Wilson Staff Model BL22 Putter Review

Wilson Staff Model BL22 Putter deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Wilson Staff Model BL22 putter is a classic Anser style blade putter that has been given the Wilson Staff treatment.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Like the other putters in this range, the BL22 has been milled from 304 stainless steel which gives it a classy look. Milling the putter gives the pattern on the face and this contributes to the soft feel as there are less points of contact with the ball at impact.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The milling lines extend to the shoulders on the trailing edge of the putter behind the leading edge and it is these little touches that go some way to justifying the rather hefty RRP of £370.

Wilson diehards will love the fact that the Staff Model range gives them a putter of similar quality to premium brands like Scotty Cameron and Odyssey Toulon. Whilst the Wilson Staff has a long history with putters like the 8802, the BL22 putter might attract more interest if it was priced slightly below the best putters from these other brands.

(Image credit: MHopley)

At address the Wilson Staff Model BL22 has a reasonably long profile with a short, but clear, black alignment line behind the centre of the face. The leading edge is relatively narrow and the finish on the top contrasts with the rest of the head to provide another clear alignment aid.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The feel was excellent out of the centre of the club, but if you are slightly off then the quality of the milled head will give you the instant feedback. The BL22 putter is well balanced and its heel/toe design will suit players with an arc in their putter stroke.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face comes with 3° of loft and 71° lie that is slightly more upright than most. There are options in length from 33 to 35-inch shafts and also left/right and grip colour of black, red, blue or grey.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The standard grip is a Lamkin Deep Edge grip which has a pistol style and is made from Genesis Material that feels like rubber and should stand the test of time. It features a horizontal etched pattern and felt very good in your hands. If you prefer a SuperStroke grip then that is also available as an option.

Overall the Wilson Staff Model BL22 putter is a very well put together blade putter that gives you everything you could want from this style of putter if you are willing to make the investment.