Best Wilson Golf Balls
Explore the best Wilson golf balls currently available and find the right choice for your game
Included in this guide:
Wilson
Staff Model Ball
Wilson
Staff Model R Ball
Wilson
Triad Golf Ball
Wilson
Duo Soft+ Golf Ball
Wilson
Duo Optix Golf Ball
Wilson
Fifty Elite Golf Ball
Wilson
Zip Golf Ball
Wilson
Tour Velocity Women's Golf Ball
Wilson might not be the biggest name in the golf ball market, but it would be a mistake to assume that the company doesn’t offer outstanding golf ball options. And when it comes to golf balls, while Wilson might not enjoy the commercial success of some of its competitors, it has a loyal following that continues to grow with each passing year. Why? It’s simple: Wilson has a golf ball in its lineup that will meet the on-course needs and budget expectations for any golfer.
To help you make the best choice for your game, here’s a closer look at the top golf ball options that Wilson offers in its current range. If, however, you’re looking for more information about the best golf balls from other brands, we have additional guides available for you, including the best Titleist golf balls, best TaylorMade golf balls, best Bridgestone golf balls, and best Vice golf balls.
Best Wilson Golf Balls
A four-piece golf ball aimed at the player looking for tour-proven performance from tee to green
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Wilson Staff Model is one of the best premium golf balls on the market and a ball that is being played on professional tours around the world. The Staff Model features a four-piece construction and soft urethane cover, a combination that delivers exceptional distance off the tee while still providing players with maximum control and exceptional feel from 100 yards and in.
Wilson has also implemented its new V-COR construction to create a core that delivers increased velocity and distance gains through the bag. Additionally, a proprietary painting process ensures that the finish on each ball is perfect and that every Staff Model ball will perform as intended on the course.
And finally, a seamless 362-dimple pattern helps produce a flatter, more controlled trajectory, which will make the Wilson Staff Model a great option for golfers who play frequently in windy conditions.
- Read our full Wilson Staff Model Ball Review
A premium, four-piece ball with a unique unpainted finish designed to provide players with the ultimate in control and spin
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Arguably the most interesting golf ball in the current Wilson lineup is the new Staff Model R. From a construction standpoint, it mirrors the Staff Model and is Wilson’s other Tour ball offering. Like the Staff Model, the Staff Model R features a four-piece construction and Wilson’s V-COR core, which combine to create explosive distance in the long game and the control and feel that golfers want with their scoring clubs on full shots and around the green.
The biggest difference between the two balls, and it’s significant, is that the R model’s urethane cover is completely unpainted, which is a golf industry first. Wilson maintains that the unpainted ball produces a stronger ball flight on full shots, more friction and spin on short shots, and increased accuracy. In our testing, the first two claims were realized. Improved accuracy, however, was difficult to discern.
- Read our full Wilson Staff Model R Ball Review
A three-piece design intended to provide elite tee-to-green performance, including exceptional control and feel
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In today’s market, most golf ball manufacturers have a product that fills the gap between their premium Tour balls and what would most often be classified as budget golf balls. That type of ball typically has been created to give the average golfer something close to Tour-caliber, tee-to-green performance but at a lower price point. For Wilson, the ball that fits into that category is the new Triad golf ball.
The Wilson Triad features a three-piece construction with discretionary weight having been moved from the core to the outer layers in an effort to create faster ball speeds and less spin with the driver, which is the ultimate recipe for more distance. The new approach to weight distribution, tagged by Wilson as Tri-Balance Construction, was also implemented to increase stability and therefore improve accuracy on all shots, including shots played from on and around the green.
Also noteworthy about the Wilson Triad is the use of a thinner urethane cover, which creates increased friction at impact to help golfers generate more spin on approach shots and in the short game.
- Read our full Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review
A two-piece ball that delivers distance and soft feel but exceeds expectations in terms of greenside control
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As its name might suggest, the Wilson Duo Soft+ is the softest golf ball in the current Wilson range. In fact, its compression rating of 35 is among the lowest of any golf ball that’s been manufactured in recent years. The Duo Soft+ features a two-piece construction and a surlyn cover. That said, while surlyn is significantly less responsive than urethane, which is also far more expensive, the Duo Soft+ provides better greenside control than what players might normally expect from a two-piece ball.
Where two-piece balls normally excel, however, is in terms of distance, as they typically generate lower spin rates on full shots. And the distance component is a performance attribute of the Duo Soft+, as Wilson has utilized new materials to create its VelocitiCOR technology, which delivers more speed at impact.
- Read our full Wilson Duo Soft+ Golf Ball Review
Wilson Duo Optix Golf Ball
A combination of powerful distance and soft feel in various eye-catching matte finishes
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Wilson’s Duo Soft Optix golf balls share many of the same design and performance features as the Duo Soft+. Most notably, the Optix, with a compression rating of just 40, provides soft feel both in the long game and on shots played on or around the green. The Duo Optix also delivers from a distance standpoint, as its core technology, which Wilson calls VelocitiCOR, maximizes energy transfer at impact to improve ball speed.
The biggest difference between the Duo Soft Optix and Duo Soft+ is, of course, their appearance. Instead of the standard white colorway of the Duo Soft+, the Optix is available in the eye-catching green, red, and yellow matte finishes that stand out on the golf course.
Wilson Fifty Elite Golf Ball
A soft, two-piece golf ball that is a great option for moderate swing speed players in search of distance gains
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Wilson Fifty Elite golf ball features a name that highlights its compression rating, which at 50 is on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to golf balls. For those who don’t know, lower compression ratings almost always equate to softer feel, and the Fifty Elite excels from a feel standpoint, especially on the greens.
The two-piece Fifty Elite, however, is also long off the tee, thanks in large part to an advanced rubber core that Wilson developed for the ball. The core design also helps create added spin in the short game while it combines with a surlyn cover design to create low spin off the tee.
Also of note, the Fifty Elite’s proprietary 302Phd dimple pattern was implemented to provide enhanced stability on full shots, making the ball a solid option in the wind. Players also have four colors to choose from in the Fifty Elite model: white, orange, yellow, and pink.
Wilson Zip Golf Ball
A longtime favorite in the Wilson golf ball lineup, the Zip offers soft feel from tee to green and impressive distance in the long game
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The Wilson Zip golf ball has been a popular offering from the company for more than a decade now and that hasn’t changed with the most recent iteration. The Zip is a two-piece, surlyn-covered ball that offers soft feel with every club in the bag thanks to a compression rating of 50, which is quite low in the current marketplace.
Also utilized in the construction of the Zip is Wilson’s zero compression core, as well as ionomer as part of the cover, a combination that increases ball speed on full shots but allows the ball to be more responsive around the greens than many two-piece designs. The Wilson Zip also was designed with a dimple pattern that features shallow, flat-bottomed dimples that provide a more stable ball flight off the tee and on approach shots into the green.
Wilson Tour Velocity Women's Golf Ball
Designed specifically for women, the Tour Velocity women's golf ball delivers impressive distance as well as surprising greenside control
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Wilson’s Tour Velocity range of golf balls features four unique models, including the Tour Velocity Women’s ball, which was developed specifically to align from a performance standpoint with a woman’s swing speed. A two-piece construction with a surlyn cover, the Tour Velocity Women’s ball stands out from a distance standpoint, as a firmer cover helps generate a stronger ball flight and increased roll out.
Also part of the distance equation when it comes to the Tour Velocity Women’s ball is the utilization of an aerodynamic dimple pattern that features 400 dimples, which helps reduce air drag. But while distance is its ultimate calling card, the Tour Velocity Women’s ball also holds up closer to the green, as Wilson’s Mild Compression Core enhances playability on scoring shots.
FAQs
Are Wilson golf balls any good?
Absolutely. Wilson might not have the brand recognition in the golf ball market that some other companies do but it has devoted significant R&D resources to its golf ball line and has a wide range of products to fit the needs of any player. Wilson has been especially successful in developing golf balls at lower price points to help recreational players on a budget still enjoy high-quality performance benefits from tee to green. That said, Wilson's top-of-the-line Staff Model franchise has consistently delivered premium balls that are played on professional tours across the globe and competitive with the most popular balls in the game.
What is Wilson's premium golf ball?
Wilson offers two premium golf balls in its current range, the Staff Model and Staff Model R, both of which offer tour-proven performance. Both balls feature a four-piece construction and highly responsive urethane cover, with the result being distance and control in the long game and ample spin and soft feel on and around the greens. The primary difference between the two models is that the R version of the ball is unpainted, which Wilson says will deliver a more controlled trajectory, increased short game spin, and improved accuracy on full shots.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 1.8 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik Pro, 20*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
