Blue Tees Player Magnetic Speaker Review

Golf speakers are a growing trend and Blue Tees is a cool, relevant brand that is the perfect fit for a golfer that enjoys pumping out tunes while riding their cart on the course. This is typically backed up by excellent performance, like we experienced on the Series 3 Max rangefinder, so I was curious to see how its speaker stacked up.

My first impression was that it is lightweight but quite big and bulky. I’ve tested other golf speakers like the Bushnell Wingman GPS and seen the Puma PopTop Bluetooth Speaker and this is ginormous in comparison. It will fit in your golf bag (just) but if you are carrying your bag, you probably don’t want it hanging off and swaying side to side as you walk. The setting up process is super easy and within seconds, music from your phone plays out. I like the 360 degree design of the speakers so you get good coverage and the 100 foot range means it will likely never shut off when you don’t want it to. There’s also an outdoor mode, although I struggled to tell the difference between that and the indoor mode and nor is there any way of telling which of the modes you’re in at any given moment.

The sound quality is pretty good, as you would expect from the best golf speakers. It’s clear enough, especially at the volume that is appropriate for the course, although some may want more bass depending on their preferred style of track. A cool feature of the Players Magnetic is that is offers Dual pairing, so if you own two speakers you can have them play the same music simultaneously from different positions - which could work across two carts in your fourball or if you’re hosting a garden party at home.

For easier use on a cart, there’s a strong N48 magnet that attaches the speaker to the frame, which means it won’t rattle around in the storage area or worse, roll out when turning sharp corners. Our testing showed that the speaker stayed firmly in position when going over some severe bumps or turning sharply. It’s also got 12+ hours of battery life and is IPX7 waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about getting it undercover if you get caught in a passing shower. I also like the fact a microphone is built in, so if you want to take a phone call using the Players Magnetic speaker, you can.

As much as we enjoyed using this speaker and the value for money it provides, there are some improvements that could be made. For example, it could come with a carry case and, as a brand that makes one of the best laser rangefinders, could provide spoken front, middle and back distances to make it more useful to the golfer. Perhaps this will come in future iterations. But on the whole, you get a lot for your money here - notably good sound quality, a sturdy, well-made product that is easy to use.