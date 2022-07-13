Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

5 Golf Accessories You Need To Pick Up This Prime Day

Whether it's tees, club brushes or even your lucky ball marker, there are some items a golfer should never be without on the course. But when it comes to golf accessories, there are a ton of gadgets out there that can help make a golfer's life a lot easier. Golfers love gadgets or anything that can make their round more convenient, but there are many gadgets that can also help you play better and give you a confidence boost on the course.

While we could spend a fortune picking up all of the latest and best golf accessories (opens in new tab) on the market, we're delighted to bring you a list of discounted golf gear that is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). Whether you're looking for a gift for a golf-obsessed relative or are just looking to kit out a new bag, check our list below for five savings on some of the best golf equipment available during Prime Day. Make sure to also check out our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog (opens in new tab) for all the latest deals being dropped on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Silentcare Golf Accessories Bundle | 20% off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Was £15.99 Now £12.79 Grab yourself a saving on the Silentcare golf club cleaning bundle that includes a brush, towel, and an all-in-one multifunctional stainless steel club cleaning tool, which has a pen ball marker, groove cleaner and a divot repair tool included. This is the perfect gift for any avid golfer whose clubs are in need of a bit of TLC.

(opens in new tab) Rhino Valley Collapsible Golf Alignment Sticks | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £12.99 Now £10.39 Suffering from a nasty slice? Or are you working to stop hitting the ball fat? These alignment aids are a must-have for any player looking to improve on their swing. Rhino Valley's collapsible sticks can be set up and ready to use in no time.

(opens in new tab) Geeorzo Golf Chipping Net | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £49.89 Now £39.91 Thinking about practicing your chipping in your backyard? The Geeorzo Golf Chipping net will really help you hone in on your accuracy. It is an easy accessory that you can pop up and disassemble in less than a minute. Plus it also comes with a bag, which means it's very easy to store.

(opens in new tab) Portable Retractable Golf Ball Scoop| 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £11.30 Now £9.04 This telescopic ball retriever is a great option for any senior golfer, anyone with a bad back or platers who lose a lot of balls. You can extend this ball retriever to a maximum distance of 2m and collect your ball from wherever it lies. It also features a locking device that keeps the ball in place once you have collected it.