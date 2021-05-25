We take a look at the best TaylorMade Irons on the market – From workable players’ irons to forgiving, game-improvement clubs

Best TaylorMade Irons

Given the quality of player TaylorMade has playing its equipment, it should come as no surprise that the brand makes some of the best golf clubs on the market, from drivers, all the way down to putters.

Nor is it surprising that, given how popular the brand is, TaylorMade makes some of the best golf irons in the business for absolutely every type and level of player.

Of course, given how many slots in the bag irons make up, getting the right iron for you cannot be overstated in its importance.

Th right irons must be setup in the correct way for you, they must give confidence, give control over your distances and they must also be the right type of iron, whether than be blades of one of the most forgiving irons.

Importantly, as we mentioned above, TaylorMade covers just about every level of player in its current range. From the blade design of the P7MB’s, to the game improvement SIM2 Max OS irons, there is something for everyone.

As such below we have looked at the best TaylorMade irons money can currently buy.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons

+ Beautiful looking iron

+ Great workability

– Sharp leading edge places premium on ball-striking.

The sleek TaylorMade P7MB iron is a true muscleback that boasts a thin top line, narrow sole and minimal offset.

It’s forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of the most aggressive score lines in a TaylorMade iron for the ultimate in shot-making and control.

A mirrored surface across the backbar allows light to reflect and reduce troublesome glare, while the geometrical positioning of the backbar delivers precise Centre of Gravity placement for optimal performance.

As used by several Tour players it should come as no surprise it also features in our best golf blade irons guide too.

We found the P7MB to be surprisingly forgiving in testing. and it is one of the most playable blades/musclebacks we’ve tried. The feel off the face is buttery soft and the looks are stunning. That being said the players who struggle in terms of consistent ball0striking should look further down at some of the other models below.

TaylorMade P7MB Irons Review

TaylorMade P7MC Irons

+ Good blend of forgiveness and workability

+ Excellent turf interaction

– Scope for blending sets with P7MB and 770 could hurt resale value

The TaylorMade P7MC iron featuring a classic shape and minimal offset has proven popular among Tour players.

The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness.

In creating the new backbar geometry designed to elevate feel, engineers moved mass up behind the face to support the point of impact.

We particularly enjoyed the turf interaction of the P7MC, with its more rounded sole gliding through the turf with minimal snagging. We found that it produced an impressive combination of distance and accuracy.

Although it’s aimed at the lower handicapper, improving players looking for a transitional club to give them more chance to manipulate ball flight might want to consider the P7MC

TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review

TaylorMade P770 Irons

+ Fast face

+ Long carries

– Thicker top-line and offset won’t appeal to some better players

With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the TaylorMade P770 irons are similar in technologies to the popular P790 (see below).

But they’re more compact and offer higher launch with the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts, and additional spin based on player feedback.

In testing, we found the P770 felt a little more lively off the face than others in the P range, and that it spun a little less too. Interestingly, as stated, it also produced the highest ball flight, flying a good two to three yards higher through the air than the P7MC and P7MB.

TaylorMade P770 Irons Review

TaylorMade P790 Irons

+ Great distance

+ Exceptional forgiveness in small package

– Slightly unusual sound and feel off the face.

The TaylorMade P790 irons will appeal to a broad range of players. They offer a great blend of distance and forgiveness in a compact clubhead.

The Speed Pocket in the clubhead helps to create greater forgiveness and consistency while the use of SpeedFoam dampens vibration, creating quite an unusual sound and feel at impact.

But the results are impressive with consistently long and straight ball flights.

The use of tungsten weighting helps to further assist forgiveness, as does the inverted cone face.

The ball is extremely fast off the face of these irons, like you would expect from a hollow club, and we like the slimline compact package. You can also make it look more sleek too with the P790 Black version which looks absolutely stunning.

Overall, it’s a strong performer that will suit a range of handicaps.

TaylorMade P790 Irons Review

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons

+ Great blend of speed and forgiveness

+ Good speed on off-centre strikes

– Premium price tag

The impressive TaylorMade P790 Ti irons offer a pleasing combination of easy launch, forgiveness and added speed that will help you carry the ball further.

The iron gets its name from a special form of titanium used that has a greater strength to weight ratio, meaning TaylorMade has made the faces thinner to increase ball speed and save weight, while maintaining the all-important durability.

Unique to this iron is also a tungsten backbar. It weighs on average 119g, nearly half the mass of the clubhead, and slots in nicely in the rear portion of the cavity.

The Speed Pocket in the clubhead helps to create greater forgiveness and consistency while the use of SpeedFoam dampens vibration, creating quite an unusual sound and feel at impact.

We think the easy launch and added distance on a consistent basis delivered by the P790 Ti irons will certainly appeal to the mid-handicapper looking to make the game easier, as will the hotter feel on those all-too-common mishits

TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons Review

TaylorMade P760 Irons

+ Good forgiveness in compact head

+ Good ball speed

– Added distance could be an issue for better players

TaylorMade’s P760 irons target the better player seeking a little help with the longer irons.

It’s a compact and attractive club that looks appealing at address.

The progressive hosel lengths position the centre of gravity optimally for each iron while the use of SpeedFoam dampens unwanted vibrations, and improves sound and feel in the hollow 3-7 irons.

The sole camber has been designed to improve turf interaction, while the minimal offset will appeal to most better players.

For golfers seeking a compact, players’ iron that provides extra help in the long irons and precision in the short irons with a soft, lively feel, TaylorMade’s P760 could be the right choice. It’s certainly one of the best TaylorMade irons available just now.

TaylorMade P760 Iron Review

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

+ Beautifully designed and crafted

+ Incredible feel

– Not for the faint hearted

Designed in collaboration with Tiger Woods, the TaylorMade P7TW irons have been created with the finest ball strikers in mind.

The milled grind sole is one of the standout features. It’s incredibly precise to ensure the ultimate in consistency and precision, and thereby the best possible turf interaction.

Precise tungsten weight placement has been engineered to improve trajectory control and to promote a deeper feel at impact.

Supremely workable and delivering incredible feedback, these irons will suit the best players looking for the ultimate in control and precision.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons

+ Good distance and forgiveness

+ Nice soft sound

– Minor performance gains from previous model

The SIM2 Max is the smaller of the TaylorMade’s two larger profiled irons at the moment and is one of the best game improvement irons we tested of late.

This is thanks to several pieces of technology we should mention. First, there is a generous sole width, the hitting area appears rather large down by the ball, there is a noticeable offset, and the topline is thick which inspires confidence for even those who struggle with consistent strikes.

A noticeable improvement from the previous SIM Max iron is the replacement of the Speed Bridge design with a polymer cap. From an aesthetic point of view this is a huge plus point.

In testing, we particularly liked the sound and feel of the SIM2 Max irons, softer and more subtle than many game improvement irons.

Overall if you have the previous SIM model there is little need to upgrade here. But if your irons are a few years old and you’re looking for something that combines distance and forgiveness, then the SIM2’s could well be worth considering.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Irons Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Max OS Irons

+ Great distance

+ Max forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

The SIM2 Max OS iron is the larger, more forgiving model of the SIM2 Max, and it has been designed to give golfers the most assistance on iron shots.

As such forgiveness and distance are the two driving forces behind the design and the technology involved shows that.

There is a new Cap Back Design, replacing the Speed Bridge in the previous model, which works in unison with the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to increase flexibility for more distance. This technology also enhances forgiveness by help the clubface not twist when struck away from the centre of the face.

From address, the SIM2 Max has a generous sole width with a confidence inspiring amount of offset and a thick topline.

Given all of this, it is an excellent iron to consider if you are at the higher end of the handicap spectrum, or if you are just starting out.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max OS Irons Review

TaylorMade Kalea Irons

+ Playable for everyone

+ Easy to hit

– Faster swingers will need to look elsewhere

Our final iron to mention is the Kalea model, which is designed for women and engineered to produce as much speed and launch as possible.

As such the loft, length and weight of each club is set to make them as playable and easy to hit as needed. One such piece of technology which helps in this regard is the Speed Pocket which sits in the sole of the clubs. This technology is purely there to help provide ball speed regardless of where the player has struck the ball on the face.

