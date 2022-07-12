Amazon Prime Day Live: Excellent Golf Deals On Pro V1's, Tech, Carts And Much More

Welcome to our live blog on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) in which we will look to bring you the best golf deals out there. The day itself isn't actually one day, but two as the deals will be flowing over the 12th and 13th of July , and unlike previous years where the golf selection has been fairly small, in 2022 there are loads of deals with big savings. Whether it's golf clubs, golf balls, bags, accessories or something else, there is a deal for every golfer so if you want a bargain, stay with us.
PRIME DAY TOP TIPS
1. Use a free trial to shop the Prime Day sale
If you think about it, Prime members are spending £7.99 a month to shop the Prime Day sale. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before Prime Day and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.
2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Gift Card (opens in new tab) that you haven't used yet, why not use it in the Prime Day sales? Amazon in the past has also allowed people to 'reload' gift cards as an extra way of saving money but we are yet to confirm if this service will be available in the 2022 sale.
3. Shop small businesses to win up to £5,000
For Prime Day, Amazon regularly promotes small and start-up businesses by offering rewards when people shop them in the sales. This year, Amazon is offering shoppers up to £5,000 when they shop with eligible small businesses. For every £1 you spend, you earn one additional entry to the Sweepstakes (that you'll need to register for) and you'll be in with the chance to win £5,000 worth of Amazon Gift Cards.
HOW TO SEE THESE DEALS
One of the first things we should tell you is how to actually see these deals. Well to do so you need an Amazon Prime membership and the great thing is if you haven't had one before you can actually get a free trial. Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for all new customers. After that you'll be charged £7.99 a month or £79 a year, but you can cancel your Prime account at any time during the trial and you won't be charged.
FAVORITE AMAZON UK DEALS SO FAR
Not to be outdone, the UK version of Amazon's website also has some excellent deals.
Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £229.99
We loved this incredibly popular beginner set in testing so I could not ignore the price right now, it has £100 off!
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £13.49
I actually tested these golf balls myself and was impressed given it goes into that 'cheaper ball' sector of the market. You can get one, two or three dozen of them at the moment for heavily discounted prices.
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 29% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were £21.99 Now £15.49
If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play. Right now it has 29% off!
FAVORITE AMAZON US DEALS SO FAR
Hello everyone and I hope you are excited for not just The Open Championship this week but also I am a big fan of Prime Day because getting a good deal and saving some $$$ is huge, especially with the cost of living crisis at the moment. I went on Amazon US first and these are my three favorite deals so far!
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Were $48 Now $40
I pretty much never see Pro V1's on offer, let alone most premium golf balls so I have to mention this right away.
BagBoy Nitron Push Cart | 20% off with Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $319.95 Now $254.95
One of the best push carts in golf has 20% off right now, the BagBoy Nitron. We loved this during testing and we think you will too.
Team Golf Headcovers | Up to 36% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Price depends on model
If you want to show your NBA, MLB, NFL or NCAA team some support on the fairways then these cool headcovers are the way to do it. You can get as much as 36% off on specific models but the discounts will depend on the model and team you go for.
Sam Tremlett will be starting you off today and he has awoken very early and spotted several deals worth your attention. He has been a self-admitted golf gear nerd for a long time now and with Golf Monthly's big step up in testing and review content over the past couple of years, he has got his hands on a lot of product. As a result we feel he is in a good place to let you know what is a good deal, what is a good product, and where you should steer clear.