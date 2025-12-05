I Built The Ultimate Direct-To-Consumer Golf Bag (And It's Incredible)

The direct-to-consumer market (D2C) in golf equipment has seen significant growth in the past couple of years with many people taking advantage of the potential value on offer by brands cutting out the middle man.

I've been suitably impressed with many D2C brands during my testing, to the point where I've been able to compile my ultimate D2C golf bag, including clubs and ball, of 2025, which I've outlined below. Have I missed anything? Do you disagree with any of my selections? Do let me know politely down in the comments below...

Driver

First up is a driver that really surprised me in testing. The Vice Golf VDG01+ is not the catchiest name in the world but it is a low-spin driver that produced competitive performance. Its initial look is busy -featuring bright colors, a complex crown, and Batmobile-like ridges - but it sits squarely and elegantly behind the ball, growing on me over time.

Crucially, the raw performance excelled, enhancing the value for money considerably given the modest £379 retail price. While some direct-to-consumer clubs struggle, the VDG01+ delivered consistently low spin, never exceeding 2,400 rpms, which created a powerful, penetrating ball flight. Its ball speed was also excellent, matching the top manufacturers, proving this club successfully delivers low spin and high speed without compromise. Undoubtedly one of the best budget drivers and a strong start to our D2C bag.

Fairway Wood

The aesthetics of the best fairway woods are arguably as important as the performance. Thankfully, the Tour Edge Exotics C725 excels in both areas, hence its selection in this section of the bag. Before you get at me in the comments about how Tour Edge is technically not a D2C only brand any more, the experience I had with it in testing meant I had to pick it. Visually it's perfectly proportioned, I love the premium carbon crown and it provides bags of confidence at address.

The feel at impact is a satisfying dull "thud" with lots of life. While ball speed was slightly slower than major manufacturers, it is incredibly easy to launch, yet controls spin effectively, resulting in a consistent and solid ball flight. To top it off, there's a Flight Tuning System, including adjustable weight and a loft sleeve, for ample customization of launch, spin and trajectory.

Utility Iron

To bridge the gap between fairway wood and irons I've chosen the 101U utility iron - a key product from the direct-to-consumer disruptor, Takomo. The club boasts the brand's signature clean, minimalist aesthetic, and the rear edge extending past the topline has been hidden nicely.

Crucially, the hollow-body design makes it "super quick" and hot off the face for impressive distance comparable with many of the best utility irons. Its versatile wide sole makes it highly playable from various turf conditions too, so when you consider the appealing price point of $119 or £119, the Takomo 101U offers exceptional performance and value, securing its spot in the bag.

Irons

I've indulged myself somewhat with the irons and opted for a set of blades. Specifically, the Ben Hogan Fort Worth MB irons. Now these are an astonishing example of direct-to-consumer quality. Aesthetically, they blend old-school Hogan logos and long ferrules with modern, contemporary shaping.

The profile behind the ball is absolutely stunning - there's a consistently squat, boxy look across the entire set from 4-iron to pitching wedge. While being a blade means there's minimal internal tech, the feel is exceptional and the dual cut sole provides superb turf interaction. These Hogan blades are one of the best muscle-back options available from a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, hence why they've earned their pick.

Wedges

For the wedges, I've perhaps surprisingly chosen the Avoda Golf W2 wedge. Now Avoda is known for its association with Tour players like Bryson DeChambeau and more recently Jason Day and the W2 wedges stand out to me for their clean aesthetics, minimal offset and excellent profile behind the ball.

The primary reason for their inclusion here, however, is the innovative sole technology, specifically the W2 grind. Although it appears to have a lot of bounce, the substantial trailing and leading edge relief creates an incredibly forgiving yet versatile sole, making the wedge nearly "duff-proof" from various lies. A final nod must go to the simple "G, S, and L" stamping instead of exact loft numbers, emphasizing the club's straightforward, performance-focused design. The best golf wedges need to tick a lot of boxes and the W2 from Avoda certainly does.

Putter

Not many of you will have heard of Kevin Burns, let alone the fact that it is a major-winning putter brand after José María Olazábal used one to win the 1999 Masters. Fast-forwarding to this year and we were particularly impressed with the 9307 model, one of the best blade putters justifying its inclusion and premium price tag with exquisite craftsmanship.

A unique feature of this putter is the screw piece on the sole, allowing interchangeable necks for customization of the toe flow without disrupting the stunning aesthetics. Additionally, the putter uses a pyramid face design that provides superb, fast roll immediately after impact. For these reasons alone, it was more than worthy of this coveted spot in our ultimate D2C bag.

Ball

A plethora of options to choose from when it comes to D2C ball brands but the most recent Kirkland Signature ball really impressed us in testing. This three-piece urethane ball tested favorably in the long game, on the launch monitor at least, against premium competitors like the Titleist Pro V1.

The only notable drawback was slightly less greenside spin compared to the best premium balls. However, the Kirkland Signature delivered impressive ball speed, exceptional flight consistency, great feel, and ample durability. In short, golfers are getting a genuinely high-quality value golf ball that transcends its highly affordable price point.

So that concludes our ultimate direct to consumer golf bag. Do you agree with me selections? Let me know in the comments!