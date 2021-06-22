Pick up two dozen Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls for the price of one dozen!

The Secret Srixon Z-Star XV Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day is here and we've already seen some huge savings on both amazon.com and .co.uk.

If you're in the States, you're in luck as this US-only deal is without doubt one of the best of Prime Day we've spotted so far.

Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls are currently buy-one-get-one-free, giving you a huge saving of $40+ when you buy two dozen!

Buy-one-get-one-free deals are very rare in the golf market so take advantage of this deal whilst you still can.

The Secret Srixon Z-Star Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal:

Image Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Save $41+ with this incredible BOGOF deal on the Z-Star XV golf balls in white.

Save $41+ with this incredible BOGOF deal on the Z-Star XV golf balls in white. View Deal

The Z-Star XV is one of the best golf balls on the market right now.

Related: Best Premium Golf Balls

US Quick Links

Want more US Amazon Prime Day deals? Head to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2021 page, featuring rangefinders, clubs, apparel, accessories and more.

UK Quick Links

Alternatively, if you'd like to check out the deals yourself, head to the golf section on Amazon.

For all the best non golf deals check out our sister site Tech Radar Best Amazon Prime Day Deals.

For all the latest from the golf world, follow our social media channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Have you thought about taking out a subscription to Golf Monthly magazine?

Subscriptions are available in both print and digital editions through our official online shop Magazines Direct and all postage and delivery costs are included.