20 Best Cheap Golf Products

Inflation is having a significant impact on consumers around the world, and that’s especially true when it comes to golfers. After all, this game we play is an expensive one, and that won’t be changing anytime soon. There are, however, great products out there that can help you have more fun on the golf course and save a bit of money.

Relying on input for our review/buying advice team members, here is our list of the 20 best cheap golf products that you can buy right now. Of course, we’d be remiss not to point out that for some the word “cheap” comes with a negative connotation. But that’s certainly not the case with the products included below. Rather, we view these products, all of which we have tested, as exceptional values in their categories and affordable. And we’re equally convinced that there’s a product on this list that would definitely benefit your golf game.

Clubs

The Kirkland Signature 3-piece wedge set. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Wilson D9 irons

When it comes to your golf clubs, the most expensive endeavor will typically be your irons, and depending on what brand and iron set you choose the cost can run upwards of $1,500. The Wilson D9 irons, however, will run you about half that, and in our testing they were awarded a rare 5-star rating. The D9s are incredibly powerful, among the longest irons in golf, and extremely forgiving. If you’re new to the game or a mid-to-high handicapper in search of improved performance in your iron game, the D9 irons from Wilson can help. And they’re an exceptional value.

Tour Edge C522 Driver

Drivers are expensive these days, with new models from the most popular brands typically ranging between $450-600. That said, Tour Edge’s C522 driver, which in our testing has proven to be one of the biggest surprises of 2022, is a great alternative for budget conscious golfers who still want a high level of performance. The C522 is long and forgiving, while also offering an eye-pleasing shape and explosive acoustics. And it can be yours for just $249. We’re certainly not saying that $249 qualifies as cheap. For a new driver from a reputable company like Tour Edge, however, $249 is as good as it gets, and at that price the C522 is arguably the best budget driver in the game.

Kirkland Signature 3-Piece Wedge Set

When it comes to golf products, Costco is best known for its highly popular Kirkland Signature golf balls. But the company also makes a pretty solid wedge, and its Kirkland Signature wedge set is one of the best values in golf. For just over $200, you can get a 52-degree gap wedge, a 56-degree sand wedge, and a 60-degree lob wedge. As a comparison, that’s not much more than one Titleist Vokey SM9 wedge would set you back, and in our testing the Kirkland wedges were impressive, most notably in terms of their classic shaping and the greenside spin they provided.

Balls

Maxfli Tour X golf balls. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Maxfli Tour X

There was a time when Maxfli was Titleist’s biggest competition in the golf ball market. The company, however, fell on hard times in the early 2000s before being sold to TaylorMade and eventually Dick’s Sporting Goods, which still owns the brand. But Maxfli is enjoying a resurgence thanks to its Tour and Tour X golf balls. In testing we conducted, the four-piece Tour X proved to be especially outstanding, performing as well as the best premium balls in golf in terms of distance, spin, and durability. And the Tour X comes at a much lower price, retailing for $34.99 per dozen at Dick’s and Golf Galaxy, where even better specials are often available.

Snell MTB-X

Another premium golf ball that we’ve found to offer quality performance and value is the three-piece Snell MTB-X. Most notably, the MTB-X excelled in terms of the long game distance it provided and its naturally high launch conditions. It also delivered ample greenside spin and a responsive feel through the bag. The Snell brand has been on the rise in recent years thanks to products like the MTB-X, and there are cost benefits to be found from what we consider one of the best mid-priced balls on the market.

Wilson Duo Soft+

Low-compression golf balls have become increasingly popular in recent years, as golfers with more modest swing speeds enjoy the soft feel they provide while still being able to generate distance. And when it comes to that category of golf ball, we’ve found the Wilson Duo Soft+ to be a great option. It feels great through the bag, generates ample distance off the tee, and offers surprising greenside control. It also retails for less than $25 dozen, which is among the reasons why we view it as not only one of Wilson’s best golf balls but one of the best value balls in golf.

Shoes/Apparel

The Adidas ZG21 golf shoe. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 Golf Shoe

Nothing can spoil an afternoon on the links faster than an uncomfortable pair of golf shoes. Golf shoes are getting more and more expensive with each passing year, but it’s still possible to find a quality shoe at a reasonable price. One shoe that sits beautifully in that category in our opinion is the Skechers Go Golf Drive 5, which in our testing offered exceptional comfort right out of the box, ample foot support, and excellent traction on the course. At as low as $85 for one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market, it’s an outstanding option for any golfer.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe

One of the most popular golf shoe brands among recreational golfers and Tour players has long been Adidias. One reason for that has been the company’s ability to create quality products to meet most any budget. On the lower end of the price spectrum from Adidas is the ZG21, which can be found at times these days for less than $100. But don’t let that price fool you; we believe it’s one of the best golf shoes you can buy. The ZG21 is comfortable and lightweight, which makes it great for walkers, and it looks sharp as well.

Puma MATTR One Way Polo Shirt

If you play golf, you need golf shirts, and having quality polos is a must in terms of comfort and performance. And a little style on the course is never a bad thing either. One of our favorite polos is the Puma MATTR One Way, which is an exceptional value for what is one of golf’s best polo shirts. The Puma MATTR has great hand feel, offers significant range of motion, and breathes especially well, which makes it a great option on a hot summer day. And as is always the case with Puma apparel, the MATTR is stylish as well.

Bags/Carts

The Datrek Carry Lite stand bag. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Datrek Carry Lite Stand Bag

A golf product’s value ultimately comes down to what it costs, how it performs, and how long it will last. When it comes to the best golf bags, they come at a premium price in part because they’re built to last. We recently tested the Datrek Carry Lite stand bag and came away convinced that it would hold up well over time. It also offers ample storage space and an efficient lightweight design, and given that it retails for less than $200, which is far less than many of the other best stand bags on the market, it earned a spot on this list as a great value option for golfers in need of a new bag.

Longridge Eze Glide Push Cart

Push carts have been wildly popular around the world for some time now and they’re growing in popularity in the United States as well. After all, why not get the benefits of walking without the added stress of carrying your bag? In terms of sheer value, you won’t find a better push cart than the Longridge Eze Glide. It’s user friendly, lightweight, and will accommodate any type of carry bag you’ve been using. For the reasons listed and its retail price of less than $100, we view the Eze Glide as one of the best push carts you can buy.

The BagBoy Nitron push cart. (Image credit: Future)

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart

While the Eze Glide is one of the best push carts you can buy, the BagBoy Nitron is arguably the BEST push cart you can buy. A 2022 Golf Monthly Editor’s Choice Award winner, the Nitron commands a retail price of more than $200, but the ample features it offers and its long history of being incredibly durable make it an option that any golfer should consider if they’re looking at a push cart. Would the Nitron qualify as cheap? That’s up to the individual golfer. But if you buy a Niton today, we doubt you’ll be reflecting negatively about its price when you’re still using it 5-7 years from now, if not longer.

MacGregor VIP II Premium Travel Cover

One of the best things about golf is traveling to play new courses. Of course, if you’re flying anywhere, that requires a travel bag, which is an often-overlooked accessory. The best travel bags can be extremely expensive and make it tough for golfers to pull the trigger on a purchase, especially if they don’t travel a lot. But we have a solution for you, and it's the MacGregor VIP II Premium travel cover, which in our testing offered impressive durability and ample storage, while also being easy to maneuver while traveling. At right about $100, it's a great investment to keep your clubs safe.

Laser/GPS

The TecTec KLYR laser rangefinder. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

TecTecTec KLYR Rangefinder

Available at a retail price of $199.99, the TecTecTec KLYR might not qualify as cheap in the eyes of many. But we found in our testing that the KLYR rangefinder delivered performance on par with the best rangefinders, many of which would command a price of at least twice as much. More specifically, the KLYR excelled in terms of its speed and accuracy when retrieving yardages, and it offered some of the clearest, most vibrant display optics we’ve seen. It also offers slope technology, target lock vibration, and a highly effective scan mode. At its price point, the TecTecTec KLYR was a no-brainer to land a spot on this list.

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder

If you need a quality rangefinder and you’re looking to go even lower in price than the TecTecTec KLYR, the GolfBuddy Laser Late is a great option to consider. In our testing we found the Laser Lite to be highly effective. It picks up targets quickly and also offers slope functionality. We also found the Laser Lite to be highly accurate. It might not offer the display optics that the KLYR does, and a slope switch would be nice as well. But the Laser Lite is still unquestionably one of the best budget rangefinders in the game.

The Scot Scope V3 GPS watch. (Image credit: Golf monthly)

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch

The functionality on offer from the best GPS golf watches is truly amazing, and one of the best on the market in our opinion is the Shot Scope V3. What we love about this product is that it offers far more than just accurate yardages and mapping for golf courses around the globe. It's also an amazing stat tracking device that will allow you to identify your strengths and weaknesses as a player and ultimately improve your game. The V3 is also easy to use and offers a sleek, comfortable design, and at a retail price in the $200 range, it’s simply an outstanding value.

Garmin Approach G12 GPS

Of course, you don’t need to wear a watch on the course to fill your GPS needs, as there are great handheld devices available as well. One of the best in terms of functionality and value is the Garmin Approach G12. In our testing we found the G12 to be incredibly user friendly and highly accurate. It’s also compact and lightweight, meaning it’s easy to store in a golf bag, and it provides all of the information you’ll need on the course to make the right decisions. Its retail price of less than $150 also offers great value and along with its other functionality makes the G12 one of the best GPS devices available.

Technology

The PRGR Portable Launch Monitor. (Image credit: Dan Parker)

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor

Portable launch monitors are becoming increasingly popular in golf, as players are finding that the data they provide makes it easier to get better. One of our favorites is the PRGR portable launch monitor. It offers many of the metrics that golfers are looking for, including swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, and total distance. It also proved to be highly accurate in our testing and quite easy to use. And amazingly, in a category where products can come with lofty price tags, the PRGR retails for just $225, making it an exceptional value in the launch monitor market given all it has to offer.

Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker

If you like to listen to music on the golf course, a Bluetooth speaker is a great device to have. And while there are a lot of quality speakers out there, we have been particularly impressed with the Puma PopTop Mini. It’s incredibly lightweight and compact, making it great for walkers, and its power and sound quality far exceed its diminutive size. It’s also a product that you’ll likely find yourself using off the course as well, maybe at the beach or pool, and best of all it comes at a retail price of just $40, which is a great value for one of the best golf speakers on the market.

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Gen3+

If you want to get better at golf, one of the quickest ways to do that is to identify what you need to work on. In our opinion, one of the best ways to do that is through the use of Arccos Smart Sensors. New from Arccos are Gen3+ sensors and in our testing they were a home run. They’re easy to install, equally easy to use, and offer incredible data as it relates to on-course performance. They’re also less intrusive than previous models and lighter in weight as well. Add it all up and at its affordable price this is a product that will provide incredible value over time.