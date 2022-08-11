Bionic StableGrip 2.0 Golf Glove Review
In this Bionic StableGrip 2.0 review, we test out arguably the most durable golf glove on the market
Bionic has long been known for the durability of its golf gloves and nothing about the new StableGrip 2.0 will change that perception, as it’s truly exceptional in that regard. You’d also be hard-pressed to find a golf glove that delivers a better, more consistent fit, or one that will perform as well in hot, sticky weather.
-
+
Incredible durability
-
+
Soft, premium feel
-
+
Excellent in terms of fitting
-
+
Performs well in hot, humid conditions
-
-
Somewhat limited feel during use
In the interest of full disclosure, I typically don’t wear a golf glove when I play. I always have a couple in my bag, however, and the exception is during the hot, humid summer weather that golfers like me deal with on an annual basis in the Southeast. I’ve used Bionic golf gloves in the past and have always thought highly of the company’s products, so I was anxious to see what the company had to offer with its new StableGrip 2.0.
Where the StableGrip 2.0 as at its best is in terms durability. The original StableGrip golf glove was outstanding in terms of durability and the 2.0 version is even better, which is, quite frankly, remarkable given the soft, premium cabretta leather used in its construction. After wearing the glove for roughly 45 holes, using it during a couple of lengthy range sessions, and washing it twice (yes, it’s machine washable), it looked essentially new,
At a retail price of $29.99, these gloves aren’t cheap, but if there’s a longer lasting golf glove on the market I’d have to see it to believe it. And for players who burn through gloves quickly, for whatever reason, the StableGrip 2.0 has to be a serious consideration.
Also impressive about Bionic golf gloves in general, and the StableGrip 2.0 more specifically, is how they deliver precise, consistent fits. The Bionic website offers detailed fitting advice for players and I tried a Cadet ML in each of the three men’s colors available – White, Black, and Gray – and the fit with each was perfect and identical, a rarity indeed even when it comes to the best golf gloves.
One of the new technologies in the StableGrip 2.0 that Bionic is touting is the glove’s Dual Expansion Zone Thumb, which the company says allows the glove to fit better to any size thumb, regardless of length or width. Personally, I didn’t notice this feature during use. But as mentioned, fit is a strong suit for this company and this product, and I have no doubt that golfers will be pleased in that regard.
Lastly when it comes to positives, if you’re someone who struggles with sweaty hands or is looking for a standard glove that will hold up well in wet conditions, the StableGrip 2.0 is a great option. The glove’s interior design features cloth micro-pads, which were incorporated to keep a player’s hands dry during play, and that technology scored high marks for me. It was hot and humid during all of the testing I did with the 2.0 and I never had any issues with moisture or control.
In my opinion, the lone downside when it comes to the StableGrip 2.0 is that it’s quite thick, especially when it comes to the finger padding. The 2.0 has been slightly streamlined in that regard when compared to the original. For better players, however, achieving maximum feel when hitting shots could be a challenge and a potential deterrent when it comes to this product.
That said, for newcomers to the game, or mid-to-high handicappers, the thicker construction will likely prove to be a source of comfort (already a big positive for the 2.0) and make it easier to grip the club more consistently swing after swing, which is unquestionably an underrated aspect of playing good golf.
In summary, this is an outstanding golf glove. It might not score the highest marks when it comes to delivering feel during the swing, but in every other aspect it’s tremendous. As mentioned, it’s one of the more expensive options in its category, but Bionic believes its golf gloves will outlast anything else on the market and nothing about my experience with the StableGrip 2.0 would lead me to believe otherwise. If you’re struggling to find the right glove for your game, this one’s worth a serious look.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
