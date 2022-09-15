Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ecco Biom G5 Shoe Review

The Ecco Biom G5 aims to bring together the best elements of two previous Biom shoes into one feature-packed model. Notably, the cleated outsole of the Biom G3 and the athletic look of the impressive Biom H4. We have to say, Ecco has done a great job and the addition of the BOA lacing system in the pair we tested is the cherry on top.

The first thing you’ll notice with the Biom G5 is the weight, or the lack of it. On our scales in size 10 it came in 18 grams lighter than the Biom H4, no mean feat given the addition of the cleats on the outsole. There are only six cleats versus the eight we saw on the Biom G3 and these are positioned at the very edge of the outsole to provide perimeter stability as well as excellent grip. Our testing suggested it’s unlikely you would lose your footing when swinging fast or walking down a steep slope, even in wet and muddy conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, the Gore-Tex protection and wipe-clean characteristics of the leather upper make this a robust winter shoe option. The design of the Zarma -Tour spikes is clever with the six, semi-flexible anti-clogging legs and combined with elements of the MTN outsole we’ve seen previously from Ecco mean the level of traction you experience is through the roof. Naturally you feel a little higher off the ground than you would with the best spikeless golf shoes and you can just about feel the cleats underfoot but they are by no means uncomfortable or distracting.

(Image credit: Future)

This is undoubtedly a modern, athletic take on a heritage shoe that should appeal to a wide range of ages and visual tastes among the five colorways available. Like with most Ecco golf shoes, these shoes aren’t especially soft or spongy underfoot but we would argue this is a good thing. Often, very soft shoes lose their bounce over time and don’t provide the requisite support whereas the Biom G5 provides just the right amount of give for walking comfort while also feeling responsive and stable at the same time.

(Image credit: Future)

The shape of the shoe combined with the micro adjustability of the BOA lace system means you can achieve a snug and comfortable fit inside this shoe where the foot feels secure but the toes have room to wiggle. You could also make a case that the BOA dial positioned on the outside is the most convenient for easy access and certainly adds to the cutting-edge aesthetics.

While the positives we’ve outlined are plentiful and it is one of the best golf shoes we've tried recently, we can’t help but feel this shoe lacks the wow factor given the ultra premium price tag of £220. It performs to a high standard and is supremely comfortable, but there are plenty of other BOA shoes that do a similar job for less money. That said, many people swear by the fit and feel of Ecco golf shoes and anyone yet to experience what the Danish brand has to offer will be suitably impressed by the Biom G5 and likely become fully converted.