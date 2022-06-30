Blue Tees Player Magnetic Speaker Review
We test the Blue Tees Player Magnetic speaker at home and on the golf course to see how it performed
An affordable ($129.99), reliable magnetic golf speaker that is easy to use for golfers that want to add a sound track to their round. The functionality is relatively basic and the sound quality won’t blow you away, but it ticks all the boxes for golfers that want a simple, faff-free speaker.
-
+
Good sound quality
-
+
Strong magnet for use on a cart
-
+
Waterproof
-
-
Big and bulky
-
-
No way of knowing if outdoor mode is in use
Blue Tees Player Magnetic Speaker Review
Golf speakers are a growing trend and Blue Tees is a cool, relevant brand that is the perfect fit for a golfer that enjoys pumping out tunes while riding their cart on the course. This is typically backed up by excellent performance, like we experienced on the Series 3 Max rangefinder, so I was curious to see how its speaker stacked up.
My first impression was that it is lightweight but quite big and bulky. I’ve tested other golf speakers like the Bushnell Wingman GPS and seen the Puma PopTop Bluetooth Speaker and this is ginormous in comparison. It will fit in your golf bag (just) but if you are carrying your bag, you probably don’t want it hanging off and swaying side to side as you walk. The setting up process is super easy and within seconds, music from your phone plays out. I like the 360 degree design of the speakers so you get good coverage and the 100 foot range means it will likely never shut off when you don’t want it to. There’s also an outdoor mode, although I struggled to tell the difference between that and the indoor mode and nor is there any way of telling which of the modes you’re in at any given moment.
The sound quality is pretty good, as you would expect from the best golf speakers. It’s clear enough, especially at the volume that is appropriate for the course, although some may want more bass depending on their preferred style of track. A cool feature of the Players Magnetic is that is offers Dual pairing, so if you own two speakers you can have them play the same music simultaneously from different positions - which could work across two carts in your fourball or if you’re hosting a garden party at home.
For easier use on a cart, there’s a strong N48 magnet that attaches the speaker to the frame, which means it won’t rattle around in the storage area or worse, roll out when turning sharp corners. Our testing showed that the speaker stayed firmly in position when going over some severe bumps or turning sharply. It’s also got 12+ hours of battery life and is IPX7 waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about getting it undercover if you get caught in a passing shower. I also like the fact a microphone is built in, so if you want to take a phone call using the Players Magnetic speaker, you can.
As much as we enjoyed using this speaker and the value for money it provides, there are some improvements that could be made. For example, it could come with a carry case and, as a brand that makes one of the best laser rangefinders, could provide spoken front, middle and back distances to make it more useful to the golfer. Perhaps this will come in future iterations. But on the whole, you get a lot for your money here - notably good sound quality, a sturdy, well-made product that is easy to use.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
