9 Most Popular Golf Products Bought Over Amazon Prime Day

The golf section on Amazon seems to be growing fast at the moment with more and more quality pieces of equipment from well-respected brands turning up on the website.

From golf balls, to GPS technology, to shoes, Amazon is a great place to go to pick up a bargain especially over the Amazon Prime Day period, and also Black Friday later in the year.

Given how many products are on the website, it can be quite difficult to narrow your focus down which is why we have created a comprehensive guide on the most popular products that have been bought over the Prime Day period.

As you can see by some of the brand names below, these products are some of the best in the business which shows people know their stuff.

We should also mention that we have used price comparison on the products because despite there being so many good deals on Amazon, some of the products can be found for cheaper elsewhere.

On the box it says 'Super Long, Super Straight, Super Soft' and during our testing we mostly found this to be the case.

It gained four and a half stars in our review because of the combination of distance thanks to the new aerodynamic and durable cover, and soft feel. There are also six colours to choose from and when you consider the price, they offer excellent value.

We also liked the black alignment aid on the ball too which takes the form of the Supersoft name on the side.

Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

Undoubtedly one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, we recently put the newly released Garmin S42 Approach to the test and weren’t disappointed.

From a golf standpoint, it offered clear yardages when needed thanks to the ultra-clear screen, and you will never struggle for a yardage either because there are over 42,000 preloaded courses worldwide. You can also keep score too.

But what separates Garmin watches is the versatility. Away from the course it looks great, really sleek and stylish in the three different colours. It also comes with fitness and wellness benefits. For example, the S42 can be used to track steps, sleep and calories.

Finally it was extremely comfortable because it barely felt like we had it on. People can often be reluctant to try a GPS watch because they think it’ll interfere with their swing but this is absolutely not the case. Other than checking yardages, it’s like it isn’t even there.

Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

Another brand synonymous with high-quality gear is Srixon, and many of the brand's golf balls have been around for years, getting improved year after year.

This particular Soft Feel model, is in its 12th generation which is testament to its performance and overall popularity.

It is a ball which will massively help those players with moderate-slow swing speeds because the design helps maximise as much distance as possible.

It also has a thin cover to assist those wanting more spin and control with wedges and around the green.

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Review

Read our full Srixon Soft Feel Golf Ball Review

Available to pre-order now, the legendary Mario is moving into the golfing world with Mario Golf Super Rush. Only for Nintendo Switch, the game lets you play as your favourite characters on the fairways to have a speedy round of golf.

There are 17 characters to choose from and several different courses to play.

Speaking of playing, the simple button controls make it easy for anyone to play. Just take aim, choose your shot strength and send the ball flying!

The Pro V1 golf requires little introduction and its presence on this list is a no-brainer really. The ball, which has been used by the top players in the world for decades now, has the perfect combination of superb all-round performance with impressive distance in the long game, excellent control into the greens and high levels of consistency throughout with a soft feel.

If you are serious about your golf, or you want to get the golfer in your life the best premium golf balls out there, then the Pro V1's are definitely a model to consider.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

The PuttOUT Pressure Trainer is the perfect tool to help you practice your putting anywhere.

The trainer helps by teaching the player to hit putts at the perfect speed. If not then the ball will not rest in the indentation. Because of the putting benefits and value on offer here, these have become immensely popular whether it be the standard model pictured above, or the premium design in black.

Next up is TaylorMade with its Distance Plus golf balls. As the name suggests, the design is all about boosting yardage and the REACT Speed Core and aerodynamic 342-dimple pattern both help in this regard by producing low-drag, high-velocity performance.

We also really like the plus alignment aid on the side, which you can see on the image above, because it helps players line up properly and start the golf ball on the right line towards the hole.

With three cool designs to choose from the Tech Response line got an upgrade recently with the 2.0 version. With them you can enjoy a lightweight feel, and comfort from the Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole.

You don't have to worry about grip either because of the combination of the Adiwear outsole with X-Traxion primary lugs and green-friendly Thintech EXP cleats.

The final product to make this list is the S40 from Garmin, the predecessor to the S42 above.

It is another in the versatile camp and it offers great value for money. The 1.2-inch colour touchscreen is really clear and we enjoyed being able to switch straps.

Shot tracking is made easy, while the basic functions are simple to use and deliver the obvious and well-known benefits. It also tracks everyday activities and gives you smart notifications when paired with your phone.

On the course, we found the accuracy of yardages to be really good when measured against one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market.

