Tour title in South Africa and I fancy him to take the title again at the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Jayden Schaper (+1200) To Win @ BetMGM

Schaper arrives off the back of a runner-up finish at the Nedbank last week and I can't seem to find a reason to oppose him this week.

He ranked 2nd for driving accuracy last week, 3rd for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, 5th for SG: Around The Green and 8th for SG:P Putting. That demonstrates just how well he is playing throughout the bag, and despite being one of the betting favourites I really fancy him to win a first DP World title this week... on home soil no less.

Pick Two: Dan Bradbury (+3300) To Win @ BetMGM

For my second pick I am punting for another of the runner-up finishers from last week, this time with Dan Bradbury. Last week he seemed to do everything right, ranking towards the top for both driving distance (5th) and driving accuracy (13th).

The Englishman also ranked 1st for SG: Tee To Green and gained strokes with his short game - so at a juicy price I can't really see what's not to like with another start in South Africa.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025