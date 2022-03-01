If you’re in the market for new equipment and Wilson is a brand that’s on your radar, here are our picks for some of the best Wilson golf clubs in the company’s current lineup. Use this guide to make a great selection for your game, or check out some of our other guides, such as the best golf irons or best golf drivers for more insight on other top brands.

Best Wilson Golf Clubs

Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver A highly forgiving driver option that offers golfers high launch conditions and anti-slice technology Specifications Crown: Titanium Face: Titanium Volume: 460cc Stock length: 45.5 inches Stock swing weight: D1 Available lofts: 9, 10.5, 13 degrees Reasons to buy + Delivers on the promise of draw-bias performance + Premium look at a value price point Reasons to avoid - Spin can be an issue for faster swingers

Wilson’s new Launch Pad 2022 driver was designed primarily with one goal in mind: to help golfers who struggle with a slice square the clubface more easily at impact. And as it relates to that goal, Wilson has succeeded in a big way. The Launch Pad 2022 utilizes heel weighting, an offset hosel design, and an upright lie angle to create a draw bias, which as mentioned is effective, but an increase in bulge radius keeps the face from looking overly shut at address.

The Launch Pad 2022 driver was also developed to be extremely lightweight in each of its components (grip, shaft, and head) to help moderate swing speed players move the club more quickly and create more ball speed. And Wilson’s Peak Kinetic Response face technology, which would best be described as a variable face thickness design, helps maintain that ball speed on shots struck from somewhere other than the middle of the clubface.

Read our full Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Driver Review

Wilson Staff D9 Driver Forgiveness, distance, and high launch at a great price point for players of all ability levels Specifications Crown: Composite Face: Titanium Volume: 460cc Stock length: 45.625 inches Stock swing weight: D3 Available lofts: 9, 10.5, 13 degrees Reasons to buy + Excels in terms of forgiveness + Provides naturally high launch conditions Reasons to avoid - Lack of adjustability limits fitting options

Wilson’s D9 is one of the most forgiving drivers for golfers who are looking for more consistency off the tee. It performs very well on off-center strikes while launching the ball high with ease, helping recreational players find more fairways and improve their carry numbers. One of the reasons why the D9 is so forgiving is the use of a lightweight crown that has been constructed using carbon fiber and Kevlar, which allowed engineers to move the center of gravity lower and deeper in the head to improve stability at impact.

The D9 is also competitive from a ball speed standpoint, as its titanium clubface was engineered using specific fractal zones to help optimize ball speed from strike locations across the face. The one thing that golfers do need to be aware of is that the D9 driver is a bonded hosel design, meaning face and lie angle cannot be adjusted. There are, however, three lofts to choose from at 9, 10.5, and 13 degrees, and There is also an adjustable weight in the sole to help players fine tune their launch and spin characteristics.

Read our full Wilson Staff D9 Driver Review

Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Iron Created for higher-handicap golfers in need of speed, forgiveness, and consistency in their iron game Specifications Category: Super game improvement iron Construction: Hollow body Material: Stainless steel Reasons to buy + Large chassis inspires confidence at address + Effortless launch through the set Reasons to avoid - Wide sole design won't fit everyone

When it comes to the best golf irons for beginners, the Wilson Launch Pad 2022 is among the leading contenders. Certainly there will be those who can’t get past the unusual look of the Launch Pad irons, which in many ways are more hybrid-like than iron-like. But the reality is that for higher-handicap golfers who need help when it comes to distance, launch, forgiveness, and consistency, the 2022 Launch Pads warrant serious consideration.

As for what makes the Launch Pad irons so playable, it’s a variety of factors. Their hollow-body design enables a thinner clubface, a combination that promotes speed and naturally higher launch conditions. Additionally, the rounded, wide soles that each iron in the set features improves turf interaction for golfers with steep angles of attack, a frequent issue for high-handicappers and those who are new to the game.

Discretionary weight has also been distributed lower and deeper in the 2022 Launch Pads to further enhance launch while also reducing twisting of the clubhead at impact on mis-hits, which will keep poorly struck shots from straying too far offline.

Read our full Wilson Launch Pad 2022 Iron review

Wilson Staff D9 Iron Distance and forgiveness in an eye-pleasing shape that will meet the iron needs of a wide range of players Specifications Category: Game improvement iron Construction: Cast Material: Stainless steel Reasons to buy + Highly forgiving on off-center strikes + Generates explosive distance numbers Reasons to avoid - Lightweight design takes getting used to

The new D9 irons are a game-improvement offering from Wilson, but it must be said that the overall packaging of the D9s has been significantly slimmed down when compared to their predecessors, the D7 irons. That said, from a distance standpoint, the D9s pack every bit as much punch as the D7s, if not more, and have proven to be one of the best distance irons we’ve tested in the game-improvement category.

That distance comes in part thanks to Wilson’s urethane-filled power holes, which have been positioned along the sole of the club to maximize face flex at impact. The result is faster ball speeds from across the clubface, as well as higher launch.

Aiding in the launch conditions and more importantly the high level of forgiveness that the D9s provide is what Wilson says is the lowest center of gravity it has utilized in an iron, which equates to more stability at impact and improved accuracy on off-center strikes.

Read our full Wilson Staff D9 Iron Review

Wilson Staff Model CB Iron Another gem from Wilson in the players iron category, the Staff Model CBs offer better golfers the look, feel, and control they demand Specifications Category: Players iron Construction: Forged Material: 8620 carbon steel Reasons to buy + Elegant, classic shaping at address + Surprisingly forgiving on mis-hits Reasons to avoid - Faces show wear relatively quickly

The Wilson Staff Model CB irons are forged cavity backs that were designed with better players in mind. They feature compact blade lengths, a thin-to-medium topline, and minimal offset, and they excel in terms of workability, both when it comes to shaping shots and controlling trajectory. The Staff Model CBs also offer the soft, forged feel that lower-handicap golfers want, having been forged from 8620 carbon steel.

All that said, this is an iron that offers a level of forgiveness that belies its compact size, which has been accomplished in a couple of ways. For starters, 20 grams of tungsten weight has been utilized in the toe section of the long and mid irons to improve stability on poor strikes and make it easier to launch the ball higher with the lower-lofted irons in the set. Additionally, Wilson’s Tri-Brace Stabilizer helps maximum energy transfer from across the face to provide improved distance consistency.

Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron A high-performing replacement option for the long irons or hybrids in the bags of low- and mid-handicap golfers Specifications Category: Utility iron Construction: Hollow body Material: Stainless steel body, C300 maraging steel face Stock swing weight: D3 Reasons to buy + Delivers impressive ball speed numbers + Higher launch conditions than expected Reasons to avoid - Impact feel is firmer than other options in the category

The best utility irons have grown increasingly popular in golf in recent years, as technological advancements have allowed them to rival what hybrids offer in terms of performance. And one of the best, and most underrated, utility irons on the market is the Wilson Staff Model driving iron. These clubs were originally developed as prototypes for touring professionals, but Wilson ultimately decided that recreational golfers could benefit from them as well.

Staff Model driving irons feature a hollow-body construction that combines with a thin, high-strength maraging C300 steel clubface to generate impressive ball speed numbers regardless of strike location. The increased ball speed also promotes higher launch, as does seven grams of added weight in the sole.

That said, thanks to its iron-like shaping and relatively minimal offset, better players are likely to be able to control trajectory and shape shots more easily with the Staff Model driving irons, which come in lofts of 18, 21, and 24 degrees, than most hybrids on the market.

Read our full Wilson Staff Utility Iron review

Wilson Staff Model Wedge Developed with significant Tour player input to help recreational golfers perform better around the green Specifications Construction: Forged Material: 8620 carbon steel Available lofts: 48-60 degrees Reasons to buy + Produces significant greenside spin + Excellent value at its price point Reasons to avoid - Limited bounce and sole grind options

Wilson relied on its stable of touring pros during the development of its Staff Model wedges, with the result being wedges that feature classic shaping, soft feel, and impressive spin numbers on shots into and around the green. The Staff Model wedges have been forged from 8620 carbon steel to provide the soft feel that players want and a combination of milled faces and machine-engraved scoring lines deliver high spin rates from any type of lie.

The Staff Model wedges across all loft options, which range from 48 to 60 degrees, feature bounce angles that would qualify as mid-to-high, providing ample forgiveness for a wide range of players. Wilson also offers a Tour Grind option that features a crescent-shaped sole and the heel and toe relief that skilled players want in an effort to easier manipulate the clubface around the green, but most players will fit nicely into the standard Staff Model options.

Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge review

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter A modern mallet design with counterbalancing technology to help players enjoy more success on the greens Specifications Head design: Modern mallet Toe hang: Face balanced Loft: 3 degrees Lie: 71 degrees Reasons to buy + Soft yet responsive impact feel + Ample forgiveness across the face Reasons to avoid - Might not fit strokes with significant arc

Wilson debuted its Infinite line of putters in 2018 and one of the most popular models in the range has been the Buckingham. That shouldn’t qualify as much of a surprise, however, given that high-MOI, modern mallet putters have become all the rage in golf these days. The Buckingham falls nicely into that category, and its perimeter-weighted, oversized head design will help players enjoy better speed and distance control on mis-hits.

The Buckingham also features a double-milled face, which gets the ball rolling more quickly, and its PVD finish reduces glare on the sunniest of days. The Buckingham’s other most noteworthy feature is its counterbalanced design, as a heavy, 104-gram grip moves the putter’s balance point higher to help golfers quiet their hands for more consistent results. And finally, from a toe hang standpoint, the Buckingham is face balanced, meaning it will work best for players with minimal arc in their putting stroke.

Read our full Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter Review

Wilson Staff D9 Women's Driver Developed with a clubface that was specifically designed to optimize performance at women's swing speeds Specifications Crown: Composite Face: Titanium Volume: 460cc Stock length: 44.5 inches Stock swing weight: C4 Available loft: 14 degrees Reasons to buy + Mis-hits perform well in terms of distance and accuracy + Excellent value at its lower price point Reasons to avoid - Acoustics at impact are on the louder side

As one might expect, the D9 women’s driver features much of the same technology that has been incorporated into the men's model. Both drivers feature lightweight, composite crowns that allow for a lower CG placement and both also have an adjustable weight in the sole to help golfers achieve optimal spin rates and launch conditions.

The biggest difference between the two models is in the design of the clubface, as Wilson altered the face geometry to better align with the swing speeds of female golfers. The clubface was still developed using fractal zones to maximize ball speed on center strikes and maintain ball speed on shots hit from the heel or toe, but those zones were modified specifically for the women’s D9 driver, which featured a bonded hosel and is available in 14 degrees of loft.

FAQs

Are Wilson Golf Clubs Any Good? Wilson might not enjoy the brand recognition of some of its competitors in the current market, but it makes outstanding golf clubs. Its forged irons for better players might be the company’s ultimate strength, but it also has developed some excellent game-improvement options in recent years to help mid- and high-handicappers improve their performance on the course. Additionally, Wilson is quietly assembling a loyal following in the metalwood space, as those products in recent years have been highly forgiving and tremendous values.

Do Any Pro Golfers Use Wilson Clubs? Wilson’s presence on professional tours around the world has been on the rise in recent years, with the most notable player on Wilson’s roster of touring pros being Padraig Harrington. The Irishman won three major championships in 2007-08 as a Wilson staff member and has been with the company ever since. Other prominent touring pros on Wilson's roster at present include Gary Woodland, winner of the 2019 U.S. Open at storied Pebble Beach, as well as Kevin Streelman, Brendan Steele, and Kevin Tway.