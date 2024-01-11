Wilson Staff Model Blade Iron Review
Iron tester Joe Ferguson takes a good look at the performance on offer from the new Wilson Staff Model blade iron
About as classic as an iron can get, the Staff Model blades can compete the best in the category. The feel off the middle of the face is exceptional and the anti-left technology built into the head is certainly evident.
-
+
Stunning, classic shelf appeal
-
+
Head profiles at address are about as clean as it gets
-
+
Buttery soft feel on centred strikes
-
-
The ultra shiny chrome is an issue in the sunlight
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In 2024, Wilson is bringing to market a new, better-player forged iron, looking to compete with the best golf blade irons on the market. The iron in question is the Staff Model blade, and I took it out to see how it stacks up against some of the best golf irons in the game.
Alongside the blade, Wilson is bringing out a Staff Model CB iron. This is more of a cavity back design but still retains the classic lines, shaping and dimensions of the blade.
In terms of tech, it would be fair to say the story is short, as you would probably expect in an iron of this type. How much technology can you pack into a solid forged lump of steel after all? Well, they do feature what Wilson calls Precision Toe Weighting, which is essentially additional mass placed in the toe to slow down face rotation and minimise left misses.
Does it work? Well, I will get to that in a moment…
First, to speak to the looks, you will do well to find a more classic looking iron anywhere on the market. From the shaping, to the topline and even the high gloss chrome, these irons are a throwback to years gone by, and I am absolutely here for it. The Staff Model blades look like they could have been in the bag for any one of Wilson’s 62 historic major championship victories, and playing them conjures up all sorts of nostalgic feelings.
To just speak of the past however, is doing these irons an injustice. The modern branding and asymmetric topography of the back let you know that this iron very much belongs in 2024. My only slight gripe with the look is the somewhat fussy indentations around the hosel of the club just beneath the ferrule. I know this isn’t new and is a nod to previous eras, it just looks messy to me.
From a performance standpoint, all is as you would hope. Feel is buttery soft and the acoustic is very muted and dull. Most of my testing was conducted from tight links turf of Saunton Golf Club and the interaction with the ground was superb. The narrow sole of the Staff Model blades slips through effortlessly, adding to the user experience.
Back to the tech, and I was keen to see if the toe weighting had any discernible effect on my dispersion, and interestingly it did. In my entire first session with the blades, out of nearly 100 balls, only three ended up left of target.
I could genuinely feel the clubhead resisting the urge to flip and this holds the face well through the impact zone. Obviously if you are a slicer of the ball, this is going to be counterproductive, but as most better players tend to fear the left shot, it is a nice addition to the overall package.
Distance output was moderate and somewhat in line with both my expectations (given the traditional 7-iron loft of 34°) and my current gamer set of Callaway Apex CBs, which measures the same. The data results were basically identical to the Staff Model CB too, which will likely be music to Wilson’s ears as they were designed in conjunction to help seamless blending for combo sets.
Price point on the Wilson Staff Model blade is probably about right at £1,050 for a 4-PW set, which puts it a little bit cheaper than other major players in the blade market such as the Titleist 620 MB and the Callaway Apex MB.
So, if you are looking to upgrade a tired old set of blades and want to stay in the category, the Wilson Staff Model blades should certainly be on your list to try. Beautiful looking, soft feeling and solid performance, there isn’t much to dislike here.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
