'A Monumental Leap Forward' - The Tech Behind The New Titleist GT Range Has Been Revealed

With Titleist only releasing new metalwoods biennially, it’s always exciting when that time finally comes around. The company first unveiled its new GT driver and fairway woods to tour players back in June but it’s only now we get understand what Generational Technology (GT) has been introduced and why the take up from brand ambassadors and free agents has been so swift - over 100 players having already put a GT driver in play on the PGA Tour.

It wasn’t too long ago that Titleist drivers weren't considered to have enough horse-power to compete with some of the best golf drivers on the market but over the last five years, the brand has dominated the driver count on the PGA Tour. With the TSR2 and TSR3 drivers proving extremely popular among professionals and amateurs, Titleist had its work cut out replacing it.

But the brand is claiming the new GT drivers are faster, longer and straighter than their predecessors without losing that appealing sound, feel and aesthetics that resonates with so many players.

What Is The Technology?

The name GT derives from ‘Generational Technology’ with Titleist making it clear that when it brings a new product to market, it looks to improve every aspect of the club rather than just one specific area. The GT range features a new Seamless Thermoform Crown, Split Mass Construction, refined aerodynamics and a redesigned face.

The Seamless Thermoform Crown has been constructed from a new Proprietary Matrix Polymer (PMP). This unique material allows Titleist to keep the classic look, feel and acoustics its loyal fan base loves, all while saving weight that can be redistributed to increase forgiveness.

The Split Mass Construction alongside the Seamless Thermoform Crown allows the weight in the head to be redistributed for optimal performance and stability. Weight has been pushed towards the front and back of the club for strategic CG placement and to increase clubhead speed. The weight and CG placement does vary in each of the models in order to match up with the specific flight and spin characteristics.

New clubhead shapes have been designed to make the GT range the most aerodynamic Titleist driver series ever. The heads have been designed to reduce drag and ultimately help improve clubhead speed thanks to a raised skirt, which should then translate into faster ball speeds.

The new GT range sees the addition of an upgraded titanium Speed Ring and variable face thickness to steady the perimeter of the face and enhance the flexibility for increased ball speeds, even on off-center strikes.

What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

There are three driver models on offer within the new Titleist GT driver range. The first of those is the Titleist GT2 driver. The GT2 is the model in the range that is going to suit the majority of golfers. The GT2 model has been created to help golfers who would benefit from speed and distance, particularly on off-center hits. The GT2 driver has the highest MOI out of the three new models and has been designed to inspire confidence to golfers at address. This look has been achieved by a slightly more shallow face, although the GT2 possesses a more pear-shape profile compared to previous ‘2’ models. This high launch, low spin model has an interchangeable weight to help dial in a preferred head and swing weight.

The GT3 driver is the model that combines distance and ball flight control. The GT3 head is slightly more compact than the GT2 head and will please those who prefer a traditional looking driver head with a deeper face. The adjustable CG Track on the bottom as well as the adjustable hosel, allows for precise control over ball flight. The track on the sole has been brought towards the face compared to the TSR3 to allow for a more precise CG placement, in-turn producing more speed and consistency of ball flight.

The GT4 is the last model in the new line-up and has been designed for golfers seeking the most tour-like, low-spin performance. The GT4 head is another step smaller than the GT3 head coming in at 430cc compared to the 460cc head on the GT2 and GT3. Spin rates are controlled with the dual-weight system found on the GT4 head. The head will come fixed with an interchangeable 11g weight and 3g weight, which can be flipped to alter spin and launch conditions. Golfers can expect to see a lower flight with less spin when the weight is positioned towards the front of the head.

As of now there are only two new GT Fairway models set to be released which are the GT2 and GT3. Due to the popularity of the lighter and more forgiving head, it would be a shock to not see a GT1 head released at some point in the future. The GT fairway woods feature much of the same new technology found in the GT drivers but with the addition of a new L-Cup Face. This new face is constructed from forged 465 stainless steel and has been designed to help keep ball speeds high on shots struck low on the face. Both models have been designed in conjunction with tour player feedback for a real premium look that will rival any of the best fairway woods on the market.

The GT2 fairway wood head is made to deliver a high ball flight with reduced spin. The GT2 is the more forgiving of the two new fairway woods models and features a new shallow face which will boost confidence to those that need it when rested behind the ball. The GT2 fairway wood has a CG that is sat low and closer towards the face to help the product produce a high, towering ball flight with low spin, even more so than the TSR2 fairway wood. The refined look and new technology will likely see both of these models quickly considered some of the best fairway woods on the market.

The GT3 fairway wood follows on from the GT3 driver in the sense that it has been designed for power and control. The GT3 fairway wood also features the adjustable weight track on the bottom to help deliver a specific CG location and therefore produce a consistent ball flight with fast ball speeds. The sliding weight allows for weight to be positioned in neutral settings, towards the heel and the toe to help promote or fight specific ball flights. The GT3 has a deeper face than the GT2 and is designed for golfers with a steeper attack angle with their fairway woods.

Who’s Using Them On Tour?

Since being released on major professional tours a few months back, some of the biggest names in golf have opted to game the Titleist GT driver and fairway woods. 19 professionals played a GT driver at the 2024 US Open a week after it emerged on tour. Titleist ambassadors wasted no time in making the switch to GT, with the likes of Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim making the early move into the new driver. The Open Championship was also a good showing for the new GT drivers with both Billy Horschel and Justin Rose finishing runner-up using one.

Wyndham Clark has been quick to praise the new GT driver. “Any time you try to come out with a new driver, obviously you want to keep the ball speed up. My ball speed went up two to three miles per hour right away, which is massive and that was within just a few balls.”

“And then the consistency of the spin was huge. When I hit it out of the center face, multiple shots in a row, it literally was within 50 RPMs, which if you can do that, that’s as consistent as it gets,” explained the 2023 US Open Champion.

What Titleist Says

Stephanie Luttrell Director, Titleist Metalwood Product Development

“The GT line represents a monumental leap forward for Titleist driver design and engineering. The breakthroughs we made in material, construction, shaping and design weren’t possible in prior generations. All the advancements found in GT are working in concert to create the highest-performing driver we have ever made.

When we set out to build a better performing driver in GT, it was important for us to take a step back and consider all performance attributes. Our design philosophy has always been about balanced performance. We’re never looking to execute just one parameter to the maximum level. We are looking to improve upon all performance attributes to optimize and deliver total driving performance.”

Our First Impressions

With the TSR range proving to be so popular and successful within the professional game, Titleist had a big job on their hands in order to deliver a product range that was substantially better. With the GT range however, I do believe they have done just that. While there is a lot going on ‘under the hood’ with the new GT driver, I immediately picked up on just how good the drivers and fairways looked and felt through impact. The GT range will certainly please the eye of golfers who prefer classic looking head shapes, all while seeing the performance benefits from quite literal generational technology.

There are models in the drivers to cater towards golfers of any ability and the two fairway wood models offer something slightly different to one another. I had been playing the TSR3 fairway wood last year but this year I gravitated towards the GT2 fairway wood. The high launch, low spin nature of this fairway is perfect as a secondary option from the tee when the driver may just be too much, all while the shallow face will help launch the ball when playing from the fairway. The tour-refined looks make the whole GT range very pleasing on the eye.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

On Sale: August 23rd 2024

Stock Shaft Offerings: Project X Denali Red, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue, Mitsubishi Tensei Black, Project X HZRDUS Black 5th Gen

Premium Shaft Offerings: Graphite Design Tour AD-VF, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI, Graphite Design Tour AD-UB

RRPs: Drivers stock shaft: $649/£579, Drivers premium shaft: $849/£749, Fairway Wood stock shaft: $399/£349, Fairway Wood premium shaft: $599/£519