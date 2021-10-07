Best cheap putters under £100

In this guide, we delve into the market of budget putters and pick out some of the best options currently available

Best Cheap Putters

It’s not just the latest drivers or the best golf irons that can put a fairly sizeable dent in a golfer’s pocket nowadays. Most clubs that make it to market – whether online or in-store – have had plenty of resources dedicated to their design and manufacture, and that is reflected in the price.

It can be one of the deterrents for people looking to get into the game for the first time. We think golf should be as accessible as possible for people and that’s why we’ve created this guide to the best cheap putters that come in under £100.

While the models included won’t come with all the bells and whistles of the absolute best putters currently on the market, what you’ll find here are a range of clubs that will do exactly what you need them to.

And the option to upgrade will always be available. For that, we have guides to the best Scotty Cameron putters as well as the most forgiving putters, among others.

Alternatively, these guides to the best putters for beginners and the best putters for high handicappers might also be useful.

Best cheap putters

Cleveland Huntington Beach Soft #4 Golf Putter

+ Excellent feel and roll

+ Deep milling produces a quiet sound

– Might intimidate higher handicappers

We were surprised to find this range of putters available anywhere at this price point, so of course it tops the list for best putters under £100. Cleveland’s Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) is brilliant and delivers really consistent ball speeds across the face, even when the strike isn’t optimal. Not only that, but the CNC milling produces a pure roll which helps massively when it comes to judging distance from range.

Another thing definitely worth mentioning is the aesthetics. Made from stainless steel and featuring a classic head and hosel shape, this is one of the finest-looking putters you’re likely to come across.

It’s available in a range of length and grip options and will suit golfers with a slight to moderate arc to their stroke.

Rife RG3 Putter

+ Offers a solid, stable feel

+ Plenty of alignment assistance

– Head shape will split opinion

One of a number in the range, we’ve chosen the Rife RG3 because of its slightly unique design. It’s a winged mallet but not like most on the market that seem to be a variation of the popular ‘fang’ putter made famous by Odyssey. We found it looked inviting at address, which is the least you want when on the greens.

There is also some technology that comes into its own on this model. Rife’s milled face system features scorelines that minimise skidding and encourage the ball to roll quicker. We could feel this at work and also really liked the black finish and alignment aids supplied.

It won’t dazzle like some of the best Odyssey putters for example, but at less than a hundred pounds, you could do far worse than get your hands on one of these.

Wilson Harmonized M3 Putter

+ Throwback design inspires confidence

+ Ideal for golfers with a strong arc to their stroke

– Forgiveness is somewhat lacking

This is almost like a throwback to the Wilson putter Nick Faldo wielded to such devastating effect. In modern terms, the Wilson Harmonized M3 is a simple-looking thing but don’t let that fool you.

The alignment aid covers the topline as well as the back of the mallet head which gives handy feedback as to how the putter is sitting on the ground – if the lines don’t blend together then something has gone awry.

When hitting putts the feel certainly won’t blow you away but it’s solid enough for beginners, higher handicappers or those on a budget to find the cup on a few occasions and avoid the dreaded three-putt more often than not. It also comes with a one-year warranty although you’ll need to source your own headcover.

Cleveland HB Soft #3 Slant Putter

+ Looks and performs brilliantly

+ Three length options to choose from

– Hosel shape won’t suit all

Another from Cleveland’s HB Soft line, the #3 is a blade-shaped putter made from stainless steel for the ultimate in classic looks. As aforementioned, the CNC milling pattern promotes a smooth roll on the greens that makes it easier to hole putts and judge distance.

The slant hosel that gives this model its name is arguably our favourite hosel type and will suit those who have a strong arc to their stroke – that is, the blade swings open and closed going back and through.

There are three different lengths to choose from – 33”, 34” and 35” – as well as two grip options: pistol and oversized.

MacGregor MacTec X #1 Putter

+ Looks great at address

+ Provides a firm feel with good speed

– Colour scheme quite garish

The head shape on the MacGregor MacTec X #1 is a classic mallet and looks great at address. It’s also got a nice noticeable alignment aid that stands out and is long enough to make a difference. On the face, the ARC Tech milling offers quite a nice feel and as a result of its coverage, it also delivers on the forgiveness front.

At the top end, we enjoyed the thick 3.0 parallel grip that really helped to take the hands out of the stroke and promote more of a pendulum action with the shoulders. An added benefit to this option is the one-year warranty it comes with as standard.

Wilson Staff Infinite Michigan Ave Putter

+ Most well-balanced putter on the list

+ Black finish helps white scoreline stand out

– Might be too ‘bladey’ for some golfers

One of the best features of the Wilson Michigan Ave Infinite putter is the balance – this alone makes it one of the best putters under £100. With a heavier grip and higher balance point, it feels like the weight is distributed evenly along the entire length of the club. For us, anyway, that is an attribute we really like.

Another plus point is the aesthetics. It’s a slightly bigger blade head but retains the classic appearance that is still a favourite among golfers. The dark finish also looks the part and does a great job of reducing glare and contrasting with the three white alignment lines. For those who like to see more club behind the ball, there are a range of shapes available.

The face is double milled, meaning we found it easy to judge distance consistently thanks to the pureness of the roll created.

Cleveland HB Soft #10.5 Putter

+ Lots of alignment assistance

+ Very stable off centre

– Not suited to arced strokes

This range from Cleveland is brilliant, and at less than a hundred pounds, this deal represents truly great value. In the HB Soft #10.5, you have a square-back mallet that just looks great at address. It’s got a classic stainless steel finish and the black alignment line contrasts that really nicely.

Onto the performance and the Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) works well to deliver consistent ball speeds, even on off-centre strikes. On top of that, the CNC-milled face produces such a good roll, minimising the amount of skid and allowing for easier distance control. It also comes in a variety of lengths to suit a player’s needs.

One thing to bear in mind is that it’s a face-balanced putter so is more suited to those with a straight back and through stroke.

Benross Tribe MDX3 Black Putter

+ Produces a smooth roll

+ One of many head shapes available

– Feel is on the firm side

The face on the Benross Tribe MDX3 Black putter is milled so it produces a nice roll across quite a large hitting area. While the feel is a little firmer than a more premium product, it’s something we think golfers can quickly adjust to and find consistency with.

We also think it is quite appealing to look down at and the single-track alignment aid is long and stands out well against the black finish. It also comes with a one-year guarantee as well as a nice pistol grip for those that favour that style.

Inesis 100 Mallet Putter

+ Superb entry-level model

+ Long white lines assist with alignment

– Tinny sound at impact

At £14.99 this is the most inexpensive model that’s made this list. And there’s a reason for that. When we put the Inesis 100 Mallet up against the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 in our cheap vs expensive putter test, the results were interesting to say the least.

While it obviously didn’t compare in terms of the looks and feel, for those on a modest budget, you can’t go too far wrong with the Inesis. At impact it feels a little tinny and the looks won’t blow your mind but for less than 15 quid, the performance is hard to fault. It’s a perfect putter for newcomers or those who can only get out on the course sparingly.

Fazer XR2 P425 Putter

+ Shape frames the ball really nicely

+ Face grooves enhance feel and roll

– Very ‘busy’ colour scheme

The shape of the Fazer XR2 P425 putter is what we’d call a modern classic. The ‘winged mallet’ design, made popular by Odyssey, frames the ball really nicely and allows for a putter to be packed with tech intended to make this part of the game a little easier.

It might be a new name to some, but this Fazer offering comes with a new face insert and score lines to generate a pure roll and enhance feel. While it isn’t in the same league in terms of looks and feel of the best mallet putters or the best blade putters, it does a great job at this price point.

We were pleasantly surprised at the feedback we received at impact and quickly got into a pretty consistent rhythm with it. An added bonus is the one-year warranty that comes as standard in case anything should go wrong.

What to look out for when buying a putter

Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned campaigner, there are several things you need to think about before purchasing a new flat-stick. Here’s some of them…

Forgiveness: No matter the club, it always helps to have something that’s forgiving as consistency of strike varies so much. You might not think it but the same is true when it comes to the putter. Thankfully, there are a host of models that have been designed to have high MOIs and larger footprints down by the golf ball to inspire confidence. In this regard, a mallet putter is usually the best place to start if forgiveness is top of your priorities.

Looks: Whether you want something large and forgiving, or a smaller putter that offers exceptional feel, there are so many possibilities when it comes to the aesthetics. Most brands create lots of different designs to suit all tastes, so take some time and choose one you like the look of in your hands and when you’re over the ball.

Price: It goes without saying that price is an important factor in golf. The great thing is though, there are lots of different putters at different price points so you can easily spend within your means – even when it comes to the best putters under £100. Every model here represents great value but there are still options to choose from.

If you enjoyed this guide on the best putters under £100, check out the Golf Monthly website for more buying advice.