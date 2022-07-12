Amazon Prime Day Live: Excellent Golf Deals On Pro V1's, Tech, Carts And Much More

Refresh

PRIME DAY TOP TIPS

1. Use a free trial to shop the Prime Day sale

If you think about it, Prime members are spending £7.99 a month to shop the Prime Day sale. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before Prime Day and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.

2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card

If you have an Amazon Gift Card (opens in new tab) that you haven't used yet, why not use it in the Prime Day sales? Amazon in the past has also allowed people to 'reload' gift cards as an extra way of saving money but we are yet to confirm if this service will be available in the 2022 sale.

3. Shop small businesses to win up to £5,000

For Prime Day, Amazon regularly promotes small and start-up businesses by offering rewards when people shop them in the sales. This year, Amazon is offering shoppers up to £5,000 when they shop with eligible small businesses. For every £1 you spend, you earn one additional entry to the Sweepstakes (that you'll need to register for) and you'll be in with the chance to win £5,000 worth of Amazon Gift Cards.