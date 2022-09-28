Copper Tech Plus Glove Review
Joel Tadman tests this unique glove design to see if he could experience the promised benefits on the course
This ground-breaking glove not only looks the part but there's a lot to like about the fit, feel and performance on offer too. We can't fully vouch for the benefits of the copper-infused tech but we enjoyed playing in it regardless.
One size truly fits all
Provides a nice tacky hold in dry and wet conditions
Magnetic ball marker included
Feel of the textured palm won't please all
Benefits of copper-infusion hard to quantify
Copper Tech Plus Glove Review
According to the manufacturer, these innovative golf gloves have been selling like hotcakes in the US – approximately 30,000 a day. It’s now available in the UK and, through its copper-infused technology, promises the wearer a number of health benefits. Engineered with the healing magnetic properties of copper, it is said to help alleviate muscle stiffness and joint pain by improving circulation and oxygenation of the muscles and joints. It is also said to speed up the recovery time of the muscles in and around the hand and wrist.
You may be skeptical but a study conducted with 60 male and female golfers confirmed that all participants who had symptoms of hand joint pain, soreness, reduced flexibility, swelling and fatigue, experienced improvement in those symptoms during their round of golf while playing with this Copper Tech Plus glove.
I don’t suffer from any injury problems in this area personally so it’s hard to validate these claims with any certainty but even putting this technology to one side, this is an excellent golf glove. There’s a variety of non slip, woven silicone patterns that improve slip resistance and means you can keep the same control of the club while applying less tension, reducing the strain on the body and may well enable you to swing the club a little bit faster. I also really like how well this glove fits thanks to the elasticated sections throughout that ensures one size of glove truly fits all. It’s also very capable of managing the perspiration that can build up inside the glove if you’re playing on a hot sunny day, maintaining that comfortable feeling all the way round.
The silicon spider weave technology palm technology certainly provides a tacky hold that doesn't seem to reduce in wet conditions although you can just about feel the gaps in the surface - some may prefer a completely flat surface coming into contact with the club's handle. We'd also have preferred the silicon to extend all the way to the top of the index finger.
Not only does it fit well and perform, it’s practical too, featuring a magnetic ball marker on the closure tab. Visually, you can add some personality via the 13 different color options that are available as some eye catching patterns like grey camo and the Phantom, skeleton style design.
There are various aches and pains that all golfers suffer with. Many of them we can cope with and they don’t affect our performance too much. However, the importance of a good golf grip is obvious. Quite simply, if you’re struggling with pain in your fingers and hands, your grip is going to suffer, at which point you’re going to struggle to control the club and so a glove that could help with this is worth considering. For those who struggle with distance, especially senior golfers, this could be a huge advantage.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
