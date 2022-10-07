Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Henrik Stenson Torque 3.0 Sunglasses Review

These have quickly become our go-to pair because of how they strike the perfect balance of performing on the golf course while looking trendy off it. The fit is snug yet comfortable thanks to the adjustable soft-touch rubber nose pads. The lenses provide great coverage and provide excellent protection and contrast, which we really noticed testing on a bright sunny day. You could argue the large size of the lenses makes them a little bulky for use off the course, but on the course it ensures you only see what's through the lens and won't get put off by things creeping into view outside the frame.

When lining up putts, you’re able to see the subtle breaks in great detail and with exceptional clarity, genuinely assisting your putting when the sun is at its highest. The lenses are especially hard wearing too thanks to the oleophobic coating, which makes them resistant to sweat, dirt, moisture and fingerprints. The anti-reflective coating also adds to the visual experience, which is especially useful on the golf course. The last thing you want is to be lining up a critical putt only to be put off by an unwanted flash of sun glare, no such problems here thankfully.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The carry case that is included is compact and firm for ample protection when storing them while not in use. There’s even an extra nose pad included for those who prefer a smaller fit.

We enjoyed wearing these glasses so much, and felt like they gave us a genuine performance advantage out on the course versus some other options among the best golf sunglasses, that we felt compelled to include them in The Edge - a collection of leading products that provide golfers with a tangible edge over the course or their opponents. The price tag of £145 means that there's value for money to be had here given how often you'll find yourself wearing them.