Wilson X31 Golf Club Set Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those looking to kit themselves out with golf equipment from a standing start, buying a complete golf club set is one of the best options. Wilson is one of the core golf brands that has a few offerings in this department, including the X31 package set. This features 10 clubs (driver, 3-wood, 5-hybrid, 6 iron-SW and putter) plus a stand bag.

We wanted to see what you can expect in terms of performance for your money so I recently tested the Wilson X31 set both on the golf course and on a launch monitor. Is this one of the best golf clubs sets on the market and if so, who is it aimed at?

(Image credit: Future)

I’m going to start with what I thought was undoubtedly the highlight of the set - the irons. Both in the bag and behind the ball, these have a simple, smart look. The toplines are fairly thick without being too bulky or chunky. If you are a beginner or high handicap golfer, the profile of the irons should be confidence inspiring. On the flip side, if you are after a sleek, traditional-looking set, these may not fit the bill. I liked the look down behind the ball but, if I’m being picky, I’d have liked to see a fraction more space between heel and toe, as to my eye these were fairly compact.

(Image credit: Future)

The performance however, was superb. From the first hit, I was particularly impressed by how solid these felt. The ball flights were strong too and the overall carry distances were just as I would expect from my own set of Mizuno JPX 919 Forged irons. Throughout the round I played with this set, the irons impressed - providing me with good consistency both in terms of ball-striking and distance.

(Image credit: Future)

There are three woods in the line-up and the gaps between them make sense. I would describe the look as quite basic and lacking the same aesthetic appeal of the irons. However, what I did like was the contrast between the darker finish on the crown and the silver face. This really highlights the loft on offer and makes all of the woods feel user-friendly and easy to launch.

(Image credit: Future)

The set I tested all had stiff shafts and these provided surprisingly strong ball flights (I wasn’t expecting quite as much control over the flight as I got). However, the total distance from the driver - something I noticed on the course and was confirmed to me during my launch monitor testing - was around 20 yards shorter than with my own, fitted TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver. Of course, the whole of the Wilson X31 set costs less than that TaylorMade driver so it is perhaps an unfair comparison. Undoubtedly one of the reasons for the drop off in distance is the shaft length. At an inch shorter than standard, this cost me some distance but I’d expect to get more control as a result.

(Image credit: Future)

The putter in the Wilson X31 set has a simple heel and toe shape. I actually putted well with it and, like the irons, it has a solid feel. If I was buying this for myself, I’d be tempted to replace the grip with more of a specialist putter grip. One small issue for me was that it doesn't come with a headcover. I'd be concerned about the effects on the paint finish without one so, again, I'd probably look to buy a headcover.

The final thing to mention is the bag. As with the rest of the set, it has a smart, simple design with one main side pocket for extra clothing, a pocket for balls, one for gloves and a valuables pocket. There is a seven-way top divider that helps order your clubs in the bag too.

The bag is a good size, not too big to carry and not too small to sit securely on top of a trolley. It is not as sturdy as some of the best stand bags you’ll find and I would have liked an extra pocket for things like tees, ball markers and sharpies.

All in all, you get a lot or your money from the Wilson X31 package set. The friendly looks and easy to hit performance make this a contender among the best golf club sets for beginners category. I was particularly impressed with the performance of the irons and whilst the rest of the set lacked the same star quality, this is a good, cost-effective option for those looking to invest in all the key golf equipment areas in one go.