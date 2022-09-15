Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review
Joel Tadman puts the new Ecco Biom G5 golf shoe through its paces on the golf course and reports back on the playing experience
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A modern yet sophisticated cleated shoe that will be comfortable and perform in all weathers. The fit and feel are exceptional, as is the traction on offer, while the BOA options enhance the overall experience for the added investment, which is admittedly towards the very top of the price spectrum.
-
+
Smart, modern styling
-
+
Excellent traction
-
+
Stable feel underfoot
-
+
BOA lace options enhance the fit
-
-
Some may prefer a softer feel
-
-
Limited value for money
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review
The Ecco Biom G5 aims to bring together the best elements of two previous Biom shoes into one feature-packed model. Notably, the cleated outsole of the Biom G3 and the athletic look of the impressive Biom H4. We have to say, Ecco has done a great job and the addition of the BOA lacing system in the pair we tested is the cherry on top.
The first thing you’ll notice with the Biom G5 is the weight, or the lack of it. On our scales in size 10 it came in 18 grams lighter than the Biom H4, no mean feat given the addition of the cleats on the outsole. There are only six cleats versus the eight we saw on the Biom G3 and these are positioned at the very edge of the outsole to provide perimeter stability as well as excellent grip. Our testing suggested it’s unlikely you would lose your footing when swinging fast or walking down a steep slope, even in wet and muddy conditions.
In fact, the Gore-Tex protection and wipe-clean characteristics of the leather upper make this a robust winter shoe option. The design of the Zarma -Tour spikes is clever with the six, semi-flexible anti-clogging legs and combined with elements of the MTN outsole we’ve seen previously from Ecco mean the level of traction you experience is through the roof. Naturally you feel a little higher off the ground than you would with the best spikeless golf shoes and you can just about feel the cleats underfoot but they are by no means uncomfortable or distracting.
This is undoubtedly a modern, athletic take on a heritage shoe that should appeal to a wide range of ages and visual tastes among the five colorways available. Like with most Ecco golf shoes, these shoes aren’t especially soft or spongy underfoot but we would argue this is a good thing. Often, very soft shoes lose their bounce over time and don’t provide the requisite support whereas the Biom G5 provides just the right amount of give for walking comfort while also feeling responsive and stable at the same time.
The shape of the shoe combined with the micro adjustability of the BOA lace system means you can achieve a snug and comfortable fit inside this shoe where the foot feels secure but the toes have room to wiggle. You could also make a case that the BOA dial positioned on the outside is the most convenient for easy access and certainly adds to the cutting-edge aesthetics.
While the positives we’ve outlined are plentiful and it is one of the best golf shoes we've tried recently, we can’t help but feel this shoe lacks the wow factor given the ultra premium price tag of £220. It performs to a high standard and is supremely comfortable, but there are plenty of other BOA shoes that do a similar job for less money. That said, many people swear by the fit and feel of Ecco golf shoes and anyone yet to experience what the Danish brand has to offer will be suitably impressed by the Biom G5 and likely become fully converted.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
LIV Golf Made PGA Tour 'More Unified And Stronger' - Webb Simpson
The Major winner is excited at the changes implemented ahead of the new PGA Tour season
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
In The Mag: Power Up Your Game, Plus Justin Thomas, Colin Montgomerie, New Titleist Drivers, Why Golfers Live Longer & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, September 15
By David Taylor • Published
-
DS Automobiles Italian Open 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the action from the 2023 Ryder Cup course.
By Sam Tremlett • Published