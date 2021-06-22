The Secret Srixon Z-Star XV Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal

Pick up two dozen Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls for the price of one dozen!

(Image credit: Amazon/Srixon)

By

Amazon Prime Day is here and we've already seen some huge savings on both amazon.com and .co.uk.

If you're in the States, you're in luck as this US-only deal is without doubt one of the best of Prime Day we've spotted so far.

Srixon Z-Star XV golf balls are currently buy-one-get-one-free, giving you a huge saving of $40+ when you buy two dozen!

Buy-one-get-one-free deals are very rare in the golf market so take advantage of this deal whilst you still can.

The Secret Srixon Z-Star Buy One Get One Free Prime Day Deal:

Image
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls BUY ONE GET ONE FREE
Save $41+ with this incredible BOGOF deal on the Z-Star XV golf balls in white.
View Deal

The Z-Star XV is one of the best golf balls on the market right now.

Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently looks after the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey with a handicap index of 2. He once made an albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and has made one hole-in-one.

