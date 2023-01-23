Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Ball 2023 Review
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Ball 2023 is tested on Trackman by Martin Hopley
The Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball 2023 offers a firmer option to the Z-Star and is ideal for those with higher swing speeds. Despite the firmer feel it has plently of spin and control and the yellow option will make this a great winter ball.
The Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball 2023 is the firmer version of the Z-Star Srixon golf ball franchise that will offer more distance for the longer game, but a little less control around the greens.
The key to all of this is the upgraded FastLayer DG Core that is softer in the middle and then progressively firmer towards the mantle layer on the outside of the ball. The overall compression is 102 which is 10 points more than the Srixon Z-Star and the same as the Srixon Z-Star Diamond. This firmer ball is aimed at golfers who swing it 100mph or more with a driver and at these higher speeds the extra rigidity works better to enhance the ball speed and deliver one of the best premium golf balls.
The 338 dimple cover is 0.1mm thinner than the other two Z-Stars to accommodate the third mantle layer being 60% thicker. This ionomer layer is twice as firm as the cover and is what gives the Z-Star XV its feel and performance.
The cover has a revised Spin Skin+ coating on it to try and maximise spin on the short game and the control around the green was very good for a firmer ball with good amounts of spin. It does feel quite firm from a putter so that would be ideal if you use a soft insert and like to hear the ball at impact. The durability of the cover was not bad, but could have been better as it scuffed up a bit more than others in the market.
On Trackman at SGGT (opens in new tab) I was able to compare the Z-Star XV to the other models and the higher ball speed and lower spin was evident in the driver over the softer Z-Star. However as I am at the bottom end of the 100mph range then the Z-Star Diamond which sits in the middle of the other two balls performed better for me.
As you can see with the irons, the Z-Star XV span more with the irons as the firm compression would see it hit the face and roll up rather than be ‘grabbed’ and returned forward like the softer feeling balls do. This does not make one better than the other, but is an illustration of how different compressions and cover constructions affect performance, so it is a case of taking them all out on the course and see which one is best for you.
The Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Ball comes in a choice of Pure White and Tour Yellow which is good for those who like a firmer coloured ball for the winter.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
