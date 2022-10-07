Henrik Stenson Torque 3.0 Sunglasses Review
Our verdict on the Henrik Stenson Torque 3.0 sunglasses designed for on and off-course wear
All in all, these golf sunglasses were hard to fault. Stylish, versatile, robust and performance enhancing, the Ice Man is on to a winner with this model from his excellent range.
Lightweight but robust
Stylish design
Enhance contrast well
Arguably too much coverage
These have quickly become our go-to pair because of how they strike the perfect balance of performing on the golf course while looking trendy off it. The fit is snug yet comfortable thanks to the adjustable soft-touch rubber nose pads. The lenses provide great coverage and provide excellent protection and contrast, which we really noticed testing on a bright sunny day. You could argue the large size of the lenses makes them a little bulky for use off the course, but on the course it ensures you only see what's through the lens and won't get put off by things creeping into view outside the frame.
When lining up putts, you’re able to see the subtle breaks in great detail and with exceptional clarity, genuinely assisting your putting when the sun is at its highest. The lenses are especially hard wearing too thanks to the oleophobic coating, which makes them resistant to sweat, dirt, moisture and fingerprints. The anti-reflective coating also adds to the visual experience, which is especially useful on the golf course. The last thing you want is to be lining up a critical putt only to be put off by an unwanted flash of sun glare, no such problems here thankfully.
The carry case that is included is compact and firm for ample protection when storing them while not in use. There’s even an extra nose pad included for those who prefer a smaller fit.
We enjoyed wearing these glasses so much, and felt like they gave us a genuine performance advantage out on the course versus some other options among the best golf sunglasses, that we felt compelled to include them in The Edge - a collection of leading products that provide golfers with a tangible edge over the course or their opponents. The price tag of £145 means that there's value for money to be had here given how often you'll find yourself wearing them.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
