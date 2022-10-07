PXG M16 Putter Shaft Review
We test PXG's optional putter shaft upgrade to see if it delivers extra performance on the greens
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Whether it justifies the upcharge is difficult to say but in general, a lighter and stiffer feel should benefit the majority of golfers looking for added consistency on the greens. Partnering it with the tech-heavy Battle Ready putters is sure to give you the edge on the greens.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
PXG M16 Putter Shaft Review
The PXG M16 is the company’s first stab at the shaft category and, just like with the best PXG golf clubs, it appears no stone has been left unturned in attempting to eke out as much extra performance on the greens as possible.
Similar in concept to the Odyssey Stroke Lab putter shaft, the M16 features a multi-material composition, including a high modulus carbon fiber upper section and a steel lower section. It comprises twenty-two steel wires interlaid down the outer ring of the shaft, each strategically positioned to enhance stiffness. The inner-most area is filled with a high modulus, 60T carbon fiber, stiffer than the standard modulus of 24T. Two rubber sheets sit sandwiched between the steel wires and carbon fiber. Unlike typical steel putter shafts, this unique composition helps to deliver more stiffness and stability while maintaining a soft yet solid feel.
In fact, the M16 is 26 percent stiffer than a traditional steel shaft and we certainly noticed this during testing with the Battle Ready Closer putter head, one of the best putters we've tested this year. The lighter overall feel versus a traditional, steel-shafted putter is obvious after a few practice swings and the carbon fiber top section means the putter feels more head heavy. The impact of this will vary with different golfers but for us, the head seem to swing more naturally, requiring less intervention to square up and apply the appropriate force during the stroke to create the correct speed.
Tangible gains in performance were hard to quantity or attribute to the shaft itself but we were especially consistent from that 10-20 feet range where you hope to make your fair share but inevitably hole very few. We scared the hole on most efforts and even when we mishit a putt, the ball came very close to going in and did sometime drop from the shorter efforts within this range.
The M16 is an £85 optional upgrade on PXG’s impressive Battle Ready range, which includes the Battle Ready Brandon and Battle Ready Blackjack, as well as the 0211 putters in straight and double bend. We liked it so much, we felt compelled to include it in the 2022 edition of The Edge.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
MENA Tour Chief Hits Back After OWGR Snub
The developmental tour boss says the decision has rendered the rankings "inaccurate"
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
How Can Golf Be More Sustainable?
As we come to the end of this inaugural Sustainable Golf Week, we consider the future of the game and ask how can golf be more sustainable?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok Live Stream
How can you watch the action from Bangkok this week? Here are all the streaming details
By Golf Monthly • Published