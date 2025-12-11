England’s Best-Value Golfing Hotspot Made Me Head Straight Back There… Here’s Why!

Having enjoyed golf in the south of the county in June, then despite the 350 miles separating us, it was impossible to say no to the opportunity to return to Cumbria in October and experience a few of its more northerly gems. This time I was joined by my partner in course adventuring, Jeremy Ellwood, with our trip put together by our new friends Carl and Lee who run Golf Lake District, an organisation showcasing the incredible variety, beauty and value of golf on offer in this region.

Eden Golf Club

Looking down on the fifth hole of the Championship Course at Eden (Image credit: Eden Golf Club)

Championship: Par 72, 6,564 yards

Par 72, 6,564 yards Hadrians: Par 36, 3,262 yards

Par 36, 3,262 yards GF: 18 holes, £50 (Championship), £25 (Hadrians)

18 holes, £50 (Championship), £25 (Hadrians) W: edengolf.co.uk

Our journey began with the two courses at Eden Golf Club punctuated by a stopover at the perfectly located Crown & Mitre Hotel in nearby Carlisle. The original 18-hole Championship Course opened in 1992 and was designed by the owners. It opens with a fine dogleg right with a pond at the elbow, and the 4th and 5th run parallel to the Eden river.

Running over a level parcel of lush parkland, it is tree-lined without ever being claustrophobic, and finishes with a tempting par 5 that will raise hopes of a birdie.

Stands of poplar line the right-hand side of the fifth hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Just 40 minutes by car to the Top 100 UK&I course Silloth on Solway and with plenty of pubs and restaurants, Carlisle is a great base for golf in the north of the county. We greatly enjoyed our dinner at The Last Zebra, a lively bar-cum-restaurant with a very interesting menu and friendly service. Back in our hotel, a nightcap in the ornate Mitre Bar with its vaulted ceiling rounded off a busy day that had started for me in Kent 18 hours earlier.

An aerial view of the stroke index one, par-4 fourteenth (Image credit: Eden Golf Club)

The next morning, we returned to Eden to play its newer 9-holer, Hadrians. This is surprisingly different from its sibling with three holes on higher ground and far-reaching views. I particularly liked the tough 4th with its angled green and the par-5 8th with an elevated drive and perfectly positioned ditch. The whole set-up at Eden is very impressive with a relaxing and comfortable clubhouse, excellent practice facilities and very friendly staff.

Brampton

Looking down on the potentially driveable par-4 seventh at Brampton (Image credit: Joe Whitley)

Par 72, 6,418 yards

72, 6,418 yards GF: 18 holes, £75

18 holes, £75 W: bramptongolfclub.com

Just a short drive to the east is Brampton, a distinctive James Braid course dating back to 1909. It sits close to Talkin Tarn, an ancient glacial lake, and is blessed with great variety and glorious scenery.

The green on the par-4 sixteenth is very well protected (Image credit: Joe Whitley)

There are just three short holes and three par 5s, but several drive and pitch holes that offer the potential for birdie. This is a lovely course that is sure to keep a smile on your face.

Appleby

The opening hole at Appleby, overlooked by the Pennines (Image credit: Appleby Golf Club)

Par 68, 5,986 yards

68, 5,986 yards GF: 18 holes, £45-£55

18 holes, £45-£55 W: applebygolfclub.co.uk

Further south, I was excited to return to the Willie Fernie design at Appleby whose praises I had been singing since I first played it three years ago. This is a course in a special setting, normally with panoramic views over the Pennines and the most idyllic countryside. As we chatted with former captain and president Ray Cousin before playing, the mist was clinging dankly to every horizon with rain very much in the air.

Happily, it kept its distance, and although the views were hiding, the course was still a delight. This is moorland golf at its finest with a touch of heathland towards the close. You could think that at under 6,000 yards and with no trees bar the lonely stand of six huddled together on the 6th, it might be fairly straightforward. Think again!

The blind fifteenth is both thrilling and intimidating (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are no par 5s, and eight two-shotters in excess of 400 yards. Standouts among these are the 6th with its unmissable fairway (which I did), the 7th which plays way longer up the hill, and the lovely 14th with its sneak-preview of the signature hole that follows. I’ve said it before, but the par-3 15th is one of those holes which on its own justifies the green fee.

The par-4 sixth with the unusual sight of trees on the right (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The tee is down beside the fast-flowing Hilton Beck which coincidentally feeds into the Eden, and from here your mid- or long-iron has to cross it twice while climbing towards a marker pole behind a rectangular, bathtub green bookended by bunkers. Jeremy takes the honours here for his bogey which sounds routine but was actually three off the tee following an initial push into oblivion.

This is a first-class and extremely enjoyable course which is also terrific value at a welcoming and informal club that I would recommend to anyone. With plans recently announced for further enhancements, it is undoubtedly one of the best courses in Cumbria.

Rob, gaining height courtesy of one of the unusual hummocks at Appleby (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

Although this was my second trip to the county in a very short space of time, everything was as new, different and beautiful as before. This is an area that is not really so well-known for golfing trips, particularly for groups, but which really should be on the radar of all keen golfers. I will be back!