Datrek 2022 Carry Lite Stand Bag Review

Datrek first started manufacturing golf bags in 1979 and is still going strong today, which is a testament to the quality of the cart bags and stand bags the company has released through the years. One of the newest releases from Datrek is the Carry Lite stand bag, which was made available to the public for 2022 in late December of last year.

I recently had the chance to test the Carry Lite and came away highly impressed, as it checked all the boxes for me in terms of what I’m looking for in a stand bag, which is typically my preference in a golf bag as I both walk and ride when I play. The Carry Lite might not be the most stylish stand bag on the market today but it more than makes up for any perceived lack of style with ample substance.

The Datrek 2022 Carry Lite's strap system is both comfortable and easy to adjust. (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

My first impression of the Carry Lite upon unboxing it was that the bag was clean but simplistic in terms of its aesthetics. I was sent the navy, red, and white colorway and there are five other color options available as well. Most noticeable, however, was how light the bag was, weighing in at just 3.9 pounds. That said, it wasn’t flimsy at all, rather it was impressively sturdy in its design, from the ergonomic handle at the top of the bag to its well-crafted legs. The zippers for each of the five pockets also moved seamlessly along their tracks, and the four-way top and padded full-length dividers left me with no concerns that my clubs would not be protected during play.

The testing I conducted took place at Atlanta National Golf Club, where I both walked and carried the bag and used it on a riding cart. Certainly how it fared while walking is most pertinent and from that standpoint the Carry Lite was exceptional. Most notably, the bag’s strap system was a standout feature as it was both easy to adjust and extremely comfortable during use. A cushioned hip pad positioned along the side of the bag also contributed to an enjoyable walking experience.

I also found that the five available pockets provided all of the storage capacity that I would ever want or need in a stand bag. There was a full-length apparel pocket that easily held a rain shirt and a pair of rain pants, along with the rain hood that came with the bag. There was also a spacious pocket available for golf balls and a fleece-lined pocket that was perfect for a wallet, phone, or other valuables.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Additionally, two other pockets, one on the side of the bag and one above the ball pocket, were available to store my rangefinder, tees, golf gloves, and ball markers, as well as all of the other accessories I keep in my golf bag on a regular basis. There was also an insulated slot on the side of the bag to keep a drink cold while walking, and It should be noted that all of the pockets were easily accessible when using the Carry Lite on a riding cart.

My other favorite feature that the Carry Lite stand bag offered was its flex-based stand mechanism. It worked in conjunction with the bag’s legs to ensure that every time I set the bag down in its standing position it was done so with minimal effort on my part with the bag being perfectly balanced on the turf. That functionality might not seem overly significant in a vacuum, but the absence of wasted effort proves beneficial over the course of walking 18 holes.

In summary, I’m a big fan of the Datrek Carry Lite stand bag. It excels in terms of its quality craftsmanship and the efficiency of its design. The Carry Lite is also one of the best values in the stand bag category, as its retail price of $199.95 is significantly lower than many of its competitors. All factors considered, I believe the Carry Lite is not only one of the best stand bags on the market right now, it’s also one of the best golf bags in any category and should warrant consideration from anyone in the market for a lightweight bag, especially someone who walks more often than not.