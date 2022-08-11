Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bionic StableGrip 2.0 Golf Glove Review

In the interest of full disclosure, I typically don’t wear a golf glove when I play. I always have a couple in my bag, however, and the exception is during the hot, humid summer weather that golfers like me deal with on an annual basis in the Southeast. I’ve used Bionic golf gloves in the past and have always thought highly of the company’s products, so I was anxious to see what the company had to offer with its new StableGrip 2.0.

Where the StableGrip 2.0 as at its best is in terms durability. The original StableGrip golf glove was outstanding in terms of durability and the 2.0 version is even better, which is, quite frankly, remarkable given the soft, premium cabretta leather used in its construction. After wearing the glove for roughly 45 holes, using it during a couple of lengthy range sessions, and washing it twice (yes, it’s machine washable), it looked essentially new,

At a retail price of $29.99, these gloves aren’t cheap, but if there’s a longer lasting golf glove on the market I’d have to see it to believe it. And for players who burn through gloves quickly, for whatever reason, the StableGrip 2.0 has to be a serious consideration.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Also impressive about Bionic golf gloves in general, and the StableGrip 2.0 more specifically, is how they deliver precise, consistent fits. The Bionic website offers detailed fitting advice for players and I tried a Cadet ML in each of the three men’s colors available – White, Black, and Gray – and the fit with each was perfect and identical, a rarity indeed even when it comes to the best golf gloves.

One of the new technologies in the StableGrip 2.0 that Bionic is touting is the glove’s Dual Expansion Zone Thumb, which the company says allows the glove to fit better to any size thumb, regardless of length or width. Personally, I didn’t notice this feature during use. But as mentioned, fit is a strong suit for this company and this product, and I have no doubt that golfers will be pleased in that regard.

Lastly when it comes to positives, if you’re someone who struggles with sweaty hands or is looking for a standard glove that will hold up well in wet conditions, the StableGrip 2.0 is a great option. The glove’s interior design features cloth micro-pads, which were incorporated to keep a player’s hands dry during play, and that technology scored high marks for me. It was hot and humid during all of the testing I did with the 2.0 and I never had any issues with moisture or control.

The Bionic StableGrip 2.0 is on the thicker side in terms of its material, especially when it comes to finger padding, which while comfortable does somewhat limit feel during the swing. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In my opinion, the lone downside when it comes to the StableGrip 2.0 is that it’s quite thick, especially when it comes to the finger padding. The 2.0 has been slightly streamlined in that regard when compared to the original. For better players, however, achieving maximum feel when hitting shots could be a challenge and a potential deterrent when it comes to this product.

That said, for newcomers to the game, or mid-to-high handicappers, the thicker construction will likely prove to be a source of comfort (already a big positive for the 2.0) and make it easier to grip the club more consistently swing after swing, which is unquestionably an underrated aspect of playing good golf.

In summary, this is an outstanding golf glove. It might not score the highest marks when it comes to delivering feel during the swing, but in every other aspect it’s tremendous. As mentioned, it’s one of the more expensive options in its category, but Bionic believes its golf gloves will outlast anything else on the market and nothing about my experience with the StableGrip 2.0 would lead me to believe otherwise. If you’re struggling to find the right glove for your game, this one’s worth a serious look.