5 Golf Accessories You Need To Pick Up This Prime Day
Take a look at five of the best golf accessories deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day.
Whether it's tees, club brushes or even your lucky ball marker, there are some items a golfer should never be without on the course. But when it comes to golf accessories, there are a ton of gadgets out there that can help make a golfer's life a lot easier. Golfers love gadgets or anything that can make their round more convenient, but there are many gadgets that can also help you play better and give you a confidence boost on the course.
While we could spend a fortune picking up all of the latest and best golf accessories (opens in new tab) on the market, we're delighted to bring you a list of discounted golf gear that is currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). Whether you're looking for a gift for a golf-obsessed relative or are just looking to kit out a new bag, check our list below for five savings on some of the best golf equipment available during Prime Day. Make sure to also check out our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog (opens in new tab) for all the latest deals being dropped on Amazon.
Silentcare Golf Accessories Bundle | 20% off at Amazon
(opens in new tab)
Was £15.99 Now £12.79
Grab yourself a saving on the Silentcare golf club cleaning bundle that includes a brush, towel, and an all-in-one multifunctional stainless steel club cleaning tool, which has a pen ball marker, groove cleaner and a divot repair tool included. This is the perfect gift for any avid golfer whose clubs are in need of a bit of TLC.
Rhino Valley Collapsible Golf Alignment Sticks | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £12.99 Now £10.39
Suffering from a nasty slice? Or are you working to stop hitting the ball fat? These alignment aids are a must-have for any player looking to improve on their swing. Rhino Valley's collapsible sticks can be set up and ready to use in no time.
Geeorzo Golf Chipping Net | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £49.89 Now £39.91
Thinking about practicing your chipping in your backyard? The Geeorzo Golf Chipping net will really help you hone in on your accuracy. It is an easy accessory that you can pop up and disassemble in less than a minute. Plus it also comes with a bag, which means it's very easy to store.
Portable Retractable Golf Ball Scoop| 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £11.30 Now £9.04
This telescopic ball retriever is a great option for any senior golfer, anyone with a bad back or platers who lose a lot of balls. You can extend this ball retriever to a maximum distance of 2m and collect your ball from wherever it lies. It also features a locking device that keeps the ball in place once you have collected it.
Geeorzo Golf Ball Liner Alignment Kit | Get 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £8.99 Now £7.19
Geeorzo is back again for another bargain on a golf ball alignment kit that can help you sync more putts around the course. Save 20 per cent on this eight-piece kit that features two semi-sphere golf ball stencils, two clip stencils and four marker pens. Used by many tour professionals, this golf accessory is a must have if you're looking to make putting a lot easier.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
