Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley Review

The EZE Glide Smart Fold Trolley is a total game changer when it comes to Push Carts. This really is a premium 3 wheel push trolley that we found to be so manoeuvrable about the course it could be pushed one handed around corners on an upslope. Getting the golf bag onto it in the car park couldn’t have been easier. A touch of a button and away you go. This trolley comes as standard with all those things you’d have to buy extra if you were to purchase a PowaKaddy DLX light for example. It boasts a broad scorecard holder, dry space for valuables and equipment, an umbrella Holder and x2 Wheel Covers which kept our car tidy and clean.

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to the 7.2kg lightweight durable aluminium frame it felt easy lifting in and out of the car, perhaps also one of the reasons it literally “Glides” about the course. We cannot emphasise enough how manoeuvrable this is. The red footbrake jumps out at you so you aren’t hunting for it for too long, it is an easy push down and pull up with the toe of your shoe manoeuvre and the trolley sticks to the side of even a steep cart path with the brake on. We loved the adjustable handle which means we could customise the height of the trolley and made for a much more comfortable pushing position. Perfect for those more petite golfers amongst us. A Push trolley that you can custom fit to the golfer’s build or terrain is a winner in our book.

The equal adjustable bag brackets really passed our trolley test with flying colors. This trolley houses a slender carry bag just as well as a more hefty tour bag. The arms fold around the bag and the elasticated bungees secure it your clubs in place. It’s impressive when your stand bag sits with no wiggling about on a trolley like this. This makes for an extremely versatile bit of kit and the fact it sinks down into a neat package (31" x 16" x 15.6”) so it doesn’t take up room in your car or your cupboard at home.

This is also a stylish bit of kit, the white is especially eye catching and the finish is very durable. It comes with a 1 year manufacturers warranty. Our clubs look a treat sat on this and we admit that we are rather smitten with this trolley. Huge benefit is the saving you'll make not charging up batteries. This is almost as easy as using an electric trolley. We think once you’ve experienced the Eze Glide you are likely not to go back to a battery powered trolley, though if you still want to save just a few extra calories check out our Best Electric Trolley guide for what’s hot and what’s not.