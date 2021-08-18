We round up the best putter grips on the market to help you find the right fit for your stroke

The putter grip is the only point of contact between you and your flatstick so it’s important you get it right. And to help golfers make the most informed decision possible, we’ve made this in-depth guide, highlighting some of the best options on the market.

As with most things in the modern game, there are a number of different styles available, from thin pistol-type grips to straighter and thicker models.

For those new to the nuances of putter grips, the pistol style is one that’s thicker at the top, which means that your grip pressure varies between each hand – they’re great for feel putters and players with arced strokes.

A thicker, straighter grip will be better for people who like to take the wrists out of it and have a more straight-back-and-through stroke.

Interestingly though, the putter grip has become one of the best golf accessories because there are now models that can help your stroke and alignment, as well as armlock and wristlock options, too.

SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0 Putter Grip

+ Excellent performance

+ Various sizes available

– Won’t suit all stroke types

SuperStroke really pioneered the straight putter grip where the sizing is exactly the same throughout, as oppose to a traditional tapered pistol grip. We really like how the straight grip allows us to exert equal pressure in both hands to promote a smooth stroke.

The Traxion range from Superstroke comes in various different sizing options and they feature Traxion Control enhanced feedback zones with a tacky polyurethane outer layer for comfortable feel and enhanced feedback. Also in the Traxion range is the Claw, the Flatso and the Pistol.

Golf Pride Pro Only Putter Grip

+ Three distinct shapes in the range

+ Classic brand quality

– Basic styling

With three distinct Tour shapes, the Pro Only models have been refined with direct player testing to deliver the highest degree of responsiveness and feel performance. Each model comes with its own unique shape and colour-coordinated star on the end cap to help distinguish them at a glance.

The Pro Only Red Star features a modernised horseshoe shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement. It also utilises a slight pistol kick in the back for hand heel pad placement and weighs 74.5g. The Blue Star version boasts an angled profile with a wide, flat paddle front for thumb placement – something we liked – and the angled back shape allows for comfortable finger positioning.

Finally, the Pro Only Green Star model is an Oval shape with an arched paddle front for thumb placement. It features a slight upper-hand flared back for optimum finger comfort and hand positioning and is the heaviest and thickest at 86.5g and 88cc respectively.

Golf Pride Tour SNSR Contour Putting Grip

+ Fits well in hands

+ Good amount of size options

– Colour scheme not for everyone

Another hugely popular Golf Pride putter grip is the SNSR Contour. The SNSR range features an extremely soft feel to help with distance control and consistency on the greens. The Contour is an evolution of the classic tapered pistol grip, which allows the upper hand to be locked in for a more consistent hand placement.

It gets its name from the proprietary soft-tuned SNSR rubber, which promotes a lighter grip pressure and adds feel and feedback during the stroke. The SNSR range also features a Straight model and a Contour Pro version as well. All three models are slightly different to each other and come in two different sizes.

SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 3.0 Putter Grip

+ Helps to take wrists out of stroke

+ Comfortable to hold

– Does wear over time

This is the grip used by Jordan Spieth. The Flatso 3.0 from SuperStroke comes with a unique pentagonal profile. The patented shape is said to allow for increased repeatability and consistency due to its wider flat-front and multiple edges.

It’s flat the whole way down to ensure your hands are applying equal grip pressure, and Spyne technology helps you keep them in the same place every time you hit a putt.

Ping Golf PP58 Classic Standard Putter Grip – Blackout

+ One of the most classic grips

+ Great level of feel

– Too thin for some

The legendary putter grip made famous by Tiger Woods! This classic pistol grip from Ping is very thin and offers up fantastic feel – great if you’re this type of putter. It comes in the Blackout or White colours.

There’s not too much technology to speak of so we reckon this grip would be best used by a low handicapper or a good putter. Pair this with a Scotty Cameron Newport and feel the Tiger vibes. Also if you are a fan of Ping then be sure to have a read of our best Ping putters guide, too.

Scotty Cameron Red Pistolero Putter Grip

+ Super soft feel

+ Offers great feedback

– Not as good for straight-back-and-through strokes

The Scotty Cameron Pistolero is another classic grip in a very similar style and size to the Ping PP58. It looks great, feels great and offers that unbeatable feedback through the stroke that only a thin grip can offer. Again, we’d recommend this for the feel putter and one with a slight arc due to its pistol shape.

SuperStroke Traxion WristLock Golf Putter Grip

+ Does exactly what it’s supposed to

+ Good colour options

– Might need to alter your putter

The WristLock grip from SuperStroke has been designed to help golfers who use the arm-lock putting method with a longer shaft that runs along the arm, in the style of a Bryson DeChambeau or Matt Kuchar. It has been engineered with a thicker top section on one side to ‘lock’ itself in against your arm.

We were big fans of this but be wary that you may need to adjust the loft on your putter as you’ll find yourself leaning the shaft slightly forward at impact and during the stroke. It comes in three different colours.

Winn Excel 2020 Vision Midsize Putter Grip

+ One of the grippiest

+ Works well in damp conditions

– Wears quite easily

This classic-styled Winn midsize pistol grip features a hexagon pattern to offer great feel and performance with ideal tackiness. It will serve you well in wet and sweaty conditions as it’s made with an excel polymer material, which is slip-resistant for performance in all weathers.

It was that performance aspect we really liked and one of the main reasons we included it in this guide to the best putter grips available.

Flat Cat Putter Grip

+ Very soft feel

+ Great for taking the wrists out of it

– Not as versatile as others

The Flat Cat putter grip was made famous by Justin Rose, who has had a real resurgence on the greens over the past few years – coinciding with his rise to the World No. 1 position between 2018-2019. There are a few different sizes in the range and they all feature the company’s FLAT1 design, which helps golfers square up the putter face on a more consistent basis.

Featuring a flat front and made from a lightweight polyurethane compound, this grip delivers a soft, comfortable feel and comes with a lighter-traction surface to give you a nice grip texture.

Flat Cat Solution Putter Grip

+ Does make it harder to get twitchy

+ Very well made

– Heavy weight won’t suit some

Evolving from the original Flat Cat is the Flat Cat Solution grip, which features the same qualities as the original but with an added heavier weighted steel cone at the bottom of the grip to produce a pendulum style putting stroke.

Marketed as a solution to the dreaded yips, we were really keen to put this to the test. If you’re someone that likes a heavier putter, this will be a great option for you. There are a few different variations of the Solution, from the standard to fat, pistol and the slimmer svelte option.

Winn Dri-Tac Midsize Pistol Putter Grip

+ Really comfortable

+ Suitable in loads of conditions

– Not as long-lasting as others

This great value Dri-Tac grip from Winn with breathe some life into your putter if you’re looking to refresh your current grip. The Dri-Tac performance material offered us comfort for our hands, a nice feel through impact and slip-resistance in all-weather conditions.

If you’re somebody that plays a lot of golf in the rain, we know you’ll appreciate this grip.

Iomic Classic Midsize Putter Grip

+ Good selection of colours

+ Fully waterproof

– Not as many size options

Available in blue, black and red, this grip is made by well-known brand Iomic. It features the company’s smooth putter texture and a tour-proven Sticky pattern on the underside – a unique combination that gave us superior traction while producing ultimate control and feel.

Additionally, it is fully waterproof so you won’t lose any performance when the heavens open – a factor that could prove decisive in the heat of competition.

Golf Pride Players Wrap Putter Grips

+ Classic styling

+ Perfect for feel putters

– Not as much tech within

One of the best value grips on the market, the Golf Pride Players Wrap is small in size to offer great touch on the greens. It has a smooth paddle front and a half wrap back in a simulated leather wrap, which provides added comfort for your hands and touch on the greens.

It’s a throwback to eras of old and we love that aspect of it. Players who rely on feel will love it.

Scotty Cameron Black/Silver Matador Midsize Putter Grip

+ Versatile size

+ Quality construction

– Not as readily available

This midsize Scotty Cameron grip is made from a Tacky Excel polymer construction to promote a more relaxed grip pressure. It also features a Staggered tread pattern to offer greater feel and control.

What’s more, it comes as standard on many of the company’s renowned putters and you can learn more about them on our guide to the best Scotty Cameron putters.

We were really impressed with the overall performance of what is undoubtedly one of the best putter grips on the market right now.

Lamkin Sink Fit Straight Putter Grip

+ Really durable

+ Feels excellent in the hands

– Not ideal for arc strokes

Lamkin’s midsize Sink Fit Straight grip features the company’s Fingerprint Technology and Genesis Material to offer golfers a responsive feel on their putts, optimized surface tack, and great durability. It is made in a unique contoured shape, which has been designed to promote proper wrist alignment for smooth, repeatable mechanics.

We found it works best with golfers who have a straight back and through stroke as oppose to an arced motion. Lamkin also features heavily in our best golf grips for drivers guide too, so if your hands slip on tee shots we definitely recommend taking a look at some of the models we selected.

Winn ProX 1.60″ Putter Grip

+ Lots of size options

+ Encourages clubhead stability

– Might be a little light for some

If you get a little wristy in your putting stroke, a chunky grip will help take the hands out of it. The Winn ProX comes in various different thicknesses including this 1.6″ size, made to eliminate wrist movement and offer up a comfortable, tacky feel.

We really noticed the WinnLite Technology at work here to minimize weight, enhance clubhead feel and provide stability during the stroke.

